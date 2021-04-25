Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2021

Quetta hotel bomber was Afghan citizen, say CTD officials

Saleem ShahidPublished April 25, 2021 - Updated April 25, 2021 08:41am
In this April 21 photo. rescue workers and police officers arrive after an explosion at a the Serena Hotel in Quetta. — Reuters
In this April 21 photo. rescue workers and police officers arrive after an explosion at a the Serena Hotel in Quetta. — Reuters

QUETTA: The suicide attacker who blew up an explosives-laden vehicle at the Serena Hotel recently was an Afghan citizen as his fingerprints did not match those in the records of the National Database and Registration Authority, said officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday.

Another Afghan national could be living somewhere in Quetta as two men had reportedly crossed over into Pakistan, they said.

A CTD official said: “According to our information, two terrorists crossed the Afghan border and one of them carried out the hotel attack.”

He went on to add: “We are making all-out efforts to find the second terrorist.”

UNSC condemns terrorist attack

The CTD officials said that some important evidence had been found from the parking lot of the hotel where the blast took place. “Three teams comprising senior and experienced security personnel from various agencies are conducting an investigation into the attack based on the evidence found and other information,” one of them said.

The CTD also issued on Saturday a security alert which said the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan was apparently planning to kidnap important personalities and members of the business community for ransom.

An official message said a group of six persons had been formed to kidnap people for ransom. The leader of this group is named Makamal Afridi and it includes two Afridis, two Swatis and two Mohmands.

According to officials, orders have already been issued to all divisional officers to help foil the terrorist plan, and security personnel have been put on high alert across Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council (UNSC) condemned the terrorist attack. The April 21 attack was claimed by the TTP.

In a statement issued at the UN headquarters, UNSC members also expressed their “deepest sympathy and condolences” to the families of the victims and to the government of Pakistan.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” the members added while underlining “the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”

Anwar Iqbal in Washington also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Apr 25, 2021 10:02am
Everyone knows India to be the only, hateful enemy of peace in Pakistan. But their time has nearly run out.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Changing the story
25 Apr 2021

Changing the story

The gaps in social protection for street children must be noted.
New growth model
Updated 24 Apr 2021

New growth model

Our growth model must undergo a paradigm shift.

Editorial

25 Apr 2021

India’s Covid disaster

INDIA is in the midst of a cataclysmic Covid-19 nightmare that has unleashed unimaginable suffering on its people....
25 Apr 2021

Cleaner energy

PAKISTAN has pledged to the world that it will drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels by shifting to ...
25 Apr 2021

Digitising parliament

IN a meeting on the President’s Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament on Wednesday, President Arif Alvi...
24 Apr 2021

Never-ending poverty

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has long been stressing the need to ramp up efforts to reduce poverty in the country. On...
Shehbaz’s return
Updated 24 Apr 2021

Shehbaz’s return

AFTER nearly seven months in jail, PML-N president and leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif has been released on...
24 Apr 2021

Russia-West tension

AT the height of the Cold War, both sides indulged in a regular exchange of rhetoric, characterising each other in...