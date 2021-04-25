Dawn Logo

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its Covid-19 handling

ReutersPublished April 25, 2021 - Updated April 25, 2021 12:38pm
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment carry bodies of people who were suffering from Covid-19, outside the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India on Saturday. — Reuters
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment carry bodies of people who were suffering from Covid-19, outside the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India on Saturday. — Reuters

The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of India’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of Covid-19 again hit a world record.

Twitter has withheld some of the tweets after the legal request by the Indian government, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Saturday.

The government made an emergency order to censor the tweets, Twitter disclosed on Lumen database, a Harvard University project.

In the government's legal request, dated April 23 and disclosed on Lumen, 21 tweets were mentioned. Among them were tweets from a lawmaker named Revnath Reddy, a minister in the state of West Bengal named Moloy Ghatak and a filmmaker named Avinash Das.

The law cited in the government’s request was the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"When we receive a valid legal request, we review it under both the Twitter Rules and local law," the Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"If the content violates Twitter's rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only," she said.

The spokeswoman confirmed that Twitter had notified account holders directly about withholding their content and let them know that it received a legal order pertaining to their tweets.

The development was reported earlier by technology news website TechCrunch, which said that Twitter was not the only platform affected by the order.

Overwhelmed hospitals in India begged for oxygen supplies on Saturday as the country’s coronavirus infections soared in what the Delhi high court called a “tsunami”, setting a world record for cases for a third consecutive day.

India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the pandemic, hitting a rate of one Covid-19 death in just under every four minutes in Delhi as the capital's underfunded health system buckles.

The number of cases across the country of around 1.3 billion people rose by 346,786, the health ministry said on Saturday, for a total of 16.6 million cases. Covid-19 deaths rose by 2,624, to a total of 189,544, according to Saturday’s figures.

Health experts said India became complacent in the winter when new cases were running at about 10,000 a day and seemed to be under control. Authorities lifted restrictions, allowing the resumption of big gatherings, including large festivals and political rallies for local elections.

Human
Apr 25, 2021 12:41pm
Misinformation spreading must be made illegal and social media platforms need to be fined in billions for fake news.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 25, 2021 12:41pm
This is not the time to point fingers and be negative.....it is the time to be positive and helpful.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Apr 25, 2021 12:43pm
Wonder how is the situation in Jamu and Kashmir?
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 25, 2021 01:23pm
Don't know the contents of these tweets. But there is a lot of criticism of the government going on everywhere in the social media, and rightly so. To attribute removal 21 tweets to criticism of the government seems ill informed. True censoring of social media requires a lot of technology, and China has mastered that art.
Reply Recommend 0

