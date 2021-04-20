NA session to debate expulsion of French envoy begins

A session of the National Assembly to vote on the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan — one of the key demands made by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) — is underway in Islamabad.

At the start of the session, PTI lawmaker Amjid Ali Khan moved a resolution condemning the publication of blasphemous caricatures by French magazine Charlie Hebdo in September last year. It also regretted the French's president "encouragement of the elements hurting the sentiments of the hundreds of millions of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression".

The resolution asked for a debate to be held on the issue of expelling the French ambassador from Pakistan, and to "apprise all European countries, especially France, of the gravity of this matter". It further said detailed discussions on the matter should be held with all Muslim countries and it should be taken up jointly on international forums.

"This house also demands that the state should decide matters of international relations and no person, group or party can exert unnecessary illegal pressure in this regard," Amjid said while reading out the resolution, which also called upon the provincial governments to allocate specific sites for protests in all districts so that citizens' daily life was not disrupted.

The PTI lawmaker also sought the formation of a special committee to consider the resolution regarding the matter which he termed "highly sensitive". This motion was adopted.

Speaking during the session, PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the entire country was "unanimous" on the issue of the protection of Namoos-i-Risalat, and accused the speaker of making it controversial within the house.

"This resolution should have been unanimous. You adjourned the House yesterday and called it today. You and the government did not bother to talk to the opposition regarding the purpose of calling the [session]," Abbasi said, addressing Speaker Asad Qaiser. "You wanted to bring a resolution, the [right] way is to talk to the opposition."

He reiterated that there was no difference of opinion on Tahaffuz-i-Namoos-i-Risalat and Khatm-i-Nabuwwat.

"This resolution is inadequate," the PML-N leader said, requesting that the opposition be given an hour to study the draft and suggest any additions so that the resolution could be passed unanimously today and a debate could be started. He said there was no need for a special committee.

"You have paralysed this House for three years and turned it into an arena of abuse and cursing," he alleged, requesting that the opposition be allowed to present a comprehensive version of the resolution.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced that the government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in parliament.

On Monday, the NA session was adjourned to meet again on April 22 (Thursday) at 2pm. However, shortly after the minister's statement, it was announced that the schedule had been changed and the session would take place on April 20 (today).

The announcement came after a government delegation, comprising the interior minister and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, met TLP workers for yet another round of talks in Lahore late on Monday.

More to follow.