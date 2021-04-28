Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 28, 2021

Pakistan sees record Covid-19 deaths as officials consider stricter lockdowns

ReutersPublished April 28, 2021 - Updated April 28, 2021 12:39pm
Residents wait for their coronavirus disease vaccine doses, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, April 2. — Reuters
Residents wait for their coronavirus disease vaccine doses, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, April 2. — Reuters

Pakistan recorded more than two hundred Covid-19 deaths in a day for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday, as the government said it was considering stricter lockdowns.

A total of 201 new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the virus to 17,530, according to the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which oversees the government's pandemic response. The previous highest daily death count was 157 recorded on April 23.

A total of 5,292 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 810,231.

The national positivity ratio, the number of infections among those tested, was 10.8 per cent. The death rate, the number of infections resulting in fatalities, hit the highest point since the start of the pandemic, reaching around 2.2pc.

Only around 2m vaccinations have been administered in Pakistan, and the country has struggled to procure supplies to cover enough of its population.

Officials have said healthcare facilities are at risk of being overwhelmed. Pakistan has very limited health resources, with ventilators and oxygen in short supply.

Around 6,286 Covid-19 patients were being treated in 631 hospitals on Tuesday, and more than 70pc of ventilators and oxygenated beds were occupied in hospitals in many major cities, according to the NCOC.

On Monday, Pakistani Army troops were deployed in 16 major cities with high positivity rates, to assist civilian law enforcement in enforcing measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including the wearing of masks in public and the closing of non-essential businesses after 6pm.

Stricter measures were taken in a handful of cities with the highest positivity rates this week, and on Tuesday Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan warned such steps could be extended to other areas if the public did not heed advice on social distancing, wearing masks, and other precautionary measures, especially during the holy Islamic month of Ramazan with the upcoming Eid holiday next month.

"Please keep your Ramazan and Eid simple this year, so we can fight this disease and get through this difficult situation," Sultan said.

The province of Sindh announced intercity transportation would be halted starting April 30, and remain in place through May 17, just after the Eid holiday.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Apr 28, 2021 12:49pm
Pakistan has one of the lowest ratio of total cases and deaths in the world (rank in the 140s).
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 28, 2021 12:57pm
In the prior year, Pakistan has been about 2~3 weeks behind India, so we need to be careful.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 28, 2021 12:58pm
We have seen only on TV the call for strict measures but on ground there is no where near to it. Please along with children and woman wondering markets and shops like nothing is happening. Police is useless as they had no one to ask.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

IDs and vaccines
Updated 28 Apr 2021

IDs and vaccines

The coronavirus does not discriminate or inquire whether or not a person has a CNIC before infecting them.
Child marriages
28 Apr 2021

Child marriages

They must look after others when they themselves need care.
So far so good?
28 Apr 2021

So far so good?

Biden’s done well at home, but how far will he go?
Finding peace
Updated 27 Apr 2021

Finding peace

It may do well to focus on matters so small that they fly under the radar and attract little praise or criticism.

Editorial

Historic turnaround
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Historic turnaround

The verdict also serves as an object lesson for those who tried to pervert the law and the concept of accountability.
28 Apr 2021

Exam postponement

AFTER declaring unequivocally, in the face of increasing criticism, that the A-Levels and O-Levels examinations ...
28 Apr 2021

Jerusalem protests

THE holy city of Jerusalem was shaken by several nights of protests over the last several days as Palestinian...
Quiet diplomacy
Updated 27 Apr 2021

Quiet diplomacy

Past lessons tell us that such major policies should not be confined to individual decision-makers.
27 Apr 2021

Misplaced euphoria

THE government is in a state of euphoria and is citing the current account surplus as a successful attempt at...
27 Apr 2021

T20 series win

MANY would say that the Pakistan cricket team is synonymous with ‘unpredictability’. Certainly, their sketchy...