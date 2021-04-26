Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2021

Bilawal asks PM to step down over inflation

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 26, 2021 - Updated April 26, 2021 07:56am
In this file photo, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Continu­ing his attack on the government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down for unleashing skyrocketing inflation in the country.

“Imran Khan should take responsibility for not controlling inflation, resign and go home,” said the PPP chairman in a statement issued on Sunday.

Addressing Mr Khan, the PPP chairman said inflation was touching the highest level in the country and people’s patience was running out.

“More than 100 per cent increase in the prices of medicines is tantamount to depriving the common man of his right to life. Flitting between his illegal Banigala mansion and the air-conditioned rooms of the Prime Minister’s House, the selected PM has no idea of the plight of parents who are having trouble paying their children’s school fees and house rent,” he said.

He pointed out that there had not been a single Eid since Mr Khan had become the prime minister when it had been easy for a poor family to buy new clothes due to high prices.

“Imran Khan’s false crusade against corruption has lured the people into long queues for sugar,” he said, adding: “The rulers around the world base policies on what they think is in the best interest of their people while Imran Khan’s policies seem focused on ways to enrich his cronies.”

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said if Mr Khan wanted to argue that three years were too short a period for the change he claimed he would bring in 90 days, then how could he explain his party’s eight-year-rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

“Can he name a single thing that has changed apart from increasing prices at government hospitals (in the KP)?” he asked.

The PPP chairman said the premier should know that publicity stunts like opening langar khanas (soup kitchens) would not end poverty, as one had to practically and actively implement policies aimed at eradicating poverty, instead of pursuing policies aimed at eradicating the poor.

He said the “selected prime minister” was trying to deprive the common man of the comfort and security of even a piece of bread as people were compelled to pay Rs68 more for a 20kg bag of flour.

“The people will never forgive Imran Khan for crushing the poor under the burden of taxes imposed on the orders of the IMF (International Monetary Fund),” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Apr 26, 2021 08:08am
Sindh had the flourishing, peaceful Karachi and vibrant villages when PPP took over Sindh. From then on, an unending tale of disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 26, 2021 08:09am
Does he copy-paste slogans from Indian opposition?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 26, 2021 08:17am
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez
Apr 26, 2021 08:18am
What a joke. Can Bilawal google inflation rate and inflation of various items from 2008 to 2013 in PPP govt.. In 2009 inflation was 19.5% compared to 8.8% now.
Reply Recommend 0
Uzair
Apr 26, 2021 08:20am
Economic policy wise, PPP is no better than PTI, probably worse.
Reply Recommend 0
Yamster
Apr 26, 2021 08:22am
If his father returns all the ill gotten wealth then Imran khan should resign.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Apr 26, 2021 08:25am
Agree PTI's fixation with corruption has to change. Equally PPP and other political parties have done nothing concrete either. People lack drinking water and regular electricity supply. Finger pointing also need to end.
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Apr 26, 2021 09:01am
Instead of worrying about covid-19; he is like his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto will do anything to become Prime Minister even if it destroys Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State Bank independence
Updated 26 Apr 2021

State Bank independence

Some basic questions necessary for an informed discourse remain unanswered.
With Myanmar
26 Apr 2021

With Myanmar

South Asia must stand against the Myanmar coup.
Original sinners
26 Apr 2021

Original sinners

Every fraud that exists today must have started somewhere.
Rudderless in the Covid storm
Updated 25 Apr 2021

Rudderless in the Covid storm

Any talk of restricting movement of people, of limiting huge congregations, which are called superspreader events, is taboo.

Editorial

Taliban’s obstinacy
Updated 26 Apr 2021

Taliban’s obstinacy

To end the ‘forever war’, Afghan stakeholders need to show vision and maturity.
26 Apr 2021

Centre-Sindh ties

POLITICAL polarisation in the country extracts a cost from governance. It is therefore heartening to see the ...
26 Apr 2021

Tokyo Games countdown

WITH the 100-day countdown to the Tokyo Olympics commencing a few days back, the organisers and the Japanese...
25 Apr 2021

India’s Covid disaster

INDIA is in the midst of a cataclysmic Covid-19 nightmare that has unleashed unimaginable suffering on its people....
25 Apr 2021

Cleaner energy

PAKISTAN has pledged to the world that it will drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels by shifting to ...
25 Apr 2021

Digitising parliament

IN a meeting on the President’s Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament on Wednesday, President Arif Alvi...