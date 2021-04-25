Dawn Logo

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs in third T20 to clinch series

ReutersPublished April 25, 2021 - Updated April 25, 2021 06:40pm
Mohammad Rizwan struck 91 runs off 60 balls as Pakistan sped to 165-3 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe on Sunday in the third and final T20 in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 25. — Photo courtesy PCB
Mohammad Rizwan struck 91 runs off 60 balls as Pakistan sped to 165-3 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe on Sunday in the third and final T20 in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 25. — Photo courtesy PCB

Mohammad Rizwan hammered an unbeaten 91 and Hasan Ali took four wickets to lead Pakistan to a 24-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Rizwan battled through the 20 overs after Pakistan won the toss, helping his side to 165-3 on a slow surface.

Zimbabwe replied with 141-7, falling well short of the target as Pakistan claimed a 2-1 victory in the series.

Hasan took a career-best 4-18 as he helped check Zimbabwe's progress after the home side had made a promising start.

In-form Rizwan, whose runs came off 60 balls, featured in a 126-run second-wicket partnership with captain Babar Azam who made 52 runs off 46 balls.

Zimbabwe, who secured an upset 19-run victory in the second match on Friday, were on course for another surprise success as opener Wesley Madhevere (59) and Tadiwanashe Marumani put on 64 runs for the second wicket as the home team reached 101-1 after 13 overs, needing 65 runs off 42 balls.

When Marumani was bowled by Mohammad Hasnain for 35, however, the runs dried up and wickets tumbled regularly as Pakistan completed a comfortable victory.

The T20 series will be followed by two Tests, also in Harare, beginning on April 29 and May 7.

Hamed
Apr 25, 2021 05:25pm
Pak won, but Zimbabwe showed very good fighting spirit till the last ball.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 25, 2021 05:28pm
Well played greenshirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Shahid
Apr 25, 2021 06:24pm
Pakistan's performance has not been convincing. Even in this match, Pakistan only scored 163 runs and captain Babar could only manage run a ball despite Pakistan losing only one wicket until the last over of the innings. Zimbabwe was in total control until the 13th over of their batting. Pakistan needs to do a lot of work before the upcoming world cup.
M. Saeed
Apr 25, 2021 06:32pm
A failed series. Zimbabwe is not even an "also ran" team in the cup-club.
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 25, 2021 06:39pm
We hardly managed to beat Zimbabwe. We need to score quickly if we want to win against quality sides. Congratulations.
Abc
Apr 25, 2021 06:42pm
Well played Zimbabwe and good job by Pak team too .. Both team has room for improvements andotential to display even better...
kashi
Apr 25, 2021 06:48pm
if we fight with these nations one day we have to qualify for world cup...
Akil Akhtar
Apr 25, 2021 07:03pm
Well Done! but we have a very weak middle order and not good spinners who can dry up the runs.....not good enough for any hope in the T20 world cup. Top 3 batters are world class but the rest club level. Harris is not economical enough for this level.
Thunderbird
Apr 25, 2021 07:10pm
Zimbabwe need more international T20 exposure , they have players who could beat the best teams with some more experience in this format.
Lutera
Apr 25, 2021 07:12pm
Zimbabwe still plays international cricket?
