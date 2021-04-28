Dawn Logo

No other govt has spent as much money on Balochistan as PTI has, says PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished April 28, 2021 - Updated April 28, 2021 03:54pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony in Quetta on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that no other government had spent as much money on Balochistan's development as the PTI did, sharing that road projects of 3,300 kilometres were initiated during his tenure.

He made the comments while addressing a ceremony in Quetta on a one-day visit to the city. The prime minister also performed the groundbreaking for various projects in Quetta, including 22-km dualisation of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and the construction of an 11-km Dera Murad Jamali Bypass (N-65), according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

He also distributed cheques under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

"I want to say with happiness that we have initiated several projects," Prime Minister Imran said. "In 15 years, [past governments] started projects on 1,100 kilometres, in our tenure we have [covered] 3,300 km."

He said that political parties did not need Balochistan to win the elections which was why the province was neglected. "This was why roads were built only on 1,100km when this province needs connectivity the most," he said, adding that it reflected the mindset of those political parties.

Elaborating on his philosophy, the prime minister said that history remembered those who did something for other people.

"When [the PTI] came into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, the province was in dire straits because of terrorism. The law and order situation was such that 500 police officers had died and the [force] was demoralised. The business was catching people, taking money and letting them go."

As a result of this, only people with money ever became part of the government in Islamabad, he said, adding that he was advised to focus on the province of Punjab because his party had no chance of coming into power in KP.

In 2018, the PTI won with a two-thirds majority because poverty was "drastically reduced" and investment was done in human development, he highlighted.

Talking about his vision for the country, Prime Minister Imran said that so far, Pakistan's development had been backwards. "What was our stature 50 years ago? ... This country started regressing," he observed.

The premier said a report had noted that there was "elite capture" in Pakistan. "Small provinces get left behind, the poor get poorer," he said. Even the British prime minister was not allowed to buy property in the United Kingdom in the way that Pakistan's former prime ministers had bought, he said in an apparent reference to former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan would develop when the poor people were lifted up and backward areas were also developed alongside, he said.

Prime Minister Imran said the model of Riyasat-e-Madinah (the state of Madinah) was "unique" in which leaders spent their money on the development of poor people. He cited the same model as the reason for China's development.

"[President] Xi said [China] has eradicated extreme poverty. Technically, they followed the model and China developed its areas."

The prime minister recalled that the PTI government was providing Sehat Cards to people in provinces under it, saying there could be "no bigger blessing for poor people".

The health cards would help improve the system and provide incentives to the private sector to build health facilities in remote areas, he said, terming it as the "biggest step towards a welfare state".

He said the government was also introducing Kisan (farmer) Cards which would give direct subsidies on fertiliser and seeds to small farmers. This would increase productivity, he added.

The government was also mapping the population after which targeted subsidies would be offered to poor people, the prime minister said.

"No one should think about vote bank, we are working on our vision," he concluded.

PakPro
Apr 28, 2021 03:59pm
This is not true. Indian govt has spent way more on Balochistan for conducting their terrorist activities.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 28, 2021 04:00pm
On what?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Apr 28, 2021 04:07pm
On the province itself or in buying support?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Apr 28, 2021 04:07pm
Is this a reference to the senate elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Baloch
Apr 28, 2021 04:14pm
He must be living in another world!
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Apr 28, 2021 04:18pm
Lying is this guys middle name
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 28, 2021 04:18pm
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Apr 28, 2021 04:28pm
China of TODAY is evolving to a Greek concept of "Republic"- the first concept of a welfare state on this planet which was put into an evolved reality through French Revolution.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 28, 2021 04:32pm
Facts should remain facts. It is CPEC that has forced the 3 fold increase in expenditure on developments in Baluchistan and not any credit to the PTI government alone. Even construction of Gwadar port was started during Musharraf time.
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

IDs and vaccines
Updated 28 Apr 2021

IDs and vaccines

The coronavirus does not discriminate or inquire whether or not a person has a CNIC before infecting them.
Child marriages
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Child marriages

They must look after others when they themselves need care.
So far so good?
28 Apr 2021

So far so good?

Biden’s done well at home, but how far will he go?
Finding peace
Updated 27 Apr 2021

Finding peace

It may do well to focus on matters so small that they fly under the radar and attract little praise or criticism.

Editorial

Historic turnaround
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Historic turnaround

The verdict also serves as an object lesson for those who tried to pervert the law and the concept of accountability.
28 Apr 2021

Exam postponement

AFTER declaring unequivocally, in the face of increasing criticism, that the A-Levels and O-Levels examinations ...
28 Apr 2021

Jerusalem protests

THE holy city of Jerusalem was shaken by several nights of protests over the last several days as Palestinian...
Quiet diplomacy
Updated 27 Apr 2021

Quiet diplomacy

Past lessons tell us that such major policies should not be confined to individual decision-makers.
27 Apr 2021

Misplaced euphoria

THE government is in a state of euphoria and is citing the current account surplus as a successful attempt at...
27 Apr 2021

T20 series win

MANY would say that the Pakistan cricket team is synonymous with ‘unpredictability’. Certainly, their sketchy...