Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2021

No exams to take place in the country till June 15: Shafqat Mahmood

Dawn.comPublished April 27, 2021 - Updated April 27, 2021 07:00pm
Federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood addresses a press conference alongside SAPM on Health Faisal Sultan on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood addresses a press conference alongside SAPM on Health Faisal Sultan on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday announced that no examinations will take place in the country until June 15, amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a special National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, he said O and A level exams had been cancelled and would now take place in the October-November cycle. However, A2 exams will keep running for those students who want to appear for the purpose of applying to foreign universities.

"It has been directed strictly that after Monday, more than 50 people will not be in one centre. For that we have requested that schools be made venues," the minister said, adding that law enforcement personnel will be deployed to maintain discipline.

In a tweet, Mahmood said the decision had been taken to address the "health concerns of students and parents"

"All exams cancelled till June 15 and depending on the spread of the disease may even go further," he wrote.

He said Cambridge exams had been postponed till Oct-Nov for all grades, while the only exception was for those A2 students "who have a compulsion to take [the] exam now".

According to the minister, university admissions in Pakistan will be aligned for grade 12 and A2 students who will be taking exams in Oct-Nov. "This is to ensure no one loses a year," he wrote.

The decision comes after widespread calls from students, activists and politicians for the government to cancel the Cambridge exams in view of the third coronavirus wave.

Mahmood during the presser said a rapid increase had been seen in the disease since the last meeting held on the issue at the NCOC on April 18, when it was decided that exams would be held as per schedule.

But because the country is moving in a direction where areas with high infection rates might be placed under a lockdown, he said, it was decided with consensus that "all exams will be cancelled until June 15".

The decision means that the exams of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 that were due to start at the end of May stand postponed further, Mahmood added.

"We will continue analysing [the situation] and in mid-May or in the third week of May, we will analyse the disease and a decision will be made whether to further postpone exams or allow them to take place. This means that if exams are started after June 15, they could go into July and some part of August as well," he announced.

The minister said the cancelled exams of O, A and AS level would now take place in the October-November cycle, adding that for students who wanted to study in Pakistani universities, the government would ensure that admissions remained open till January so they did not face any problems.

"But despite doing all this, one section of students is left whose year will be wasted if they don't sit the exams [now]," he said, referring to A2 students, which number around 20,000 in total.

"After discussion, it was decided that students in A2 who due to some compulsion cannot postpone their exams beyond September, [...] will be given the facility to take exams according to the datesheet they received, for their facilitation."

Mahmood noted that Cambridge had announced that no extra fees will be charged for students shifting their exams to Oct-Nov, while other concessions would also be applicable.

"This is a difficult time. A lot of parents will be reassured [by the decision] that their children will not go to sit exams at a time when Covid is at a peak," the minister said, emphasising that the decision had been taken in a "collective spirit" in the best interests of students' future.

Speaking alongside him, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said "strict compliance" of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be ensured at venues where A2 students were taking exams.

He said the number of critical Covid-19 patients in the country had surpassed 5,000, the highest since the start of the pandemic. "The third wave of the pandemic is intense and NCOC has taken a lot of steps for strict compliance of restrictions," he added.

Dr Sultan noted that a lockdown was imposed in Mardan yesterday because the positivity rate there was very high, saying: "The intensity of the illness is high and the pressure on the health system is also quite high."

The NCOC meeting was called to discuss what Mahmood termed "poor" SOPs compliance outside Cambridge exam centres as well as the latest reports regarding the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Over the weekend, students used the hashtag #NCOCcancelexam to dispel the impression that they were making the demand due to being under-prepared, explaining that it was due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

However, exams went ahead on Monday with several purported videos on social media showing a large number of parents gathered outside exam centres and a large number of children inside examination halls.

A day earlier, Mahmood said that those not comfortable with the current situation could switch to the October/November cycle "without any extra charge" and urged parents and students to peruse Cambridge's policy.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Lahore High Court (LHC), Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Sindh High Court (SHC) had dismissed separate petitions challenging the physical presence of students in O and A levels exams and seeking a switch to school-assessed grades.

The petitions were filed by students in each of the four high courts against the Cambridge Assessment International Education's (CAIE) decision and the government's approval for holding physical exams in Pakistan.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Apr 27, 2021 05:18pm
A2 still have to give their exams.
Reply Recommend 0
Hakim
Apr 27, 2021 05:24pm
U-turn zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 27, 2021 05:25pm
Apparently A2s still have to give exams. I could be wrong but it seems Shafqat Mehmood has business interests.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Apr 27, 2021 05:32pm
Students have wasted one crucial year of their life-do these young brats know it?
Reply Recommend 0
Wajid Hussain
Apr 27, 2021 05:36pm
The news is incomplete, A2 student who wish to give the exam are allowed to appear... Please do correction
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Apr 27, 2021 05:37pm
Please make sure to give marks in examination on the basis of physical examination in October/November. No more promotion without exams.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 27, 2021 05:38pm
He made the not so serious ones study for a complete month, and now they'll study again. Thank you Shafqat Sahib.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 27, 2021 05:40pm
Now watch these same students waste time and enjoy in get togethers without following SOPs.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 27, 2021 05:53pm
The All needs good mental disorder treatment. They Closed whole country, but not start working for making vaccine by own.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Farooqui
Apr 27, 2021 05:56pm
Wrong decision.Paper would continue till two to three weeks not more than that so whats the reason to postpone.You can improves SOP protocols around examination centers rather cancelling them. Very disappointing.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Apr 27, 2021 06:16pm
Take exams for grade 9,10,11 and 12 in Oct-Nov too.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 27, 2021 06:20pm
He made the students waste their time and now gave them more anxiety (having to wait till Oct/Nov). And for those in O3, they can't go into A-levels, till they pass (if they want to shift schools, more problematic). Should have opted for the school assessment and saved himself this embarrassment.
Reply Recommend 0
LIAQAT
Apr 27, 2021 06:26pm
Shafqat PTI ki Na ehli ki moun bolti daastan hy.
Reply Recommend 0
LIAQAT
Apr 27, 2021 06:28pm
Uncle what about feeses being charged by schools 14 months in one session.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 27, 2021 06:44pm
So why the earlier drama then.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Apr 27, 2021 06:45pm
Bad decision.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 27, 2021 06:45pm
Good step. Better safe than sorry like one big, self-proclaimed, super-duper power next door!
Reply Recommend 0
KH
Apr 27, 2021 06:47pm
A timely decision...but should this be applied for local boards examination...a million dollar question. Local exams should also be held in the month of October/ November.
Reply Recommend 0
Osama
Apr 27, 2021 06:50pm
Make more illetrate people it suits you
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 27, 2021 06:51pm
Finally, better sense prevailed.
Reply Recommend 0
2008
Apr 27, 2021 06:58pm
The "no exams" trend was started by the A and O level crowd. And they got what they needed.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Finding peace

Finding peace

Arifa Noor
It may do well to focus on matters so small that they fly under the radar and attract little praise or criticism.
Scourge of cosmetic piety
Updated 27 Apr 2021

Scourge of cosmetic piety

What accounts for the government’s arrogance and the vicious response to criticism?
Important letters
27 Apr 2021

Important letters

A LOOK at Haji Sir Abdullah Haroon’s volume of correspondence is enough to give us a fair idea of his place among...
Complicated Afghan endgame
Updated 26 Apr 2021

Complicated Afghan endgame

All stakeholders know if the path of negotiation is abandoned, Afghanistan will descend into chaos.

Editorial

Quiet diplomacy
Updated 27 Apr 2021

Quiet diplomacy

Past lessons tell us that such major policies should not be confined to individual decision-makers.
27 Apr 2021

Misplaced euphoria

THE government is in a state of euphoria and is citing the current account surplus as a successful attempt at...
27 Apr 2021

T20 series win

MANY would say that the Pakistan cricket team is synonymous with ‘unpredictability’. Certainly, their sketchy...
Taliban’s obstinacy
Updated 26 Apr 2021

Taliban’s obstinacy

To end the ‘forever war’, Afghan stakeholders need to show vision and maturity.
26 Apr 2021

Centre-Sindh ties

POLITICAL polarisation in the country extracts a cost from governance. It is therefore heartening to see the ...
26 Apr 2021

Tokyo Games countdown

WITH the 100-day countdown to the Tokyo Olympics commencing a few days back, the organisers and the Japanese...