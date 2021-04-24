Dawn Logo

Indian hospitals turn away patients in Covid-19 'tsunami'

ReutersPublished April 24, 2021 - Updated April 24, 2021 08:46pm
Multiple funeral pyres of victims of Covid-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation in New Delhi on April 24. — AP
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India on Saturday. — Reuters
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India on Saturday. — Reuters
Overwhelmed hospitals in India begged for oxygen supplies on Saturday as the country's coronavirus infections soared again overnight in a “tsunami” of disease, setting a new world record for cases for the third consecutive day.

Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in north India, tweeted that it had less than two hours of oxygen left while Fortis Healthcare, another big chain, said it was suspending new admissions in Delhi.

“We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning,” Fortis said.

India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the pandemic, hitting a rate of one Covid-19 death in just under every four minutes in Delhi as the capital's underfunded health system buckles.

Explainer: Why India is shattering global infection records

The government has deployed military planes and trains to get oxygen to Delhi from the far corners of the country and overseas including Singapore.

The number of cases across the country of around 1.3 billion rose overnight by 346,786, the Health Ministry said, for a total of 16.6 million cases, including 189,544 deaths.

Covid-19 deaths rose by 2,624 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rate for the country so far. Crematoriums across Delhi said they were full up and asked grieving families to wait.

Hospitals in Delhi have gone to the city's high court this week seeking it to order the state and federal governments to make emergency arrangements for medical supplies, mainly oxygen.

“It's a tsunami. How are we trying to build capacity?” the Delhi high court asked the state and federal governments in response to this plea.

Television showed families tending to the sick in hospital corridors and streets as they waited for medical attention.

One man identified as Amit who was grieving for his brother at Delhi's Jaipur Golden hospital said he had seen families running around with oxygen cylinders trying to get them refilled.

“You can't leave me in the lurch,” a lawyer appearing for the Jaipur Golden hospital told the high court on Saturday, seeking its intervention.

The court asked the government to ensure supplies, as well to make security arrangements for medical centres amid people's desperation.

“We know how people react, let's not have a law and order situation,” the court said in its direction to the authorities.

India surpassed the US record of 297,430 single-day infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the global epicentre of a pandemic that is waning in many other countries.

Winter easing

The federal government had declared it had beaten back the coronavirus in February.

Health experts said India became complacent in the winter, when new cases were running at about 10,000 a day and seemed to be under control. Authorities lifted restrictions, allowing for the resumption of big gatherings.

Others said that it could also be a more dangerous variant of the virus coursing through India. It is the world's second most populous country and people live in close proximity, often six to a room.

“While complacency in adhering to masks and physical distancing might have played a role, it seems increasingly likely that this second wave has been fuelled by a much more virulent strain,” wrote Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School, in the Indian Express.

Experts say the only way India can turn the tide is to ramp up vaccinations and impose strict lockdowns in the so-called red zones of high infection. It has opened up the immunisation programme to all adults but faces a shortage.

India is currently using the AstraZeneca shot and homegrown Covaxin. It has also approved Russia's Sputnik V and has urged Pfizer Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to provide it with vaccines.

Chrís Dăń
Apr 24, 2021 12:28pm
A sad photograph. The common man is suffering adversely in the hands of Covid-19,whether India or Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Apr 24, 2021 12:33pm
Govt is doing what it could but nature is more powerful.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 24, 2021 12:47pm
The only way to control deadly Coronavirus is: follow SOPs (wear masks, keep social distance, wash hands thoroughly and avoid meeting people outside, etc). Don't take Covid-19 lightly, take extra care and look after your family and people around you.
Reply Recommend 0
Harish
Apr 24, 2021 01:01pm
Indian Govt was busy in elections, and it is the only reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr. Sindhi
Apr 24, 2021 01:10pm
So sad of my love country, Bharat.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir
Apr 24, 2021 01:12pm
Deaths, deaths, deaths everywhere in India. Horrible!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) KPK
Apr 24, 2021 05:10pm
Modiji hay to mumkin hay
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Apr 24, 2021 05:37pm
Truly a sad situation, helpless people losing their loved ones.
Reply Recommend 0
BlueCollar
Apr 24, 2021 05:42pm
Heart wrenching photographs , families destroyed. A calamity for 1.4 bn people.
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Apr 24, 2021 06:08pm
India can handle covid. They have 5 rafales
Reply Recommend 0
Sheva Jee
Apr 24, 2021 06:11pm
I wish india had invested in health sector rather in Rafale deals. India need to focus on its people rather on Pakistana and China. Goodluck
Reply Recommend 0
Gilzai
Apr 24, 2021 06:21pm
It's still not too late, start spending money on healthcare and education instead of wasting on Defense forces. Both south Asians rivals will improve the quality of lives of their citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Apr 24, 2021 07:30pm
Pakistan is not immune to corona. The bad times will hit, and strike hard. Science doesn't lie or joke around.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 24, 2021 07:57pm
@Brownman, No one claims to be immune. Some countries implement better strategy and some don't. Simple as that. China, a country the size of yours, is a good comparison.
Reply Recommend 0

