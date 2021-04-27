No exams to take place in the country till June 15: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday announced that no examinations will take place in the country until June 15, amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said O and A level exams had been cancelled and would now take place in the October-November cycle. However, A2 exams will keep running for those students who want to appear for the purpose of applying to foreign universities.

"It has been directed strictly that after Monday, more than 50 people will not be in one centre. For that we have requested that schools be made venues," the minister said, adding that law enforcement personnel will be deployed to maintain discipline.

The decision comes after widespread calls from students, activists and politicians for the government to cancel the Cambridge exams in view of the third coronavirus wave.

Mehmood said a rapid increase had been seen in the disease since the last meeting held on the issue at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on April 18, when it was decided that exams would be held as per schedule.

But because the country is moving in a direction where areas with high infection rates might be placed under a lockdown, he said, it was decided with consensus that "all exams will be cancelled until June 15".

The decision means that the exams of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 that were due to start at the end of May stand postponed further, Mehmood added.

"We will continue analysing [the situation] and in mid-May or in the third week of May, we will analyse the disease and a decision will be made whether to further postpone exams or allow them to take place. This means that if exams are started after June 15, they could go into July and some part of August as well," he announced.

Over the weekend, students used the hashtag #NCOCcancelexam to dispel the impression that they were making the demand due to being under-prepared, explaining that it was due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

However, exams went ahead on Monday with several purported videos on social media showing a large number of parents gathered outside exam centres and a large number of children inside examination halls.

A day earlier, Mahmood said that those not comfortable with the current situation could switch to the October/November cycle "without any extra charge" and urged parents and students to peruse Cambridge's policy.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Lahore High Court (LHC), Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Sindh High Court (SHC) had dismissed separate petitions challenging the physical presence of students in O and A levels exams and seeking a switch to school-assessed grades.

The petitions were filed by students in each of the four high courts against the Cambridge Assessment International Education's (CAIE) decision and the government's approval for holding physical exams in Pakistan.

