Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 24, 2021

Indonesia navy finds items from lost submarine, indicating it sank

APPublished April 24, 2021 - Updated April 24, 2021 02:59pm
In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft, the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Alugoro sails during a search for KRI Nanggala, another submarine that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday. — AP
In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft, the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Alugoro sails during a search for KRI Nanggala, another submarine that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday. — AP

Indonesia’s navy on Saturday said items were found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members had sunk and there was no hope of finding survivors.

Navy Chief Yudo Margono said rescuers found several items from the KRI Nanggala 402, which disappeared after its last reported dive on Wednesday off the resort island of Bali, including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs.

“With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the ‘sub miss’ phase to ‘sub sunk,’” Margono said at a press conference in Bali where the found items were displayed.

Officials previously said the submarine’s oxygen supply would have run out early on Saturday. Indonesia had considered the submarine as just missing.

An Indonesian navy patrol ship sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala. — AP
An Indonesian navy patrol ship sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala. — AP

An American reconnaissance plane, a P-8 Poseidon, landed early on Saturday and was set to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, a sonar-equipped Australian warship and four Indonesian aircraft.

Singaporean rescue ships were also expected later on Saturday, while Malaysian rescue vessels were due to arrive on Sunday, bolstering the underwater hunt, Indonesia military spokesperson Djawara Whimbo said earlier. He had said Indonesia’s hydrographic vessel was still unable to detect an unidentified object exhibiting high magnetism that was earlier detected located at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (165 to 330 feet).

There had been no signs of life from the submarine, but family members held out hope that the massive search effort would find the vessel in time.

“The family is in a good condition and keeps praying,” said Ratih Wardhani, the sister of 49-year-old crewman Wisnu Subiyantoro. “We are optimistic that the Nanggala can be rescued with all the crew.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered all-out efforts to locate the submarine and asked Indonesians to pray for the crew’s safe return.

The search focused on an area near the starting position of its last dive where an oil slick was found but there was no conclusive evidence so far the oil slick was from the sub.

Margono, the navy chief, had said oil could have spilled from a crack in the submarine’s fuel tank or the crew could have released fuel and fluids to reduce the vessel’s weight so it could surface.

The navy, however, believes the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters, much deeper than its collapse depth of 200 meters, at which water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand.

The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain. The navy has said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to resurface.

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 has been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and was carrying 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian Defence Ministry said.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges to its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese vessels near the Natuna Islands.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Demons & detente
24 Apr 2021

Demons & detente

Crafting a world order means renunciation of the US doctrine.
Looking northeast
Updated 23 Apr 2021

Looking northeast

By putting together and leading the $62 billion CPEC, China is playing a potentially transformational role in Pakistan’s economy.

Editorial

24 Apr 2021

Never-ending poverty

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has long been stressing the need to ramp up efforts to reduce poverty in the country. On...
Shehbaz’s return
Updated 24 Apr 2021

Shehbaz’s return

AFTER nearly seven months in jail, PML-N president and leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif has been released on...
24 Apr 2021

Russia-West tension

AT the height of the Cold War, both sides indulged in a regular exchange of rhetoric, characterising each other in...
TTP resurgence?
Updated 23 Apr 2021

TTP resurgence?

The govt and military must ensure that their focus and resources are focused on dismantling terror networks that still exist.
23 Apr 2021

Tehran visit

THE two key takeaways from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s trip to Iran on Wednesday were the need for...
23 Apr 2021

Road to racial justice

THE death of George Floyd last May caused global shock and outrage, and led to mass protests in both the US and...