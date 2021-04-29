Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 29, 2021

Khewra salt set to be registered with international trade bodies

Kalbe AliPublished April 29, 2021 - Updated April 29, 2021 10:34am
Pakistan is close to taking the lead in the global salt trade, as local rock salt of Khwera is set to be registered with international trade bodies. — Photo courtesy Fazal Khaliq/File
Pakistan is close to taking the lead in the global salt trade, as local rock salt of Khwera is set to be registered with international trade bodies. — Photo courtesy Fazal Khaliq/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is close to taking the lead in the global salt trade, as local rock salt of Khwera is set to be registered with international trade bodies.

This will prevent Indian traders to market Pakistani rock salt as Himalayan Pink Salt. The federal cabinet recently approved that Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC) will be the registrant agency for rock salt produced in the country. The PMDC has finalised requirements for registration of rock salt with the Geographical Indications (GI) registry, under the management and control of Intellectual Property Organisationof Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan). After registration with IPO-Pakistan, the country will file for registration at foreign markets.

The GI rules were formulated in January this year in the country that had been pending for around two decades, but traders from neighbouring India took advantage of the vacuum and applied for GI tagging of Basmati rice in the European Union, claiming that it was an agricultural produce of India.

PMDC Managing Director retired Brig M. Iqbal Malik said Pakistan has branded the Khewra salt as “Pink Rock Salt” and its specifications were being finalised.

“Currently, rock salt was neither a lucrative commodity for exports nor was Pakistan selling the rock salt as a commercial and industrial product,” he said, adding: “Soon after the GI tagging at international markets, Pakistan will be in a position to sign long term sale contracts with buyers abroad.”

Incidentally the term, Himalayan Pink Salt has been used by traders of India for global marketing of rock salt mined from Khewra, however, after trade of non-essential items with India was suspended around two years back, salt exports to India were also suspended.

Since, there is no sale policy regarding rock salt, most of the rock salt was exported in rock form to the Middle East for exports. A Karachi-based salt trader Ahmed Khan said there is a very high global demand for rock salt, not only as table salt but even as a healing agent by massage centres of Korea and Thailand to other industrial usages.

“Most of the salt business was in the hands of small traders and investment was needed for packing and other value addition, but without any policy small traders cannot get bank loans and so on,” Mr Khan said, adding salt bought by Indian traders in UAE was re-exported in small and attractive packs at a very high price to the European Union, United States and even the far East, with labels showing that this salt was a product of the Indian Himalayas.

At the same time, international marketing by Indian traders has had an impact too; rock salt of Khewra is sold at around Rs15 – 20 per kg in wholesale markets of Rawalpindi, the closest major market from Khewra. A 1 kilo pack, after grinding is sold at around Rs25 in local markets, while the branded Khewra salt in pink packaging is priced at Rs70 per kg whereas some companies are selling the same product in attractive salt containers valued at around Rs800- 1,000 per kg.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
sfomann
Apr 29, 2021 10:54am
I am surprised that we have allowed Indians to sell our salt under their own name. Why are we not exporting it directly?
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Apr 29, 2021 10:57am
SO Himalaya mountain range is only located in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
sultan jahan
Apr 29, 2021 11:02am
so, the foreign traders haven't proved true to the Pakistani pink salt.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Muddling through Covid
Updated 29 Apr 2021

Muddling through Covid

It staggers the imagination to consider the scale of the muddling through we are seeing at the top as this crisis escalates.
Grave matters
29 Apr 2021

Grave matters

We are again dependent on ‘the kindness of strangers’.
Beyond backchannel talks
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Beyond backchannel talks

The situation today is very different to what led to the previous normalisation process.

Editorial

Army deployment
Updated 29 Apr 2021

Army deployment

At the moment the availability of vaccines is not the issue; people’s lackadaisical response is a bigger concern.
29 Apr 2021

Housing loan growth

THE State Bank and Pakistan Banks Association have claimed that the housing and construction loans portfolio of ...
29 Apr 2021

Illegal confinement

THE report of another death in custody brings into plain view Pakistan’s brutal police culture, where law ...
Historic turnaround
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Historic turnaround

The verdict also serves as an object lesson for those who tried to pervert the law and the concept of accountability.
28 Apr 2021

Exam postponement

AFTER declaring unequivocally, in the face of increasing criticism, that the A-Levels and O-Levels examinations ...
28 Apr 2021

Jerusalem protests

THE holy city of Jerusalem was shaken by several nights of protests over the last several days as Palestinian...