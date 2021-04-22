Shehbaz to be released from jail as bail approved by LHC in money laundering case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering reference by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, gave a unanimous verdict. According to the short court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the PML-N leader was required to furnish two bail bonds worth Rs5 million each.

Shehbaz's counsel Azam Nazeer Tarar said the surety would be submitted tomorrow as the court office hours had ended today. He said Shehbaz would be released from jail tomorrow (Friday).

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to celebrate the decision and said that Shehbaz had finally been given justice.

"Every time Shehbaz was arrested, his only crime was being loyal to Nawaz Sharif," she said. "If you want to challenge Shehbaz, then do it in [his] service [to the people]." Services rendered to the nation cannot be erased through false cases, she said.

NAB arguments

The NAB prosecutor argued that Shehbaz's family members were also nominated in the money laundering reference and that several summonses had been issued to them but they did not join the investigation apart from Hamza Shehbaz.

"When Shehbaz Sharif became a public office holder in 1990, his family's assets were Rs2.1m," said the NAB lawyer, adding that they had swelled and exceeded Rs7.32 billion by 2018.

He said Shehbaz and his family started building properties after 2005 and illegal assets were made in Nishat Lodges in Donga Gali. He proceeded to list down various other properties and assets held by Shehbaz's family members.

"Thirteen industrial units were constructed at a cost of Rs2.7bn," he said, adding that benami companies were also set up with an investment of Rs2bn.

"Is Shehbaz Sharif also among the shareholders of the companies?" questioned Justice Najafi to which he was told that the PML-N president was not but his family members were.

Shehbaz's legal counsel argued that the case before the court was of the bail petition yet NAB was informing the court about the assets of the co-accused in the case.

"People around Shehbaz Sharif used to send money to him [and] that money was the money of TTs (telegraphic transfers)," NAB lawyer Usman G Rashid Cheema said, adding that they had also been used to pay import duties of a car from abroad.

Split ruling on bail plea

Shehbaz was arrested on September 28, 2020, in the money laundering reference after the LHC refused to further extend his pre-arrest bail. He was first granted interim pre-arrest bail last year on June 3. After his arrest, he remained in the bureau’s custody for 23 days till the trial court sent him on judicial remand on October 20, 2020.

A two-member bench of the LHC on Saturday had issued a split decision on the Shehbaz's post-arrest bail petition and sent the matter to the chief justice for the nomination of a referee judge. Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar, who had headed the bench, allowed the petition, while its other member, Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, had dismissed the same on merits.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had then on Monday constituted a full bench to decide the issue. The new three-judge bench had held its first hearing on the post-arrest bail petition on Wednesday (yesterday).

Previously, Shehbaz was also arrested by NAB on Oct 5, 2018 in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and later in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The LHC had released him on bail in both cases on Feb 17, 2019.

