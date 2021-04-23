Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 23, 2021

Shehbaz released from jail a day after bail approval

Imran GabolPublished April 23, 2021 - Updated April 23, 2021 03:41pm
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif comes out of the Kot Lakhpat jail after his bail on Friday. — Photo provided by author
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif comes out of the Kot Lakhpat jail after his bail on Friday. — Photo provided by author

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat central jail on Friday.

Sharif was granted post-arrest bail in a money laundering reference by a full bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday.

His release orders were furnished before the jail authorities on Friday following which he was released immediately.

Kot Lakhpat Jail Superintendent Asad Warriach also confirmed the release of Sharif who left for his Model Town residence.

PML-N leaders had announced that they would not carry out any protest or rally to celebrate Sharif's release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, who headed the bench, announced a short order in the open court with Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi also present.

“For the reasons to be recorded later and with consensus, we admit the petitioner to post-arrest bail subject to his furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs5 million with two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned trial court,” read the short order signed by all the three judges.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Looking northeast

Looking northeast

Sakib Sherani
By putting together and leading the $62 billion CPEC, China is playing a potentially transformational role in Pakistan’s economy.
The challenges ahead
Updated 23 Apr 2021

The challenges ahead

Pakistan must complete the fencing of its border with Afghanistan and insulate itself to the extent possible.
The big bang
23 Apr 2021

The big bang

A high population growth rate has a disastrous impact.
Fiscal management
23 Apr 2021

Fiscal management

When the economy expands, do not spend all the extra money.
Blaming the victim
Updated 22 Apr 2021

Blaming the victim

The psychological consequences of blaming the victim, or delegitimising their experiences, are far-reaching.

Editorial

TTP resurgence?
Updated 23 Apr 2021

TTP resurgence?

The govt and military must ensure that their focus and resources are focused on dismantling terror networks that still exist.
23 Apr 2021

Tehran visit

THE two key takeaways from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s trip to Iran on Wednesday were the need for...
23 Apr 2021

Road to racial justice

THE death of George Floyd last May caused global shock and outrage, and led to mass protests in both the US and...
22 Apr 2021

Capping power debt

THE suggested revision in the Circular Debt Management Plan, which aims to cap the flow or addition of new debt to...
22 Apr 2021

Istanbul postponement

WHILE the postponement of the Istanbul peace talks on Afghanistan, which were scheduled to be held later this week,...
22 Apr 2021

No mining precautions

YET another accident caused by a methane gas explosion has been reported from the dangerous coal mines of...