KP health minister booked for violating Covid SOPs at iftar party in Peshawar restaurant

Arif HayatPublished April 27, 2021 - Updated April 27, 2021 01:22pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra is seen at an iftar party on Monday. — Photo provided by author
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra is seen at an iftar party on Monday. — Photo provided by author

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and the owner and manager of a restaurant in Peshawar for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) by hosting an iftar party on Monday.

Peshawar Assistant Commissioner Ehteshamul Haq told Dawn.com that the administration took timely action after pictures of the iftar were shared on social media.

The photos show that Jhagra and others are not observing social distancing and the health minister has not donned a face mask either. Dining at restaurants was banned by authorities last week to curb the spread of the coronavirus in major cities of KP, including Peshawar.

Haq said Jhagra had iftar and dinner with a dozen people in the restaurant, adding that they had brought their own food.

"There will not be any kind of compromise on coronavirus SOPs. If SOPs are violated, the law will come into action," he stressed.

He added that the restaurant had been sealed.

The FIR was registered under Sections 6 to 17 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act, 2020. These sections are related to attendance in public places, prohibition or restriction of events and gatherings, movement and retention of potentially infectious person to a suitable place, duty to undergo screening and assessment, and duty to inform.

On Saturday, the KP government had requested the Centre to authorise deployment of armed forces and civil armed forces in the province to ensure effective implementation of National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) guidelines related to coronavirus.

The interior ministry issued a notification the same day after which Pakistan Army troops were deployed to KP as well as other provinces and federal territories to help enforce Covid SOPs. Enhanced troop deployment was done in five KP cities — Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda and Swabi — where the positivity rate was "very high".

According to a report of World Health Organisation, four districts of KP, including Peshawar, are on top of the list of endemic areas in the country.

The province reported 584 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths during the last 24 hours. The provincial caseload is 114,661 and the death toll is 3,156.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Kf khan
Apr 27, 2021 01:11pm
Commendable action. Rule of law shall prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Apr 27, 2021 01:16pm
Good.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Apr 27, 2021 01:17pm
The minister should resign from his health portfolio immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 27, 2021 01:19pm
He should get exemplary punishment .
Reply Recommend 0
Gen Pasha ret.
Apr 27, 2021 01:28pm
He should be made an example of - does he not see what’s happening in India
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Apr 27, 2021 01:37pm
Excellent step and good signal for enforcement of SOPs/rule of law.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 27, 2021 01:42pm
This is Not Iftar Party. Actually Health Minister is Addressing People About Covid 19 SOPs. (U Turn and Case Dismissed)
Reply Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
Apr 27, 2021 01:46pm
very good action.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Da Japan
Apr 27, 2021 01:53pm
@Kf khan, will consider it commendable once he goes behind the bars. Taking pre arrest bail like Jahangir Tareen and son will not serve the purpose.... He should be arrested, Pakistanis will be at peace if he goes behind the bars for even an hour.
Reply Recommend 0
Indiot
Apr 27, 2021 01:57pm
Rule of law is the same for everybody in our great country. A stark contrast to our neighbor led by an illeterate leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Wajahat Ali Khan
Apr 27, 2021 01:58pm
this man also enjoys the portfolio of Health Minister of KP. Bravo!
Reply Recommend 0
Yusuf
Apr 27, 2021 01:59pm
Where the minister of health has this behaviour! What do you think those people in those parts have the worst Manners and behaviours as their own mantri ji
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Apr 27, 2021 02:00pm
@Gen Pasha ret. , Nation of illiterate people.
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Apr 27, 2021 02:02pm
Everyone present should charged hefty fines; and prison time?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 27, 2021 02:02pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Apr 27, 2021 02:02pm
What is the punishment, there is no mention of it
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Apr 27, 2021 02:03pm
If that had happened in Sind the Assistant Commissioner would have been toiling for reposting.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 27, 2021 02:06pm
Remove the health minister, he is in wrong position. Get a Doctor to be health minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Apr 27, 2021 02:14pm
Same old same old. Politicians feel they have entitlement to anything and the common man is their re aya. Shame on them
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Khalil
Apr 27, 2021 02:27pm
Jhagra sb must be ashamed of himself and put up offering his resignation .. he should be the role model for his nation.. just putting up mask infront of camera is not acceptable..
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 27, 2021 02:27pm
@Indiot, In our neighbour, the illiterate is fooling his gullible army of toadies with Sadhu look!
Reply Recommend 0
Secular Pathan
Apr 27, 2021 02:33pm
How dare an Assistant Commissioner book a Minister? How dare you
Reply Recommend 0

