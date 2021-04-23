Dawn Logo

Zimbabwe pull off shock 19-run win over Pakistan in second T20

ReutersPublished April 23, 2021 - Updated April 23, 2021 06:26pm
Zimbabwe's Wesley Madhevere (R) plays a shot as Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (L) and captain Babar Azam (C) look on during the second Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on April 23. — AFP
Zimbabwe successfully defended a modest total to pull off an upset 19-run win over in-form Pakistan and level their Twenty20 international series at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Zimbabwe were sent into bat first, and despite a feisty 34 from Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, made only a paltry 118-9 as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

But Pakistan, who beat South Africa 3-1 in a four-match series earlier this month, fell short in a laboured chase as they were bowled out for 99.

Luke Jongwe emerged the home hero as he took the important wickets of Mohammad Rizwan (13) and captain Babar Azam (41) to finish with figures of 4-18.

It was the lowest total defended in a T20 international in Harare and a first win for Zimbabwe over Pakistan in 15 past T20 internationals.

Zimbabwe bowled with accuracy and fielded without mistakes to make up for a poor performance in Wednesday's first T20 and set up a deciding contest in the last of the three-match series on Sunday.

“It was big turn around for us after the first game,” said stand-in captain Brendan Taylor afterwards.

“I'd be lying if I said I was confident after our batting, but we dug deep and managed to squeeze Pakistan and our commitment and determination got us over the line.”

Mushtaq bukhari
Apr 23, 2021 06:04pm
Inzimam sahib you are so right about Pakistan middle order.They proved your point today.I would expect present team to live in basement in World Cup unless some drastic action is not taken. Well,there is a chance if middle order transplantation is done soon and then sent to three months camp ,under COVID precautions under joint control of inzimam sahib and army major. Meanwhile let us pray for wellbeing of cricket fans in Pakistan MAB
Reply Recommend 0
Knightshiner
Apr 23, 2021 06:04pm
No need for panic, Pakistan is playing exceptional cricket in last few days and won almost all matches. In professional sports some losses will happen. Let's learn from it and move on.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakil
Apr 23, 2021 06:05pm
As usual batting fails. Haider, Asif and Hafeez guy s honey moon is over.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 23, 2021 06:06pm
Reality check! They will bounce back but hope the feet remain firmly grounded. They minute they start flying they will come down crashing.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 23, 2021 06:12pm
Some very intelligent and neat bowling by Zimbabwe. Hats off to them. They were a better side today. Good luck to Pakistan for the next match.
Reply Recommend 0

