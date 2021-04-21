FO hails Pakistan's election to 3 key UN bodies

Pakistan has secured the membership of three key United Nations panels, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan had secured the membership of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Commission on the Status of Women, and the Commission on Population and Development.

"These commissions play a pivotal role in enhancing international cooperation on various social and economic issues," the FO spokesperson said.

"Pakistan’s simultaneous election to these three important commissions is a reflection of the international community’s confidence in the country's active role and constructive contributions at the UN.

"Through its membership of these commissions, in line with their respective mandates and the country's commitment to cooperative multilateralism, Pakistan will continue to foster international cooperation for combating transnational organised crime and improving efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems, promote gender equality and women empowerment, and support initiatives aimed at assisting countries in developing their capacity to produce and analyse population data and information," the FO spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the elections were conducted at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), a 54-member principal organ of the UN.

Pakistan’s election to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice and the Commission on Population and Development was by the unanimous endorsement of all council members.

In the balloting to elect members for the Commission on the Status of Women, Pakistan received 50 votes out of the total 53 votes. China, Iran, Japan and Lebanon were also elected to the panel.

Pakistan will assume the membership of all three bodies from January 1, 2022.

This is the sixth time Pakistan has been elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. Qatar, Thailand, India and Bahrain were also elected to the panel.

As a member of the body, Pakistan has been engaged in fostering international cooperation between the UN and its member states to combat national and transnational crime.

Pakistan last served on the Commission on the Status of Women, which is dedicated to the promotion of gender equality empowerment of women, from 2013 to 2017.

The country's election to this body is considered to be recognition of its role in promoting gender mainstreaming and advancement of women at a national and international level.

The third panel — the Commission on Population and Development — conducts demographic research, supports intergovernmental processes in the area of populations and development, and assists countries in developing their capacity to produce and analyse population data and information.

Others elected to the panel included Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and China.