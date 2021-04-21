Dawn Logo

UAE may impose virus curbs on unvaccinated people, official says

ReutersPublished April 21, 2021 - Updated April 21, 2021 11:40am
A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 28, 2020. — Reuters/File
The United Arab Emirates has warned it could impose restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 as the region's business and tourism hub pushes its immunisation campaign.

The country of some nine million, which has widened the campaign to those aged 16 and above, has vaccinated about 65 per cent of the eligible population, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday.

"Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventive measures such as forbidding entry to some places and having access to some services," NCEMA spokesman Saif Al Dhaheri said.

"Your hesitation today is an obstacle to our goals, it puts your family, loved ones and community at risk," he added.

The Gulf Arab state on Tuesday recorded 1,903 new infections to bring its total to 500,860 cases with 1,559 deaths.

The UAE, where social distancing and mask-wearing in public are required, is among the countries with the world's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

Abu Dhabi will now offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in addition to China's Sinopharm shot, the emirate's health authority said in an update on Wednesday.

Dubai emirate has already been offering the Pfizer vaccine as well as the one made by AstraZeneca.

