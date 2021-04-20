Dawn Logo

Govt presents resolution for debate on expelling French envoy in NA

Dawn.comPublished April 20, 2021 - Updated April 20, 2021 06:30pm
A view of the National Assembly session on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

A session of the National Assembly called to vote on the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan — one of the key demands made by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) — was held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The government had called the session to debate the French envoy's expulsion, but the speaker announced the formation of a special committee to discuss the matter and asked the government and the opposition to engage with each other to develop consensus on the issue.

At the start of the session, PTI lawmaker Amjid Ali Khan moved a resolution condemning the publication of blasphemous caricatures by French magazine Charlie Hebdo in September last year. It also regretted the French's president "encouragement of the elements hurting the sentiments of the hundreds of millions of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression".

The resolution asked for a debate to be held on the issue of expelling the French ambassador from Pakistan, and to "apprise all European countries, especially France, of the gravity of this matter". It further said detailed discussions on the matter should be held with all Muslim countries and it should be taken up jointly on international forums.

"This house also demands that the state should decide matters of international relations and no person, group or party can exert unnecessary illegal pressure in this regard," Amjid said while reading out the resolution, which also called upon the provincial governments to allocate specific sites for protests in all districts so that citizens' daily life was not disrupted.

The PTI lawmaker also sought the formation of a special committee to consider the resolution regarding the matter which he termed "highly sensitive". This motion was adopted.

Speaking during the session, PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the entire country was "unanimous" on the issue of the protection of Namoos-i-Risalat, and accused the speaker of making it controversial within the house.

"This resolution should have been unanimous. You adjourned the House yesterday and called it today. You and the government did not bother to talk to the opposition regarding the purpose of calling the [session]," Abbasi said, addressing Speaker Asad Qaiser. "You wanted to bring a resolution, the [right] way is to talk to the opposition."

He reiterated that there was no difference of opinion on Tahaffuz-i-Namoos-i-Risalat and Khatm-i-Nabuwwat.

"This resolution is inadequate," the PML-N leader said, requesting that the opposition be given an hour to study the draft and suggest any additions so that the resolution could be passed unanimously today and a debate could be started. He said there was no need for a special committee.

"You have paralysed this House for three years and turned it into an arena of abuse and cursing," he alleged, requesting that the opposition be allowed to present a comprehensive version of the resolution.

Responding to him, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government desired a debate on the issue. He said the resolution based on the exact discussions held between the government and the TLP was moved by a private member and therefore the government did not plan to make changes to it, however, "whatever the entire House considers appropriate will be done."

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced that the government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in parliament.

On Monday, the NA session was adjourned to meet again on April 22 (Thursday) at 2pm. However, shortly after the minister's statement, it was announced that the schedule had been changed and the session would take place on April 20 (today).

The announcement came after a government delegation, comprising the interior minister and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, met TLP workers for yet another round of talks in Lahore late on Monday.

In his remarks today, Maulana Asad Mehmood of the JUI-F said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the government's policy statement in a national address on Monday evening, which he said the ministers could not do in the parliament yesterday.

"[The prime minister] did a good job of adding fuel to the fire," Mehmood alleged, saying it was surprising for his party who held negotiations with the TLP after the government had announced its policy (of cracking down on the TLP).

"We had demanded that you bring the agreements here ... there was a ban on media, the facts of what happened in Lahore three days ago were not shown. I demand that the media be given full freedom to show the blood-letting of TLP workers. The govt should be bound that Tahaffuz-i-Namoos-i-Risalat and Khatm-i-Nabuwwat is part of our belief," he said.

The JUI-F MNA said the House was united on the part about Namoos-i-Risalat in the resolution, but the opposition found its second part to be inadequate in light of the current situation in the country. He also condemned the "atrocity and violence" carried out by the government against TLP activists.

"[Regarding] the development last night, the parliament should be made aware who actually negotiated with the TLP," he said, referring to the headway in talks between the government and the TLP. "The government should announce who is responsible for our policemen and officers losing their lives or suffering injuries, and all the people who died on this issue."

He criticised the government for allegedly not taking the opposition into confidence before calling the emergency session.

"I believe the whole parliament should be made into a committee," Mehmood said, adding that he was under the impression that the government would present a resolution calling for the French ambassador to be expelled but the wording of the resolution was "weak".

"Why were you criminally silent for three months? Why didn't you debate on this in three months?" he asked the treasury benches.

He warned the government against "bulldozing" the resolution through the assembly, saying if it ignored the opposition, "I swear on oath, I will not let you run the parliament."

Taking the floor, Religious Affairs Minister Qadri said after the TLP came out on the streets and was supported by a number of political and religious parties, it was the duty of both the government and the opposition to listen to their stance.

"We should walk on a path that instead of blood-letting and solving problems on streets, we solve them in parliament. This resolution is the conclusion of that thought and determination," he added.

He said the National Assembly was a protector of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat and Section 295-C of the Constitution ensured Namoos-i-Risalat. He termed the resolution presented today as a positive step.

"Imran Khan has done full diplomacy for Namoos-i-Risalat, he has taken it to all corners of the world. I believe more steps need to be taken regarding this matter in the UN and OIC," the minister said.

He then addressed the opposition, who were chanting slogans against the government, saying: "We saw your emotions when [resolutions] on Khatm-i-Nabuwwat were being bulldozed here, [Mumtaz] Qadri was being hugged, when 22 innocent people at Faizabad were being shot and killed [and] you have seen the Model Town incident. On the other hand, there is Imran Khan. It is a twist of fate that you have been forced to chant these slogans now."

More to follow.

Derek Miller
Apr 20, 2021 04:19pm
Sheikh Rashid needs to resign- absolute disgraceful agreement with TLP He should ashamed of himself and the failure of his interior's intelligence agencies Seems Rashid cannot be trusted
Reply Recommend 0
Tasawar Malik
Apr 20, 2021 04:21pm
IK government has greatly disappointed the entire nation through populism and false priority. Our parliament should debate how to improve the lives of ordinary citizen, alleviate poverty and provide some very basic amenities like clean water, electricity and infrastructure.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Apr 20, 2021 04:21pm
Just wondering that Muslims only exist in Pakistan especially in Pakistani Punjab only. All other Muslim countries are doing their business in a peaceful manner and we are ready to shoot ourself in the foot. My question is that how many Islamic countries are standing with Pakistan or doing the same like we are doing now?.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Apr 20, 2021 04:24pm
Shame Niazi, Shame! Why was the arrest made? Why declaring ban? Why sacrificing so many police lives? Why allowing the government to be blackmailed? Why surrendering in front of a ban group? Why being such coward?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 20, 2021 04:25pm
How the Govt and major opposition parties behave today will show what they care about more: politics or Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Mehmood
Apr 20, 2021 04:25pm
Dear World, please ban us. We don't need your support.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Apr 20, 2021 04:26pm
Pakistan was created in the name of Islam hence it is mandatory for Pakistani government to expel French , Danish envoys and terminate all relations.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Apr 20, 2021 04:29pm
Sheikh Rasheed is going to sink PTI.. Time for IK to cut his losses and get rid of such ministers who show weakness of the government and cannot carry out the writ of the state. This is absolute nonsense, to let a radical group to take over the foreign policy of the nation and make the government kneel before it! Lal Masjid fiasco was a disaster for Musharraf. IK may be treading the same path now.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 20, 2021 04:35pm
A detailed discussions on the matter should be held with all Muslim countries and it should be taken up jointly on international forums. It should only be a decision of joint Umma and not our alone which would make is isolated and the trouble makers in the eyes of the treacherous enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 20, 2021 04:38pm
Go ahead Niazi, remove the French diplomats as soon as possible
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Apr 20, 2021 04:38pm
Hope Imran Khan attends. After all, this is the mess his kind of sympathizing has resulted in. Greatly supported TLP in 2017. And of course blackmailing dharna culture started by him too.
Reply Recommend 0
Ishaq Hussani
Apr 20, 2021 04:40pm
Fatf will be watching keenly .Please do what you Wish ,we will enjoy it from other corner
Reply Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Apr 20, 2021 04:44pm
Please go ahead and expel all European Ambassadors. They are all same.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 20, 2021 04:46pm
Good start by government. Unfortunately Bilwal and company decide to boycott to play politics on serious issue while PMLN tries to score some political points.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 20, 2021 04:51pm
What a bunch of cowards
Reply Recommend 0
Sm1
Apr 20, 2021 04:51pm
Severing ties with France will have extreme consequences for Pakistan including black listing in FATF and ban on embargo. Advantages will go to India and TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
wiserneighbour
Apr 20, 2021 04:52pm
Ecpel all european envoys.If they did not publish cartoons so far ,they shall do it soon.Anen.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 20, 2021 04:52pm
According to Ahsan Iqbal, a resolution tabled by a private member of NA is not official business. The resolution should have been tabled by a government sitting minster.
Reply Recommend 0
Chaman
Apr 20, 2021 04:59pm
Yesterday only Imran clarified that he can not expel French Ambassador, then why is he tabling resolution that he does not believe in ? Complete joke
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Apr 20, 2021 05:00pm
Brilliantly surrendered!!
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Apr 20, 2021 05:00pm
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is an absolute disgraceful parliamentarian He should be held in contempt and jailed
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 20, 2021 05:02pm
Matter being discussed peacefully is another huge failure for those who created 250,000 fake tweets to stir trouble in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 20, 2021 05:02pm
A joke !
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Apr 20, 2021 05:04pm
The opposition may vote to expel the French ambassador! This is not because of any love for Islam, but to discredit the PM and create conditions of and atmosphere of unemployment in the Country. this is another reason to believe of their share in the present lawlessness.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Amin
Apr 20, 2021 05:12pm
We should all feel disturbed how the Govt just buckled. Pakistan must pave way to the Mullahs to take charge of the country. We do not have another option.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser Mehmood
Apr 20, 2021 05:12pm
French president was blackmailed by extreme group in the name of free speach. Pakistani GOVT is blackmailed by extreme group in the name blasphemy. world already became radicalize socity.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Apr 20, 2021 05:13pm
French are watching as well. Keep it up.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 20, 2021 05:15pm
The big U-turners and national embarrassment. Poor leadership in evidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Tax Payer
Apr 20, 2021 05:25pm
Very much convinced to secure future of my children and get out from here without any delay.
Reply Recommend 0
JK
Apr 20, 2021 05:27pm
Enemies of Pakistan are very happy because this will cause a huge harm to the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 20, 2021 05:29pm
And opportunists will turn it into fish market shouting slogans and insults unrelated to issue at hand and blame each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Apr 20, 2021 05:31pm
Go after the problem. In 2022 France have election. Macron wants to win this election by using Muslims shoulders. He starts using Islamophobia to blackmail Mulism living in France. He wants to manipulate French people. Put pressure on French president Macron only. He is the root cause of all problems. French people are not problem. We are not sure Macron will continue as French President after 2022. May be a new face appears. So don't burn all your boats. Ask OIC to raise voice against Macron.
Reply Recommend 0
Ben
Apr 20, 2021 05:32pm
Banana Republic
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Apr 20, 2021 05:35pm
It takes strong spine.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramani
Apr 20, 2021 05:39pm
Everyone is in a chaotic situation. Govt should resolve the matter as soon as possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Valika
Apr 20, 2021 05:43pm
Abbasi is a national embarrassment One finds hard to believe he was a former PM - albeit for less than 12 months Still he is having withdrawal symptoms 3 years on
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Apr 20, 2021 05:47pm
Comedy of errors!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Apr 20, 2021 05:48pm
So in order to appease the radical TLP the Government is putting on this show and this is the problem with Pakistan, one big show while the masses suffer those in power pretend they actually care.
Reply Recommend 0
MD Aiyaz
Apr 20, 2021 05:52pm
It is a complete failure of government. PTI and its D-A leader are not competent to lead Pakistan....
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Apr 20, 2021 05:53pm
This parliament is just like a boat full of holes,made by the rowers sitting in this boat since last 4 decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 20, 2021 06:03pm
What a country
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 20, 2021 06:05pm
We have become an embarrassment for the rest of the world community.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 20, 2021 06:11pm
The National Assembly should kick out the Chinese diplomats for their treatment of Muslim Uyghur population.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Apr 20, 2021 06:13pm
Forget about getting out of the grey list after giving in to that group that PMIK himself says are terrorists and has “banned”.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Apr 20, 2021 06:18pm
Instead of focusing on the economy, security of the country and betterment of its citizens, this is what PMIK and his party is focused on.
Reply Recommend 0
farid
Apr 20, 2021 06:20pm
Will any other muslim and particularly arab country will do the same and support Pakistan? Stupidity of 4th kind. It means there will be no relationship with whole European union. IK has to blame himself for encouraging these finatics and religius bigotry.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Apr 20, 2021 06:22pm
Why waste time, expel him, it is with the wishes of a good part of our nation and be done with.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 20, 2021 06:31pm
So yet again another government abdicated.
Reply Recommend 0

