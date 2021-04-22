Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 22, 2021

Algerian academic gets 3 years in jail for 'offending Islam'

AFPPublished April 22, 2021 - Updated April 22, 2021 08:00pm
Said Djabelkhir, a renowned Algerian scholar on Islam, looks on outside the Sidi M’hamed courthouse in Algeria's capital Algiers on April 22. — AFP
Said Djabelkhir, a renowned Algerian scholar on Islam, looks on outside the Sidi M’hamed courthouse in Algeria's capital Algiers on April 22. — AFP

A renowned Algerian scholar on Islam, Said Djabelkhir, was handed a three-year prison sentence on Thursday for “offending Islam”, but pledged to appeal and keep fighting for “freedom” of thought.

Djabelkhir, 53, who has called for “reflection” on Islam's founding texts, was put on trial after seven lawyers and a fellow academic made complaints against him.

Speaking to AFP after the verdict, Djabelkhir, who was released on bail, said he was surprised by the severity of the sentence and that he would appeal to the Court of Cassation if necessary.

“The fight for freedom of conscience is non-negotiable,” the academic, a specialist on Sufi Islam, said. “It is a fight which must continue.”

A little earlier, Djabelkhir's lawyer Moumen Chadi, who also expressed shock over the ruling, said his client had “been sentenced to three years in prison ... [for] offending the precepts of Islam.” “There is no proof,” the lawyer said, describing the case as baseless.

The offence he was convicted of can be punished by up to five years in prison.

The scholar, author of two well-known works, was criticised for writing that the sacrifice of sheep predates Islam and for criticising practices including the marriage of pre-pubescent girls in some Muslim societies.

Algerian law stipulates a three to five-year prison term and/or a fine for “anyone who offends the Prophet (PBUH) or denigrates the dogmatic precepts of Islam, whether it be by writings, drawings, a statement or another means”.

During his trial in April, Djabelkhir defended himself against accusations that he had “harmed Islam”, the religion of the Algerian state, arguing he had only provided “academic reflections”.

He has said that he was targeted by accusers who “have no expertise on religious matters”.

In a recent interview with AFP, he said that “a very great effort of new reflection on the founding texts of Islam is necessary.”

This was “because the traditional readings no longer meet the expectations, needs and questions of modern man”.

“The Salafists want to impose on Muslims their reading of texts as being the absolute truth,” he said. “It is this that I do not cease to contest in my writings,” he added.

His lawyers argued before the court that the complaint against him was inadmissible because it came from individuals and not from the public prosecutor.

They also warned against the trial becoming a launchpad for courts becoming an arena for “religious debates”.

Djabelkhir has received the backing of many academic colleagues and Algerian politicians since the accusations against him surfaced.

Opponents, however, accuse him of disrespecting the Holy Quran and the five pillars of Islam, including the annual Haj pilgrimage.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tyrian_Black
Apr 22, 2021 08:49pm
He is lucky! In Pakistan he would not have even gone to the trial and would be administered 'justice' right there on the spot by a mob.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

For whom the clock ticks
Updated 22 Apr 2021

For whom the clock ticks

Tarin will have to succeed in order to cement his position within the cabinet.
Ending the ‘forever war’
Updated 21 Apr 2021

Ending the ‘forever war’

Regardless of who the adversary was at any point, two generations of Afghans have known only war.

Editorial

22 Apr 2021

Capping power debt

THE suggested revision in the Circular Debt Management Plan, which aims to cap the flow or addition of new debt to...
22 Apr 2021

Istanbul postponement

WHILE the postponement of the Istanbul peace talks on Afghanistan, which were scheduled to be held later this week,...
22 Apr 2021

No mining precautions

YET another accident caused by a methane gas explosion has been reported from the dangerous coal mines of...
More mishandling
Updated 21 Apr 2021

More mishandling

By its bad decision-making and weak management, the govt has allowed the TLP to garner more importance and heft than it deserves.
21 Apr 2021

Declining FDI

THE sharp decline in FDI in recent months is worrisome. New State Bank data shows that FDI has plummeted by a hefty...
21 Apr 2021

The digital divide

IN the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual Inclusive Internet Index report, measuring internet inclusion in terms...