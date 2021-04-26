Dawn Logo

SC accepts review petitions in Justice Isa presidential reference verdict

Haseeb BhattiPublished April 26, 2021 - Updated April 26, 2021 06:54pm
A ten-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing the review petitions filed in the case. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
The Supreme Court on Monday accepted all review petitions challenging the court's judgement in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa except the one filed by the judge himself.

A 10-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing review petitions filed against the court’s June 19, 2020, judgement on the presidential reference in which the court had empowered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into offshore assets of his spouse.

The court's short order stated that "directions contained in paras 4 to 11 in the impugned short order dated 19.06.2020 ... alongwith supporting detailed reasons given in the majority judgement of the same date are recalled and set aside.

"All the subsequent proceedings, actions, orders, information and reports in pursuance of the directions contained in the short order dated 19.6.2020 and the detailed reasons thereof, are declared to be illegal and without any legal effect."

The judgement added that "resultantly, any such proceedings, actions, orders or reports cannot be considered or acted upon or pursued any further by any forum or authority including the Supreme Judicial Council."

The top court accepted the review petitions by a majority of 6-4. Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazhar Alam accepted the petitions.

However, Justice Isa's review petition was accepted by five judges and dismissed by five judges. Justice Afridi accepted all similar petitions but dismissed Justice Isa's petition most likely on the basis of the point he had maintained throughout the hearings — a judge cannot be a petitioner himself.

The court declared legal actions taken by the FBR and all other forums related to the assets of Justice Isa's wife and children as "illegal".

On April 13, the apex court had dismissed the judge's application seeking live telecast of the proceedings on his review petition against the verdict in presidential reference case.

The application was dismissed by a 6-4 majority of a larger bench of 10 judges headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah dissented from the majority judgement. They were of the opinion that the SC registrar should take measures for live streaming of the matters of public interest.

During today's hearing, Justice Isa alleged that new evidence was being made part of the proceedings.

Sarina Isa said that Justice Bandial and Justice Akhtar were making efforts for accountability which was why they should make their assets and the assets of their wives public.

Counsel for the federal government Amir Rehman said that the actions of the Supreme Judicial Council could not be challenged nor could it be stopped from scrutinising any evidence. "The Supreme Court can only interfere in the council under extraordinary conditions."

Justice Baqar questioned whether it would affect the Supreme Judicial Council if the top court's judges gave their observations on the FBR report.

Rehman replied that the Supreme Court had the right to ask questions according to rules. "The court can also ask for statements to be recorded to ascertain facts. The foundation of the case is three questions."

Presidential reference

Justice Isa was the subject of a presidential reference that alleged he had acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015 but did not disclose them in his wealth returns. Justice Isa contested the allegation, saying he was not a beneficial owner of the flats — either directly or indirectly.

In June 2020, the Supreme Court threw out the reference, terming it "invalid".

"[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed," read the majority (9-1) short verdict on a petition filed by Justice Isa and others seeking the reference's dismissal.

Read: Who is Justice Qazi Faez Isa?

However, seven of the 10 judges on the bench hearing the case ordered the Inland Revenue Department and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to seek explanations from the judge's wife and children on the nature and source of funding for three properties in their names in the United Kingdom and submit a report to the SC registrar.

Justice Isa then approached the apex court, seeking a review of the decision. Bar associations, including the Sindh High Court Bar Association, also filed similar petitions.

A seven-judge bench was constituted by the SC to hear the petitions but four premier bar associations of the country challenged it in a joint one-page application and requested that the matter be placed before the CJP to form a larger bench comprising all the judges who had decided the constitutional petitions against the filing of the reference.

On Feb 24, a 10-judge bench was constituted to hear the set of review petitions.

Anis Motiwala
Apr 26, 2021 02:48pm
Hail Justice(s) !
Reply Recommend 0
Prof
Apr 26, 2021 02:49pm
Kuddos to the SCP for standing-up for justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Confused
Apr 26, 2021 02:53pm
Justice is being served. Congratulations. But I suspect the real game players will still continue to misuse their power and would make this decision / time to influence and will eventually ousted anyone who do not obey their direction. Well fought Qazi sb
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 26, 2021 02:53pm
It's high time and the right time for him to present a tangible source of funds and the money trail for billions of Pak Rupees worth of properties that he and his family has bought in London-England, by far, one of the most expensive places in the world, whose monetary unit called pound sterling is at least 250 times the worth of the local currency.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Apr 26, 2021 02:53pm
Waste of tax payers money. Justice Isa stop this drama and please show money trial
Reply Recommend 0
PakPower
Apr 26, 2021 02:55pm
This judge tried every deflecting tactic as the SC sought the source of the 3 London properties worth millions of pounds. He could have done better, given his stature.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 26, 2021 02:56pm
This matter should be quickly and amicably settled in the interest of the honor and dignity preservation of judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Shaikh
Apr 26, 2021 02:56pm
What can an ordinary citizen expect when blatantly Injustice is being with a Judge of the Supreme Court?
Reply Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Apr 26, 2021 02:57pm
#Courtroom1 #diaries By a majority of 6-4 the #review petition has been accepted by the #sc and the persecution against #QFI is legally comes to an end this includes the supreme judicial council to further proceed on this matter. #Justice has prevailed in the land of pure.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 26, 2021 03:01pm
Please Finalize His Case. It's seems Not Good to watch Again and Again on TV.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Apr 26, 2021 03:02pm
What a shame ? A successful blackmail through emotional rhetoric
Reply Recommend 0
Jay k
Apr 26, 2021 03:03pm
Nothing will happen. It’s like a drama cereal with 10 to 15 week episodes and in the everyone goes happy. There is no such thing as justice in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Apr 26, 2021 03:07pm
Why afraid of giving money trail?
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Apr 26, 2021 03:09pm
Proven; Two separate judicial systems in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Talha Lodhi
Apr 26, 2021 03:11pm
Why not just give the money trail and be done with it?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 26, 2021 03:12pm
ok fine but where is the money trail ?
Reply Recommend 0
Yasin
Apr 26, 2021 03:14pm
How is this possible ? When the judge refuses to explain the money trail ? This is a joke it ain’t possible! Everyone is asking him explain your money trail as it ain’t possible for you to earn 3 properties in London yet he refuses to explain and is still found not guilty
Reply Recommend 0
ADEEL UR RAHMAN SIDDIQUI
Apr 26, 2021 03:20pm
Blind justice, can't see theives Unfortunate decisions NS investment works
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Apr 26, 2021 03:22pm
Legal System of Pakistan.......... Mashallah...................... no comments....
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 26, 2021 03:22pm
Don't review. Don't ask. But I'll be the judge of all.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 26, 2021 03:23pm
So in simple words what does that mean..... ?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 26, 2021 03:24pm
Make me the CJ so I get the power to question and punish everyone. But don't ask me to come clean.
Reply Recommend 0
Madeeha Mahmood
Apr 26, 2021 03:24pm
Great decision ! Justice prevailed .
Reply Recommend 0
Bobby
Apr 26, 2021 03:27pm
so still no money trail?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Apr 26, 2021 03:29pm
Birds of the feather flock together
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad Hussain
Apr 26, 2021 03:29pm
What a waste of time for the entire nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 26, 2021 03:32pm
Great news. Stay strong Justice Isa!
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 26, 2021 03:33pm
Thank you SCP. Serena Isa deserved it because dragged unnecessarily into a reference against Justice Faez Isa.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 26, 2021 03:35pm
Its just review petitions which have been accepted not that he and his wife have been cleared. Now back to money trail please. Enough of wasting time.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaser Masood
Apr 26, 2021 03:36pm
will usher in era of constitutionalism in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Apr 26, 2021 03:37pm
Why Justice is reluctant to give money trail. He is duty bound to provide the evidences that how is family become Bill Gates without doing any profitable business!
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Apr 26, 2021 03:38pm
It is the defeat of the government.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Apr 26, 2021 03:39pm
No money trail. He goes scot free.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 26, 2021 03:41pm
What an irony that the justice system seems to be perpetually engaged, on priority basis, to deal with problems of the so called VVIPs aristocracy of all shades and colors stained by questionable dynamics. Instead of answering questions e.g., money trails, eligibility of questioning authorities is almost always challenged. Such parallel processing of institutions has no end and keeps going around circles until cows return home. No wonder the State is in the state it is.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Khawaja
Apr 26, 2021 03:43pm
Disgusting that a sitting judge of SC has to defend a straightforward case with so much difficulty. What a waste of energy, time and money of the state. It is obvious that no justice is served to the normal man on the street. Such colored justice with stench of engineering destroys our social contract. No one can reasonably have trust and faith. Outcome could be anarchy.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Ansari
Apr 26, 2021 03:47pm
The answer was a simple Money trail.. But i guess he doesn't have that.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Apr 26, 2021 03:49pm
Our souls are for sale. Buy it - just pay a good price.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Apr 26, 2021 03:53pm
Interesting you're a husband and a father yet you don't know what your wife or children are doing, buying etc. Is this a real family or a dysfunctional one!
Reply Recommend 0
Nusrat
Apr 26, 2021 04:00pm
Justice Faiz Esa is triumphant in a very important and malicious legal proceeding against him. Congratulations to Justice Sahib.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 26, 2021 04:06pm
Going in circles?
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 26, 2021 04:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, dear fajr doctor his entire property abroad is less than 15 crore or less than a F6 plot....where did you get billions from? The fake propaganda you and your PTI liars spread! Please have the decency to apologise publicly and next time research yourself
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 26, 2021 04:10pm
@Realistic, he realistic fool the money trail was given long ago from a bank account are you illerate or just smoke the IK kool aid
Reply Recommend 0
Critic
Apr 26, 2021 04:10pm
More than Two Years, SC stuck in this Case and wasting its Time while Thousands of other cases are pending. It's simple and everybody knows that If Mr. Isa won't bring receipts he is guilty. Is there anything more ???
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 26, 2021 04:11pm
@PakPower, Millions of pounds? According to court document it’s less than 2 million for all properties? You are a victim of media and limited IQ
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Apr 26, 2021 04:12pm
Supreme Court peoves its Supreme, very Supreme! Untouchables!
Reply Recommend 0
Faizan
Apr 26, 2021 04:15pm
A Supreme Court judge should stand on a moral high ground and show money trail voluntarily. It would set a good example.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsen
Apr 26, 2021 04:17pm
@Salaria and Other PTI youthias: Instead of oinking again and again for money trail, for once go to Google and search the previous news regarding this case. You will find the submitted money trail with all the detail.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 26, 2021 04:17pm
He is a sick man.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Da Malanga
Apr 26, 2021 04:24pm
Long live Pakistani judiciary!!! Another corrupt goes scot free.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Apr 26, 2021 04:24pm
This is just one of many judges who will not explain his wealth and then we have people saying our PM is fixated on corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Apr 26, 2021 04:26pm
@Raheel sharif, It is the ordinary people of Pakistan who have been defeated, for years!!
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Apr 26, 2021 04:27pm
If Justice Isa is Patriot he and his family would live in the country they love, its a facade they created for convenient loyalty to Pakistan, as if!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 26, 2021 04:32pm
Salute to Honorable Judges for protecting rights of Honorable Judge ISA.
Reply Recommend 0
Ak18
Apr 26, 2021 04:34pm
So basically he is above the law.. still no money trail.. and then we cry about the chaos and lawlessness on our streets when our "justice" system is providing legal sanction to anarchy by letting chosen ones off the hook at every turn.. one convicted corrupt was allowed to escape to London.. another convicted corrupt is out on bail to look after the health of the one who has escaped to London and now this..
Reply Recommend 0
Proud_ Pakistani
Apr 26, 2021 04:45pm
@Yasin , I SENSE Bribery thats how victories comes and justice manipulated !
Reply Recommend 0
aly
Apr 26, 2021 04:48pm
This is what Justice Esa was looking for. SCP exists for relief!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Apr 26, 2021 04:50pm
So money trail no longer needed or not an issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Daud
Apr 26, 2021 04:52pm
The question is about the money trail, That is the real question which is still unanswered. Spill the beans Mr Issa
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Apr 26, 2021 04:54pm
What a waste of resources.
Reply Recommend 0
Israr Khan
Apr 26, 2021 04:55pm
Sc gave in
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 26, 2021 04:59pm
Lol....joke. Has he shown a source of his funding to anyone yet????
Reply Recommend 0
FK
Apr 26, 2021 05:00pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Think you have not followed the case, complete money trail has been given by Sarina Issa. And do not mislead by writing billions of property like your liar leader who has so far failed to bring a single dollar back to Pakistan instead had given away millions of dollars of tax payed money in UK courts case.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 26, 2021 05:01pm
VINDICTIVENESS...Justice is served or simply putting some people to harassment.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 26, 2021 05:02pm
Does this mean case against Faiz Essa is over. Honourable court don't has to spend any more time on this case. If this is so then Justice Fiaz Essa must burry the hatches. It is his duty to work for early resolution of cases along with his other fellow judges. World must see that we have matured and moving towards betterment.
Reply Recommend 0
W. Hussain
Apr 26, 2021 05:05pm
Travesty of Justice!
Reply Recommend 0
W. Hussain
Apr 26, 2021 05:07pm
Travesty of Justice!
Reply Recommend 0
FrozenTrack
Apr 26, 2021 05:07pm
Wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez
Apr 26, 2021 07:14pm
Can you please free minor criminals rotting in Pakistani jails.
Reply Recommend 0
AD Babar
Apr 26, 2021 07:27pm
Justice prevails
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Apr 26, 2021 07:50pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, only billions? didnt your sources tell Trillions earlier?
Reply Recommend 0

