Govt-TLP accord ‘upsets’ police high-ups in Punjab

Asif ChaudhryPublished April 22, 2021 - Updated April 22, 2021 10:06am
Security personnel walk back after having a talk with TLP supporters during a protest along a blocked street in Lahore on Sunday. — AFP/File
LAHORE: The Punjab police senior command seems upset at what it calls ‘premature and unnecessary accord’ between the government and the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Some senior officials said the decision of the government not only demoralised the police force but also gave a message to such groups that “the state may withdraw any step any time on any pressure”.

The police officers warned that the release of hundreds of activists of the proscribed TLP [without punishment] would be disastrous for the personnel who took part in the operation.

Commenting on the issue, police officers alleged that the accord “disgraced” the sacrifices of the force which has always been used as ‘scapegoat.’

They lamented that the successive rulers had been using police for political interests.

“The police force is first launched and then abused”, one of the senior police officers commented without mincing words while talking to this reporter in the wake of the TLP-government agreement.

He said the Punjab police’s senior command had showed [in many formal and informal meetings] strong resentment on the ‘deal’ of the government to release activists.

Particularly reaction of the Punjab police officers came when Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed read out details of the accord and released a video statement in this regard.

In the video statement, the minister said the government has agreed to release all the activists who were placed in old and new Fourth Schedule.

The police official said in response to the call for protest/sit-in given by TLP, its supporters had blocked 115 areas/roads across Punjab, including 22 in Lahore.

Except one, all others had been uprooted by the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) without resorting to any bloodshed.

“Undoubtedly such a large-scale protest could have resulted in hundreds of casualties”, he said.

However, four policemen sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while around 1,000 others were injured.

Several police vehicles were torched, buildings were attacked and policemen were kidnapped and tortured by the activists of the TLP across the province.

On April 18, he said, the ‘miscreants’ attacked Nawankot Police Station and injured and kidnapped officials of the police and the Rangers.

Hundreds of FIRs were lodged with heinous charges but the government seemed to be indifferent towards plights of the police force, the official commented.

“The state, after an ‘illogical’ deal, has thrown our police force in front of the extremists of a proscribed organisation. Can there be anything more cruel and exploitative?”, he said.

He declared the accord an unprecedented decision and a step towards a failed state.

The Punjab government released on Tuesday 734 out of total 5,500 supporters, workers, activists and leaders of the TLP who were arrested/detained from all over Punjab.

“TLP chief Saad Rizvi was nominated in many cases lodged under murder, abduction and other heinous charges”, the senior official said.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2021

Taimur
Apr 22, 2021 10:29am
The police is getting a taste of it’s own medicine. They treat the common citizens of Pakistan the same way. We too feel helpless and used by the police force.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Apr 22, 2021 10:31am
There is a chance that IG Punjab might temporarily go missing, much like IG Sindh; after this complaint.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 22, 2021 10:32am
600 policeman injured, some critical and disabled, but the u-turners have no shame.Sheikh Rasheed is doing the same thing with ministry of interior and law enforcement agencies what he did in railways for 2.5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Apr 22, 2021 10:35am
We thank the police for their sacrifice to keep the law and order when these people started to burn down the city and trow stones at the police. The police did their job.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 22, 2021 10:37am
Salute to police and shame on government.Their demotivation is justified.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Apr 22, 2021 10:39am
I stand in support of the police. These illiterate TLP goons and others like them need to be treated like the criminals they are and pay for the damage as well as loss of life they caused.
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
Apr 22, 2021 10:39am
well the police were on backfoot, the accord save police face.
Reply Recommend 0
Tejas
Apr 22, 2021 10:40am
Rightly said by the police.
Reply Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Apr 22, 2021 10:43am
Its recipe for failure of the rule of law.Bad governance .
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Memon
Apr 22, 2021 10:46am
Now you have the answer to why some elements within the department are corrupted and lack loyalty to the department!
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 22, 2021 10:47am
Sooner this government goes the better, it has no clue what does governance mean. Information minister is in politics for long time, how can he sign such a foolish agreement.
Reply Recommend 0
Gah
Apr 22, 2021 10:47am
@ILYAS KHAN, that's asinine. The logical course of action would be to strengthen the police, instead of buckling to blackmailers.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Apr 22, 2021 10:50am
Absolutely correct but this incompetent govt and its leaders will never understand
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 22, 2021 10:55am
The ones released were not rhe front line violent ones. The real thugs are still in custody.
Reply Recommend 0
JanuKhan
Apr 22, 2021 10:55am
Does anyone recon the 33 protesters shot and killed by the same police claiming "no blood shed". Lies can not change facts. Moreover this reservation by police is completely out of bound, as the police can not dictate the Govt when, what and how to act. All forces, at all times are subservient to the government. Hence this "upset" face is unacceptable.
Reply Recommend 0
Tiger
Apr 22, 2021 10:59am
You all good as long as you don't' get secret treatment by unidentified people like the Sindh IG.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Apr 22, 2021 11:00am
best revenge by police would be to get negligent towards VVIP/ VIP protection
Reply Recommend 0

