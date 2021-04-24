Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 24, 2021

Saudis living in Pakistan advised to return home

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 24, 2021 - Updated April 24, 2021 08:30am
Travellers wearing protective face masks walk at Riyadh International Airport in this file photo. — Reuters
Travellers wearing protective face masks walk at Riyadh International Airport in this file photo. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Saudis living in Pakistan and four other Asian countries have been advised to return home “as soon as possible” since no flights would be available from these countries even if Riyadh decides to resume international flights next month.

The four other countries are India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Philippines.

According to a notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Friday, the decision has been taken after a surge in coronavirus cases in these countries.

The Saudi authorities have also temporarily banned flights from a number of European Union countries and Switzerland.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chacha Jee
Apr 24, 2021 08:52am
Saudis living in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Demons & detente
24 Apr 2021

Demons & detente

Crafting a world order means renunciation of the US doctrine.
Looking northeast
Updated 23 Apr 2021

Looking northeast

By putting together and leading the $62 billion CPEC, China is playing a potentially transformational role in Pakistan’s economy.

Editorial

24 Apr 2021

Never-ending poverty

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has long been stressing the need to ramp up efforts to reduce poverty in the country. On...
Shehbaz’s return
Updated 24 Apr 2021

Shehbaz’s return

AFTER nearly seven months in jail, PML-N president and leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif has been released on...
24 Apr 2021

Russia-West tension

AT the height of the Cold War, both sides indulged in a regular exchange of rhetoric, characterising each other in...
TTP resurgence?
Updated 23 Apr 2021

TTP resurgence?

The govt and military must ensure that their focus and resources are focused on dismantling terror networks that still exist.
23 Apr 2021

Tehran visit

THE two key takeaways from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s trip to Iran on Wednesday were the need for...
23 Apr 2021

Road to racial justice

THE death of George Floyd last May caused global shock and outrage, and led to mass protests in both the US and...