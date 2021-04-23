Shehbaz released from jail a day after bail approval

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat central jail on Friday.

Sharif was granted post-arrest bail in a money laundering reference by a full bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday.

His release orders were furnished before the jail authorities on Friday following which he was released immediately.

Kot Lakhpat Jail Superintendent Asad Warriach also confirmed the release of Sharif who left for his Model Town residence.

PML-N leaders had announced that they would not carry out any protest or rally to celebrate Sharif's release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, who headed the bench, announced a short order in the open court with Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi also present.

“For the reasons to be recorded later and with consensus, we admit the petitioner to post-arrest bail subject to his furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs5 million with two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned trial court,” read the short order signed by all the three judges.

More to follow.