Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 28, 2021

Saudi crown prince seeks good relations with Iran

AFPPublished April 28, 2021 - Updated April 28, 2021 08:06pm
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on April 4, 2017.—Bloomberg/File
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on April 4, 2017.—Bloomberg/File

Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Tuesday struck a conciliatory tone towards the kingdom's arch-nemesis Iran, saying he sought “good” relations, after sources said the rivals held secret talks in Baghdad.

The two countries, locked in a fierce struggle for regional dominance, cut ties in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following the kingdom's execution of a revered Shia cleric.

“Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview broadcast late on Tuesday.

“We do not want Iran's situation to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to grow [...] and to push the region and the world towards prosperity.”

He added that Riyadh was working with regional and global partners to find solutions to Tehran's “negative behaviour”.

That marks a change in tone compared to Prince Mohammed's previous interviews, in which he lashed out at Tehran, accusing it of fuelling regional insecurity.

The prince did not mention any negotiations with Tehran.

The talks in Baghdad, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting had been held on April 9.

An Iraqi government official confirmed the talks to AFP, while a Western diplomat said he had been “briefed in advance” about the effort to “broker a better relationship and decrease tensions”.

Riyadh has officially denied the talks in its state-backed media while Tehran has stayed mum, asserting only that it has “always welcomed” dialogue with Saudi Arabia.

The initiative comes at a time of shifting power dynamics, as US President Joe Biden is seeking to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear deal that was abandoned by Donald Trump.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have backed opposite sides of several regional conflicts, from Syria to Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting the Houthi rebels.

Iran supports the Houthi rebels, who are battling the Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in Yemen's war in 2015.

The rebels have also stepped up drone and missile strikes on Saudi targets, including its oil facilities.

In his interview, Prince Mohammed renewed calls for a ceasefire and negotiations with the rebels.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shah
Apr 28, 2021 07:51pm
Good for the Muslim world
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Malik
Apr 28, 2021 08:03pm
Very hard to believe a murderer. Lip service at best!
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Malik
Apr 28, 2021 08:06pm
@Shah, really? More like good for MBS throne.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 28, 2021 08:08pm
Iran victory
Reply Recommend 0
Ossy
Apr 28, 2021 08:09pm
Let's hope things turn for the better. This is going to be so good for the world and especially Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 28, 2021 08:10pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, There are no winners, united we stand , divided we fall
Reply Recommend 0
BlueCollar
Apr 28, 2021 08:11pm
I think he is coming to senses. After spending $bns on costly weapons from the US and other western countries , he miserably failed to defeat Iran backed Houthis rebels. Time to face reality, time to free Saudi Arabia from the diktats coming from the US and its proxy Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Apr 28, 2021 08:13pm
Good omen for the region
Reply Recommend 0
Solomon The King
Apr 28, 2021 08:16pm
the only sensible statement I have ever seen coming from a Saudi ruler
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Apr 28, 2021 08:21pm
Iran cannot be trusted. It's breaking under the sanctions and needs relief to propagate its venom of hate and sedition.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 28, 2021 08:26pm
@Ibrahim S, Agreed
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

IDs and vaccines
Updated 28 Apr 2021

IDs and vaccines

The coronavirus does not discriminate or inquire whether or not a person has a CNIC before infecting them.
Child marriages
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Child marriages

They must look after others when they themselves need care.
So far so good?
28 Apr 2021

So far so good?

Biden’s done well at home, but how far will he go?
Finding peace
Updated 27 Apr 2021

Finding peace

It may do well to focus on matters so small that they fly under the radar and attract little praise or criticism.

Editorial

Historic turnaround
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Historic turnaround

The verdict also serves as an object lesson for those who tried to pervert the law and the concept of accountability.
28 Apr 2021

Exam postponement

AFTER declaring unequivocally, in the face of increasing criticism, that the A-Levels and O-Levels examinations ...
28 Apr 2021

Jerusalem protests

THE holy city of Jerusalem was shaken by several nights of protests over the last several days as Palestinian...
Quiet diplomacy
Updated 27 Apr 2021

Quiet diplomacy

Past lessons tell us that such major policies should not be confined to individual decision-makers.
27 Apr 2021

Misplaced euphoria

THE government is in a state of euphoria and is citing the current account surplus as a successful attempt at...
27 Apr 2021

T20 series win

MANY would say that the Pakistan cricket team is synonymous with ‘unpredictability’. Certainly, their sketchy...