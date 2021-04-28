Dawn Logo

Drap approves country's 'first ICU ventilator' developed by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

Naveed SiddiquiPublished April 28, 2021 - Updated April 28, 2021 06:32pm
— Photo provided by author
The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) announced on Wednesday that it had developed the country's "first indigenous intensive care unit (ICU) ventilator" — i-Live.

The ventilator was developed by PAEC's scientists and engineers while keeping in view all essential quality standards and regulatory requirements, the body said in a statement, adding that doctors at the PAEC hospital in Islamabad also provided input during the development process.

"Besides passing through all internal reviews and testing, the 'i-Live' ventilator also successfully passed the independent reviews and testing conducted throughout the development lifecycle by the evaluation team from Pakistan Innovation and Technology Centre and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC)," PAEC said.

Clinical trials of the ventilator were also conducted at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore under the supervision of senior doctors, biomedical engineers, and medical researchers, the statement said.

"The ventilator successfully passed all stages of engineering evaluation and medical validation."

PAEC spokesperson Shahid Riaz Khan said the ventilator was approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) today, following which "i-Live" would now be manufactured and supplied by PAEC to hospitals in the country.

"This is a giant leap towards self-reliance in designing and manufacturing of life-saving equipment," he added.

PAEC Chairman Mohammad Naeem congratulated the scientists, engineers and doctors involved in the ventilator's development, saying that "massive production of i-Live would be commenced immediately to meet the growing demand of hospitals for this crucial equipment in the context of ongoing corona pandemic."

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry congratulated PAEC for developing the "#MadeInPakistan" ventilator.

"Pakistan's success in developing international-level medical equipment in the last two years is worth appreciating. I want to congratulate engineers, technicians and the entire team. You have raised our heads with pride," he tweeted.

A day earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz said his ministry would expedite the registration of ventilators with Drap to ensure their timely availability for induction in the healthcare system and export.

Another ventilator — Pak Vent-1 which was developed by Nescom — has been cleared by the PEC and is awaiting approval from Drap.

Chrís Dăń
Apr 28, 2021 06:30pm
Wow!!!This is the news of TODAY:)
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Apr 28, 2021 06:31pm
What about the oxygen supply?
Reply Recommend 0
Aisha
Apr 28, 2021 06:35pm
Well done! Would be a good gesture to provide some relief to poor Indians who don’t have Oxygen at the moment.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Apr 28, 2021 06:35pm
Whom to believe now?. Our current minister Shibli Faraz is stating that locally developed ventilators are not adequate to put them to use whereas PAEC is stating otherwise?.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 28, 2021 06:46pm
Pakistan on the path of rapid progress. As a goodwill gesture, we should extend our support to India as they’re struggling with the COVID-19.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajmal Khan
Apr 28, 2021 06:49pm
Good job by PAEC and congratulations to all contributed to its development.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Apr 28, 2021 06:50pm
Market to India immediately, under present conditions this is will be an excellent gesture.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Apr 28, 2021 06:51pm
Great job by PAEC, Vantilator in hospital ICU plays a big roll in savings lives.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 28, 2021 07:01pm
proud of them really proud of them.....this is how a country ahould work.....have a problem? work on a scientific solution.....hope we can send some to our neigbhor is this time of need ( to people who would say they dont need one, please let go of your ego and accept a goodwill gesture)
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan
Apr 28, 2021 07:05pm
That’s wonderful. Pakistan should also push for indigenous vaccine production
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 28, 2021 07:10pm
Maybe Pakistan can export some to our suffering neighbor India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 28, 2021 07:21pm
Great achievement keep it up
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Husain
Apr 28, 2021 07:23pm
Excellent news! Congratulations to all scientists, engineers,doctors and other staff worked on this magnificent project that shows a step in right direction! This will encourage other talented young people to focus on to involve in development projects instead of worthless politics!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Da Bannu
Apr 28, 2021 07:25pm
Alhumdulillah ... Someone's blood would be boiling for no good reason!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Apr 28, 2021 07:35pm
A promising step. Hope mass production can be done just in case the nation needs it fight Covid. Hope there won’t be any commercial hoarding of vents n oxygen cylinders in the times of pandemic.
Reply Recommend 0
sid C
Apr 28, 2021 07:39pm
Great news welcome to 1930s. First ventilator used in 1930s for those who are clapping
Reply Recommend 0

