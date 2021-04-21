Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 21, 2021

Met department predicts heatwave in Karachi from April 23 to 25

Qazi HassanPublished April 21, 2021 - Updated April 21, 2021 04:00pm
In this file photo, a volunteer showers a woman with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP
In this file photo, a volunteer showers a woman with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP

The Heatwave Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a heatwave in Karachi and its suburbs from April 23 to 25 with the maximum temperature projected to range between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Met department said the weather in the metropolis would remain "extremely hot" from Friday to Sunday.

"The maximum temperature can rise between 38 to 40°C. The sea breeze will remain suspended during the day while it is expected that it will resume in the evening."

Meanwhile, the weather in Karachi today and tomorrow is expected to be hot and humid with the maximum temperature projected to be between 36 to 38°C.

This will be the second heatwave of the season. Last month, Sindh and Balochistan experienced high temperatures, with Karachi recording a maximum temperature of 40.2°C on March 31.

In 2015, Karachi experienced the deadliest heatwave Pakistan had seen in over 50 years.

Starting June 19 that year, the coastal city witnessed sweltering heat that continued for more than five days and in its wake left over 1,200 people dead and 40,000 suffering from heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Read | Heatwaves likely to become more common in South Asia: researchers

Precautions to take

Measures that can be taken to avoid heatstroke. ─ LEAD Pakistan/File
Measures that can be taken to avoid heatstroke. ─ LEAD Pakistan/File

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), those living in urban areas are more prone to being affected by heatwaves as urban centres tend to become heat islands. In 2015, 65,000 people were treated at 50 rehabilitating centres in Karachi's most affected and densely populated areas.

Making some small changes and taking precautions like avoiding heavy meals and strenuous activity during the hottest hours can help the body better handle the high temperatures.

Hydration and running hands under cool water frequently also help in lowering body temperature.

Wearing clothes made from breathable fabric enables the body to cool down.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Border deaths
21 Apr 2021

Border deaths

Will the rulers be moved by the sight of Zamyad drivers dying of hunger?
Embracing informality
Updated 20 Apr 2021

Embracing informality

There are many cities that have experimented successfully in legalising and managing the street vendor business.

Editorial

More mishandling
Updated 21 Apr 2021

More mishandling

By its bad decision-making and weak management, the govt has allowed the TLP to garner more importance and heft than it deserves.
21 Apr 2021

Declining FDI

THE sharp decline in FDI in recent months is worrisome. New State Bank data shows that FDI has plummeted by a hefty...
21 Apr 2021

The digital divide

IN the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual Inclusive Internet Index report, measuring internet inclusion in terms...
Media blackout
Updated 20 Apr 2021

Media blackout

A free flow of information is the best way to counter rumour-mongering and fake news.
20 Apr 2021

Gas utilities’ reluctance

THE government has ‘ordered’ state-owned gas companies SSGC and SNGPL to remove impediments hampering the...
20 Apr 2021

Saudi-Iran talks

EVER since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, ties between Tehran and Riyadh have been increasingly strained,...