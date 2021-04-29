Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 29, 2021

China reiterates support to Pakistan in Covid-19 fight

Anwar IqbalPublished April 29, 2021 - Updated April 29, 2021 09:55am
China has assured Pakistan and other South Asian nations of its continued cooperation in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters/File
China has assured Pakistan and other South Asian nations of its continued cooperation in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters/File

UNITED NATIONS: China has assured Pakistan and other South Asian nations of its continued cooperation in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by providing both medical supplies and economic assistance, says a joint statement issued at the UN headquarters in New York.

China gave this assurance at a video conference on the joint response to Covid-19 on Tuesday, attended by the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“The foreign ministers appreciated China’s efforts in addressing this challenge. China would act on President Xi Jinping’s important statement on making the vaccines a global public good and carry out continued vaccine cooperation with the participating countries in a flexible manner, including co-production of Covid-19 vaccines,” the joint statement said.

The foreign ministers also agreed to closely follow the Covid-19 situation in India and expressed their willingness to provide needed support through respective channels in consultation with India.

The foreign ministers noted that Covid-19 was a common enemy of humankind and urged all nations to “step up solidarity and cooperation to win the final victory over it”.

China told other participants that it was ready to provide continued medical supplies and technical assistance to all five nations.

The participants reiterated their firm support to the World Health Organisation in the fight against Covid-19 and acknowledged that “tracing the origin of the virus is a matter of science and a global mission”. They also opposed politicising the issue.

The foreign ministers agreed that vaccines, as a key weapon to defeat Covid-19, should be distributed in accordance with the principle of equity and justice. They warned that “vaccine nationalism” will hinder the global efforts to defeat Covid-19 and increase the “immunity gap”.

The foreign ministers recognised the serious impact of Covid-19 on the global economy and its complex implications for the sustainable development of all countries.

They agreed to deepen Belt and Road cooperation, open their borders under the premise of pandemic prevention and control for smooth trade.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2021

Pak China Ties, Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Malik
Apr 29, 2021 10:21am
While India is dying China seek the perfect chance to get Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 29, 2021 10:43am
India not invited .
Reply Recommend 0
Spiritual
Apr 29, 2021 10:59am
Instead of depending china for everything these countries should work for self sufficiency
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Muddling through Covid
Updated 29 Apr 2021

Muddling through Covid

It staggers the imagination to consider the scale of the muddling through we are seeing at the top as this crisis escalates.
Grave matters
29 Apr 2021

Grave matters

We are again dependent on ‘the kindness of strangers’.
Beyond backchannel talks
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Beyond backchannel talks

The situation today is very different to what led to the previous normalisation process.

Editorial

Army deployment
Updated 29 Apr 2021

Army deployment

At the moment the availability of vaccines is not the issue; people’s lackadaisical response is a bigger concern.
29 Apr 2021

Housing loan growth

THE State Bank and Pakistan Banks Association have claimed that the housing and construction loans portfolio of ...
29 Apr 2021

Illegal confinement

THE report of another death in custody brings into plain view Pakistan’s brutal police culture, where law ...
Historic turnaround
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Historic turnaround

The verdict also serves as an object lesson for those who tried to pervert the law and the concept of accountability.
28 Apr 2021

Exam postponement

AFTER declaring unequivocally, in the face of increasing criticism, that the A-Levels and O-Levels examinations ...
28 Apr 2021

Jerusalem protests

THE holy city of Jerusalem was shaken by several nights of protests over the last several days as Palestinian...