Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2021

PML-N's Javed Latif arrested for 'anti-state remarks' after Lahore court rejects bail plea

Rana BilalPublished April 27, 2021 - Updated April 27, 2021 11:21am
This photo shows PML-N's Javed Latif before appearing in the sessions court. — DawnNewsTV
This photo shows PML-N's Javed Latif before appearing in the sessions court. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N MNA Javed Latif on Tuesday was arrested after a sessions court rejected his bail petition in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas presided over today's hearing. Allegedly Latif had left the courtroom before the verdict was announced.

According to Latif's lawyer Farhad Ali Shah, the PML-N leader was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) near Saggian Pul. "Arresting someone before the verdict is announced is a violation of the law," the lawyer said.

On March 20, Latif was booked on charges of treason and a case was registered against the MNA on the complaint of a citizen, Jameel Saleem.

According to the first information report, the MNA from Sheikhupura had allegedly defamed state institutions and delivered hateful remarks against them. In a TV talk show, Latif had said: “If anything happened to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay.”

His remarks had been roundly criticised by members of the government with Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan vowing to get a case registered against him while PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also said that Latif should apologise for his remarks.

During today's hearing, the PML-N leader's counsel argued that the FIR registered against his client was fake and baseless. "Latif belong to the PML-N and the opposition. Police have registered the case on the basis of malice," he said.

He argued that a case was registered against the MNA without listening to his entire statement. "The police do not have the powers to register FIRs in such cases," he said, adding that his client did not run and faced the allegations in court.

The prosecution lawyer added that Latif had overstepped the line when making the comments. He informed the court that a CD of the MNA's comments had been sent for forensics. He maintained that the prosecution's case was in accordance with the law.

"At this stage, there is no basis for granting bail," he said, urging the court to dismiss Latif's bail so that the case can move forward.

LHC censures Latif for 'comments against Pakistan'

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had censured Latif for making statements against the country and state institutions. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was presiding over a hearing on Latif's petition asking the court to quash “illegal” cases against him.

During the hearing, the chief justice had told Latif to "leave the country and go abroad if you want to say such things”. "Fear God! Why do you say such things?" he had questioned, adding people would hold anyone who spoke against the country accountable.

"Is our patriotism really loyalty to the state or loyalty to personalities? Personalities keep coming and going," the chief justice had said, further remarking that it was important to self-reflect. "If you want to stay here then go and present your justification to the police."

The chief justice had questioned if anyone had the courage to speak against Pakistan and observed that personalities were not important, rather the Constitution was important. "Personalities keep coming and going [but state] institutions remain."

Consequently, Latif had withdrawn his petition from the LHC.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
shib
Apr 27, 2021 10:46am
Need not to worry ....We have LHC for all these thugs...
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 27, 2021 11:09am
One more trouble maker out of the streets of the country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Finding peace

Finding peace

Arifa Noor
It may do well to focus on matters so small that they fly under the radar and attract little praise or criticism.
Scourge of cosmetic piety
Updated 27 Apr 2021

Scourge of cosmetic piety

What accounts for the government’s arrogance and the vicious response to criticism?
Important letters
27 Apr 2021

Important letters

A LOOK at Haji Sir Abdullah Haroon’s volume of correspondence is enough to give us a fair idea of his place among...
Complicated Afghan endgame
Updated 26 Apr 2021

Complicated Afghan endgame

All stakeholders know if the path of negotiation is abandoned, Afghanistan will descend into chaos.

Editorial

Quiet diplomacy
Updated 27 Apr 2021

Quiet diplomacy

Past lessons tell us that such major policies should not be confined to individual decision-makers.
27 Apr 2021

Misplaced euphoria

THE government is in a state of euphoria and is citing the current account surplus as a successful attempt at...
27 Apr 2021

T20 series win

MANY would say that the Pakistan cricket team is synonymous with ‘unpredictability’. Certainly, their sketchy...
Taliban’s obstinacy
Updated 26 Apr 2021

Taliban’s obstinacy

To end the ‘forever war’, Afghan stakeholders need to show vision and maturity.
26 Apr 2021

Centre-Sindh ties

POLITICAL polarisation in the country extracts a cost from governance. It is therefore heartening to see the ...
26 Apr 2021

Tokyo Games countdown

WITH the 100-day countdown to the Tokyo Olympics commencing a few days back, the organisers and the Japanese...