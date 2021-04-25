Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2021

New Delhi extends coronavirus lockdown as India cases hit new record

AFPPublished April 25, 2021 - Updated April 25, 2021 11:17pm
A man from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) wearing an outfit resembling the coronavirus moves around a marketplace urging people to follow the safety protocols during an awareness drive held in Siliguri, India on April 25. — AFP
A man from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) wearing an outfit resembling the coronavirus moves around a marketplace urging people to follow the safety protocols during an awareness drive held in Siliguri, India on April 25. — AFP

India's capital New Delhi on Sunday extended its lockdown, as the country's Covid-19 crisis grew with infections and deaths hitting record highs.

The healthcare system has struggled to cope with the huge surge, with reports of severe oxygen and medicine shortages and patients' families pleading for help on social media.

India recorded 349,691 fresh cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours — the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The northern megacity — home to 20 million people and the worst hit in India — had imposed a week-long lockdown on Monday.

“We have decided to extend the lockdown by one week,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“The havoc of corona(virus) continues and there is no respite.”

Delhi on Saturday reported just over 24,000 new cases — with more than one-quarter of those tested returning positive results — and a record-high 357 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a monthly radio address on Sunday that India had been shaken by a “storm” as he called on people to get vaccinated and not “get swayed by any rumour about the vaccines”.

The country has administered almost 141 million vaccine shots so far, but experts say the mass inoculation programme needs to be significantly stepped up in the nation of 1.3 billion people.

There has been growing criticism of Modi's government over allegations it was caught underprepared ahead of the surge.

On Sunday, Twitter confirmed it withheld dozens of tweets critical of the crisis after a legal demand from New Delhi.

“If [the content] is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only,” the social media giant said in a statement. Some tweets included comments, including from regional opposition lawmakers, about the overwhelmed healthcare system.

The IT ministry told AFP it asked Twitter to remove 100 posts, adding that there was “the misuse of social media platforms by certain users to spread fake or misleading information and create panic about the Covid-19 situation in India”.

International assistance

Shocking stories of patients dying outside hospitals have spurred promises of support from the international community.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday tweeted that the administration “will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India”.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the organisation was “pooling resources to respond rapidly to India's request for assistance”.

On Saturday, Pakistan offered medical equipment and supplies after Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted prayers for a “speedy recovery”.

Other countries imposed travel restrictions.

Neighbouring Bangladesh, which shares a 4,000-kilometre (2,500-mile) border with India, will halt land crossings for two weeks, Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen told AFP on Sunday.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Changing the story
25 Apr 2021

Changing the story

The gaps in social protection for street children must be noted.
New growth model
Updated 24 Apr 2021

New growth model

Our growth model must undergo a paradigm shift.

Editorial

25 Apr 2021

India’s Covid disaster

INDIA is in the midst of a cataclysmic Covid-19 nightmare that has unleashed unimaginable suffering on its people....
25 Apr 2021

Cleaner energy

PAKISTAN has pledged to the world that it will drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels by shifting to ...
25 Apr 2021

Digitising parliament

IN a meeting on the President’s Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament on Wednesday, President Arif Alvi...
24 Apr 2021

Never-ending poverty

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has long been stressing the need to ramp up efforts to reduce poverty in the country. On...
Shehbaz’s return
Updated 24 Apr 2021

Shehbaz’s return

AFTER nearly seven months in jail, PML-N president and leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif has been released on...
24 Apr 2021

Russia-West tension

AT the height of the Cold War, both sides indulged in a regular exchange of rhetoric, characterising each other in...