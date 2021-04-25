Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2021

Interior ministry notifies deployment of army for implementation of Covid-19 SOPs

Dawn.comPublished April 25, 2021 - Updated April 25, 2021 04:33pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced the issuance of the notification. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced the issuance of the notification. — DawnNewsTV

The interior ministry has issued a notification allowing the provinces and federal territories to seek the help of the army to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video message on Sunday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said as per the notification Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad will avail the services of the Pakistan Army for implementation of Covid-19 SOPs "as per their need". He said Sindh had not opted to be part of the measure for now.

He added that this was a "big decision" taken because neighbouring India was reporting 350,000 or more Covid cases on a daily basis.

The minister said the Pakistan Army had always stood with the people when floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters hit the country, therefore, it was decided during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to seek the army's services to enforce the coronavirus SOPs.

Meanwhile, the GB Home Department issued a notification for the deployment of army and Rangers personnel in cities with a Covid-19 positivity rate of more than five per cent. It also banned dining at restaurants and closed all parks in the region.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had asked the Pakistan Army to assist the police and law enforcement agencies in enforcing Covid-19 SOPs, warning that Pakistan may soon be facing a situation similar to India if the current trend continued.

Addressing the nation after a meeting of the NCC, he said: "I am appealing to you to follow SOPs so that we don't have to take steps that India is taking which means imposing lockdowns. Half the problem is solved when you wear face masks."

A day later, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government requested the federal government to authorise the deployment of armed forces and civil armed forces in the province to ensure effective implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines

Likewise, the Balochistan government said the army would be called in if the people did not follow the SOPs to save them from the deadly virus.

Pakis­tan on Saturday saw a record 157 deaths from Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, while the National Command and Opera­tion Centre (NCOC) decided to allow the army, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Rangers to assist law enforcement agencies in enforcing SOPs if requested by the provincial governments.

The NCOC meeting, which was presided over by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, deliberated upon the proposed lockdowns in high virus prevalence cities with stakeholders.

The participants were of the view that if cases continued to rise, critical care facilities in that particular city would become overwhelmed.

“The decision on lockdown will be taken after discussions with all stakeholders. The purpose of the lockdowns will be to contain the spread of the disease through implementation of SOPs,” the forum’s statement said.

“A few proposed restrictions will include closure of markets and malls, less essential services, ban on inter-city public transport and shutting down of education institutions,” it added.

More to follow.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abrar
Apr 25, 2021 04:14pm
A wise decision by Sindh govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Rehman
Apr 25, 2021 04:23pm
Hopefully Pak Army will provided the services complimentary.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 25, 2021 04:24pm
Why government is not buying vaccines? Why just depending on free vaccines from China? Why so late for lockdown?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Changing the story
25 Apr 2021

Changing the story

The gaps in social protection for street children must be noted.
New growth model
Updated 24 Apr 2021

New growth model

Our growth model must undergo a paradigm shift.

Editorial

25 Apr 2021

India’s Covid disaster

INDIA is in the midst of a cataclysmic Covid-19 nightmare that has unleashed unimaginable suffering on its people....
25 Apr 2021

Cleaner energy

PAKISTAN has pledged to the world that it will drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels by shifting to ...
25 Apr 2021

Digitising parliament

IN a meeting on the President’s Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament on Wednesday, President Arif Alvi...
24 Apr 2021

Never-ending poverty

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has long been stressing the need to ramp up efforts to reduce poverty in the country. On...
Shehbaz’s return
Updated 24 Apr 2021

Shehbaz’s return

AFTER nearly seven months in jail, PML-N president and leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif has been released on...
24 Apr 2021

Russia-West tension

AT the height of the Cold War, both sides indulged in a regular exchange of rhetoric, characterising each other in...