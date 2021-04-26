Sindh shuts schools, colleges amid rising Covid cases

The Sindh government on Monday imposed several restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including closing down all schools, colleges and educational institutions.

The provincial government spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab, added that all government offices will operate with essential staff of 20 per cent, and inter-city public transport will be closed from April 29.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the provincial Coronavirus Task Force, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Provincial ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided that indoor and outdoor dining would be banned at restaurants and only takeaway/delivery will be permitted, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Shopping centres will closed down at 6pm. "If cases continue to increase, then markets will be completely closed down," the chief minister remarked during the meeting.

No meetings will be allowed to take place in jails, the statement said, adding that hospitals will be exempt from all restrictions.

Inter-city transport will be closed down from April 29, but goods transport and industries will remain open, the statement said. "Office timings will be from 9am to 2pm," it added.

