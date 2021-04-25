Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2021

Back-in-form Rizwan scores 91 to help Pakistan set target of 166 in final T20 against Zimbabwe

AFPPublished April 25, 2021 - Updated April 25, 2021 05:13pm
Mohammad Rizwan struck 91 runs off 60 balls as Pakistan sped to 165-3 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe on Sunday in the third and final T20 in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 25. — Photo courtesy PCB
Mohammad Rizwan struck 91 runs off 60 balls as Pakistan sped to 165-3 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe on Sunday in the third and final T20 in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 25. — Photo courtesy PCB

Mohammad Rizwan struck 91 runs off 60 balls as Pakistan sped to 165-3 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe on Sunday in the third and final Twenty20 international match with the series level at 1-1.

The opening batsman hit three sixes and five fours as the tourists exceeded the expectations of captain Babar Azam, who believed it would be a challenge to surpass 140 on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Rizwan has had mixed fortunes in the series, posting an unbeaten 82 in the first match but only 13 in the second.

After the loss of recalled Sharjeel Khan for 18 off the last ball of the fourth over, Rizwan and Azam put on 126 runs for the second wicket before the captain was out for 52 in the third ball of the final over.

Azam faced 46 balls in 64 minutes and his total included five fours as Pakistan chase a second T20 series victory on the tour having beaten South Africa 3-1.

Medium pacer Luke Jongwe, the star of a shock 19-run Zimbabwe victory in the second match, was once again the most impressive bowler, taking the three wickets while conceding 37 runs in four overs.

The T20 series will be followed by two Tests, also in Harare, beginning on April 29 and May 7.

Cricket
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hamed
Apr 25, 2021 05:25pm
Pak won, but Zimbabwe showed very good fighting spirit till the last ball.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 25, 2021 05:28pm
Well played greenshirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Changing the story
25 Apr 2021

Changing the story

The gaps in social protection for street children must be noted.
New growth model
Updated 24 Apr 2021

New growth model

Our growth model must undergo a paradigm shift.

Editorial

25 Apr 2021

India’s Covid disaster

INDIA is in the midst of a cataclysmic Covid-19 nightmare that has unleashed unimaginable suffering on its people....
25 Apr 2021

Cleaner energy

PAKISTAN has pledged to the world that it will drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels by shifting to ...
25 Apr 2021

Digitising parliament

IN a meeting on the President’s Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament on Wednesday, President Arif Alvi...
24 Apr 2021

Never-ending poverty

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has long been stressing the need to ramp up efforts to reduce poverty in the country. On...
Shehbaz’s return
Updated 24 Apr 2021

Shehbaz’s return

AFTER nearly seven months in jail, PML-N president and leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif has been released on...
24 Apr 2021

Russia-West tension

AT the height of the Cold War, both sides indulged in a regular exchange of rhetoric, characterising each other in...