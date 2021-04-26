Dawn Logo

SC accepts Justice Isa's review petitions against presidential reference verdict

Haseeb BhattiPublished April 26, 2021 - Updated April 26, 2021 03:30pm
A ten-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing the review petitions filed in the case. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
The Supreme Court on Monday accepted Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petitions challenging the court's judgement on the presidential reference against him.

A 10-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing review petitions filed against the court’s June 19, 2020, judgement on the presidential reference in which the court had empowered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into offshore assets of his spouse.

The top court accepted the review petition filed by Justice Isa's wife Sarina Isa by a majority of 6-4. However, five judges accepted Justice Isa's review petition while five were against it.

Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Mazhar Alam accepted all review petitions.

Justice Yahya Afridi accepted all review petitions except the one by Justice Isa.

Meanwhile, Justice Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah dissented from the judgement.

The court declared that legal actions taken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and all other forums related to the assets of Justice Isa's wife and children as illegal.

The FBR's report could not be challenged in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) or any other legal forum, the majority judgement said.

On April 13, the apex court had dismissed the judge's application seeking live telecast of the proceedings on his review petition against the verdict in presidential reference case.

The application was dismissed by a 6-4 majority of a larger bench of 10 judges headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah dissented from the majority judgement. They were of the opinion that the SC registrar should take measures for live streaming of the matters of public interest.

During today's hearing, Justice Isa alleged that new evidence was being made part of the proceedings.

Sarina Isa said that Justice Bandial and Justice Akhtar were making efforts for accountability which is why they should make their assets and the assets of their wives public.

Counsel for the federal government Amir Rehman said that the actions of the Supreme Judicial Council could not be challenged nor could it be stopped from scrutinising any evidence.

Presidential reference

Justice Isa was the subject of a presidential reference that alleged he had acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015 but did not disclose them in his wealth returns. Justice Isa contested the allegation, saying he was not a beneficial owner of the flats — either directly or indirectly.

In June 2020, the Supreme Court threw out the reference, terming it "invalid".

"[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed," read the majority (9-1) short verdict on a petition filed by Justice Isa and others seeking the reference's dismissal.

Read: Who is Justice Qazi Faez Isa?

However, seven of the 10 judges on the bench hearing the case ordered the Inland Revenue Department and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to seek explanations from the judge's wife and children on the nature and source of funding for three properties in their names in the United Kingdom and submit a report to the SC registrar.

Justice Isa then approached the apex court, seeking a review of the decision. Bar associations, including the Sindh High Court Bar Association, also filed similar petitions.

A seven-judge bench was constituted by the SC to hear the petitions but four premier bar associations of the country challenged it in a joint one-page application and requested that the matter be placed before the CJP to form a larger bench comprising all the judges who had decided the constitutional petitions against the filing of the reference.

On Feb 24, a 10-judge bench was constituted to hear the set of review petitions.

More to follow

Anis Motiwala
Apr 26, 2021 02:48pm
Hail Justice(s) !
Reply Recommend 0
Prof
Apr 26, 2021 02:49pm
Kuddos to the SCP for standing-up for justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Confused
Apr 26, 2021 02:53pm
Justice is being served. Congratulations. But I suspect the real game players will still continue to misuse their power and would make this decision / time to influence and will eventually ousted anyone who do not obey their direction. Well fought Qazi sb
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 26, 2021 02:53pm
It's high time and the right time for him to present a tangible source of funds and the money trail for billions of Pak Rupees worth of properties that he and his family has bought in London-England, by far, one of the most expensive places in the world, whose monetary unit called pound sterling is at least 250 times the worth of the local currency.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Apr 26, 2021 02:53pm
Waste of tax payers money. Justice Isa stop this drama and please show money trial
Reply Recommend 0

