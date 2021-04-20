Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 20, 2021

TLP has called off protest, says Rashid as talks with govt make headway

Dawn.comPublished April 20, 2021 - Updated April 20, 2021 05:37pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday announced that the government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly later today. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday announced that the government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly later today. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the recently proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has agreed to call off protests across the country.

"Talks with the party will continue," he said.

He announced that the government would present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly today.

In a video statement, he said the decision was taken after another round of talks with TLP.

The minister said that cases registered against TLP workers under the Fourth Schedule will also be withdrawn, adding that he will give a detailed briefing on the development via a press conference later today.

The announcement comes after a government delegation, comprising the interior minister and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, met TLP workers for yet another round of talks in Lahore late on Monday.

The first round of talks between the Punjab government and workers of the banned party took place on Sunday after day-long clashes between TLP workers and law enforcers. On Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the second round had concluded, adding that a third would begin at 10pm.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat represented the government in the second round, according to Chaudhry.

On Monday, the NA session was adjourned to meet again on April 22 (Thursday) at 2pm. However, shortly after the minister's statement, it was announced that the schedule had been changed and the session would take place on April 20 (today) at 3pm.

Before the breakthrough, three rounds of talks between the government and TLP party chief Saad Rizvi at Kot Lakhpat jail remained inconclusive on Monday as the latter could not be convinced to record a video message for party workers to end their plans of a long march on Islamabad.

However, the two sides had agreed to meet again late in the night at Punjab Governor House to discuss and finalise which demands put forward by the TLP chief as a prerequisite for terminating the outfit’s protest plan could be accepted by the government.

Punjab Quran Board (PQB) chairman Hamid Raza, Sunni Tehreek’s Sarwat Ijaz Qadri, former lawmaker belonging to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan Abul Khair Mohammad Zubair and PML-N MPA Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri represented the government side in the talks.

Anas Rizvi, the younger brother of Saad Rizvi, also accompanied them to jail where they broke their fast and offered taraveeh prayer with the TLP chief.

In a brief talk before leaving the jail, Hamid Raza had told the media that there had been progress in the parleys and had hoped that the fourth round, to be held at Governor House, would be conclusive. He had claimed that the TLP chief had appealed to his party activists to remain peaceful.

PPP not participating in NA session

The PPP on Tuesday announced that it would not participate in today's National Assembly session.

PPP Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah said the government had postponed the NA session for two days but then "suddenly" called the session. "Some [PPP] parliamentarians are not present in Islamabad. At this time, the decision has been taken that PPP will not take part in the session," she added.

The PML-N is holding a meeting of its parliamentary party in the office of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the prevailing situation in the country as well as the "distressing events" that happened recently, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for "want[ing] to hide behind" the National Assembly despite not taking it into confidence at any stage.

"Agreement (with the TLP) wasn't brought to NA, Govt took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make statement in NA, didnt take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home," he tweeted.

TLP's demands

The government is currently engaging with the workers of the TLP — who have been holding anti-France protests for more than a week — after a clash with the police in Lahore on Sunday.

Banned: What does the TLP want?

The TLP has put forth four demands: the expulsion of the French ambassador over President Emmanuel Macron's explicit backing of blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the release of party chief Saad Rizvi, the removal of the ban on the party and the release of activists arrested as well as the FIRs against them to be revoked.

On Sunday, the city of Lahore became a battleground as workers of the recently banned party and policemen clashed. TLP workers also took 11 policemen hostage, who were later released after the first round of talks with the government.

'TLP and govt have same objective'

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that although his government and the TLP had the same goal to end incidents of blasphemy around the world, their methodologies to deal with the issue were different.

In a televised address to the nation, the premier referred to the violence perpetrated by TLP activists over the last week after their leader's arrest and the ensuing government crackdown as "regrettable" incidents.

Imran said like the TLP, the government too wanted that there was no blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in any country.

"Only our methods are different," he said, noting that while the TLP wanted the French ambassador to be expelled and Pakistan's relations to be severed with France, his government had adopted a different strategy.

He continued: "Around 1990, Salman Rushdie wrote a book in which he disrespected our Prophet. The public came out on Pakistani streets, the American embassy was attacked and people were martyred too.

"After that, you can see [in history] that after every few years, someone in any Western country does blasphemy against him. Muslims are hurt, there are reactions abroad too and demonstrations here in our country as well but the same process continues after every few years."

"Has this approach made any difference?" the premier asked, saying the TLP was protesting in the manner seen in the past as well.

"Now, I ask will sending the French ambassador back and cutting off all ties with them stop this? Is there any guarantee that no one will commit blasphemy after that?" he said.

The prime minister said even if Pakistan took steps against France, the same disrespect could be done in any other European country "in the name of freedom of opinion".

"There they've made it an issue of freedom of expression and on that basis, they will also commit blasphemy [if we take action against France]. So will we send the ambassador [of that country] back too?"

TLP chief arrested

The TLP is protesting blasphemous caricatures published in France and demanding that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from that country banned.

The government had reached an agreement with the TLP on Nov 16 last year to involve parliament in order to decide the matter in three months. As the Feb 16 deadline neared, the government had expressed its inability to implement the agreement and had sought more time. The TLP agreed to delay its protest by two-and-a-half months to April 20.

Last week, Saad Rizvi, in a video message, had asked TLP workers to be ready to launch the long march if government failed to meet the deadline. The move had prompted the government to arrest him on April 12.

Police had swooped on Rizvi at around 2pm on Wahdat Road in Lahore where he had gone to attend a funeral. Outraged, the TLP had issued a call for countrywide protests. Within the next few hours, protesters took to the streets in Lahore and blocked the Grand Trunk Road on a number of points.

All main cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Peshawar were cut off from each other and the rest of the country. The activists held sit-ins at various points in Hyderabad and Sukkur. They blocked highways, motorways and train tracks, disrupting life in a better part of the country and causing violence as protesters clashed with police at many places.

The violence claimed several lives and left hundreds injured before the government announced on April 15 it had decided to ban the TLP under the anti-terrorism law.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (171)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Apr 20, 2021 07:16am
Now the PPP and PMLN are trapped.
Reply Recommend 0
LG-SYR
Apr 20, 2021 07:20am
good
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 20, 2021 07:20am
Why not handover the government to TLP also. What a joke this administration has become.
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Apr 20, 2021 07:21am
Another U turn....
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Apr 20, 2021 07:23am
After so much blood and tears! Shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Apr 20, 2021 07:25am
As expected, another U turn, but in fact 360 degree turn!
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Apr 20, 2021 07:26am
There goes the writ of the government!
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Apr 20, 2021 07:26am
Pathetic . Those who killed will roam around streets . Why should I pay tax when a group would come out and destroys everything .
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 20, 2021 07:26am
So illiterate & violent Molvis dominate; I feel insecure
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Apr 20, 2021 07:27am
Stunning turn of events. Hope they don’t go back on the strong decisions they took.
Reply Recommend 0
Imad Qureshi
Apr 20, 2021 07:30am
Yes, great. Keep giving into these mullahs. You are setting a great example just like those who came before you.
Reply Recommend 0
Twins
Apr 20, 2021 07:34am
Shame
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Apr 20, 2021 07:35am
A complete surrender.....
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Apr 20, 2021 07:37am
Only because they know they are losing votes. 2 faced PTI. They have no morals or principles.
Reply Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Apr 20, 2021 07:37am
So the government caved in to the TLP demand They killed policemen but the cases will be withdrawn?? Only in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Apr 20, 2021 07:40am
As they say spit and then lick it back.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 20, 2021 07:40am
This doesn't go well with France and other western countries. But go ahead and good luck with that.
Reply Recommend 0
suchbaath
Apr 20, 2021 07:40am
Wow the Government gave up on TLP demands. What happened to the writ of the Government? How long any one in Government can keep making deals with extremists ideas? Last time Nawaz Government made a deal with PTI in opposition support for TLP. This time PTI in government and no opposition party supporting TLP still PTI cave in to TLP demand. PTI should be thankful to opposition NOT supporting TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 20, 2021 07:41am
FATF is watching !!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 20, 2021 07:45am
Who is ruling the country?
Reply Recommend 0
Singer
Apr 20, 2021 07:46am
Govt. Surrendered to TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Apr 20, 2021 07:48am
Hmmm, in my humble opinion,this sets a bad precedent, every time some group want to protest and start burning thing and kidnap police,they can force their demands to present in National assembly. this is like conceding the Writ of the Government! in this case International Relations! very bad!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Apr 20, 2021 07:49am
What a U-turn indeed, soon after PMIK speech! So, PMIK’s cabinet is putting the burden of the thorny foreign policy issue on parliament instead of bravely making the decision themselves. Now the TLP zealots will mark the heads of parliamentarians who dissented against the French ambassador's expulsion. Internationally, this announcement is a big embarrassment for the country, giving in to a terrorist organization!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 20, 2021 07:51am
Fail Govt with fail ministers
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Apr 20, 2021 07:54am
But the protest is continue in our city. How we believe Rashid.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 20, 2021 07:56am
It was most disappointing handling of the situation by this government.
Reply Recommend 0
Haseeb
Apr 20, 2021 07:56am
Government's software updated.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Apr 20, 2021 07:57am
This agreement again does not make any sense just buy time hallmark of this government
Reply Recommend 0
Johar ali
Apr 20, 2021 08:04am
Govt is retreating
Reply Recommend 0
Data
Apr 20, 2021 08:04am
No compensation for shahid TLP workers?
Reply Recommend 0
Sikisher
Apr 20, 2021 08:07am
Hmmm I thought Imran Khan could not be blackmailed?
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail
Apr 20, 2021 08:08am
What is going on here.....looks like government is once again going to paint itself in the corner.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 20, 2021 08:08am
Buy as many dollars as you can, before NA decision on ambassador's expulsion.
Reply Recommend 0
Baba
Apr 20, 2021 08:10am
Shameful a big U turn. Suggested to go to pavelion and rest.
Reply Recommend 0
Alright
Apr 20, 2021 08:11am
Huge win for TLP! Government finally bowed to their demands.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 20, 2021 08:12am
The expulsion of an ambassador is the strongest diplomatic statement a country can make, even if it means a small financial loss.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Apr 20, 2021 08:17am
Such a sad move!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 20, 2021 08:17am
Good move. Opposition is stuck.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Ullah
Apr 20, 2021 08:19am
If you want to see how a person can lay down in front of any goon, watch Mr. KHAN.
Reply Recommend 0
NiaziButt
Apr 20, 2021 08:27am
Pti cowards and enablers of extremism, just to reach power and stay in power.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 20, 2021 08:27am
TLP is winning.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 20, 2021 08:30am
Issue about to be resolved, to another disappointment of Pak obsessed Indians who generated 200,000 fake tweets.
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 20, 2021 08:33am
Another U-Turn! What a bunch of spineless characters in this gov! This will embolden the bigots more and more - the more we yield, the more gov's writ is diluted. It's incredible..
Reply Recommend 0
Shah Canada
Apr 20, 2021 08:35am
What a joke government bans something in the morning and solutes the same in the evening
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Apr 20, 2021 08:37am
Let's see how strong you guys are as a nation that is always dependent on international aid.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 20, 2021 08:38am
What is the reaction of rest of Muslim countries? Are we going to burn Pakistan or kill people for the stupidity of Europeans. These non Muslims want to harm Pakistan. We should be strong enough to react to henous crimes of these culprits but we are weakening our selves.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 20, 2021 08:38am
why is the state cow towing to these terrorists? They are foolishly laying the ground work for their next stupid demand. What are they going to do then? how many policemen have to die? weak government.
Reply Recommend 0
Daar
Apr 20, 2021 08:41am
Grave mistake being committed by shaikh Rasheed, playing double game. Pakistan is one step closure to international isolation. Make no mistake, message being sent to international community that our country is falling in the hands of extremists
Reply Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Apr 20, 2021 08:45am
You sir should be fired ...along with ur entire incompetant and untrustworthy govt
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah Chatha
Apr 20, 2021 08:46am
TLP should go protest in front of the Army Cantonments, rather than disturbing general public across cities and beating up policemen. Wonder what the protectors of Cantonments will do upon seeing TLP workers in thousands.
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Apr 20, 2021 08:48am
No words to describe this man utter failure hopeless state if he is around
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 20, 2021 08:48am
Government wants to blame opposition if resolution is passed or failed. It is an executive issue so should be decided by PM's executive order.
Reply Recommend 0
Pk22
Apr 20, 2021 08:49am
Whats gonna happen if this resolution gets rejected in NA? Will the TLP accept that and do nothing?
Reply Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Apr 20, 2021 08:49am
Who is running the country? Shame on IK. This is the end of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Darawal
Apr 20, 2021 08:52am
Now PTI needs the NA to get out of the mess it created in the first place.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Apr 20, 2021 08:57am
Talk is always better.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Apr 20, 2021 08:58am
Disaster for Pakistan. Why dont we understand that france is too member of EU. Incompetent govt
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail
Apr 20, 2021 09:01am
Banana Republic negotiating after banning TLP
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Apr 20, 2021 09:02am
In short government has given in. Thank you useless PM, useless Interior Minister and their selectors.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Apr 20, 2021 09:10am
Want to put whole blame on NA, ask them first who told the government to make a deal or sign the agreement before presenting it in NA.
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Apr 20, 2021 09:13am
Caved in.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Apr 20, 2021 09:13am
PTI Government is taming the TLP genie by accepting the demands of TLP. This government will go down in the history as a "U-Turn Government".. However, the agreement between PTI and TLP is good news for the daily wage earners who could not make a living during the semi-chaotic conditions created by TLP. Nevertheless, PTI Government and the Opposition Parties must see this show of force by TLP as a rude awakening. Together, they must steer the country towards a tolerant and pluralistic Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowcrack
Apr 20, 2021 09:14am
But did you not ban the party. Then you talk with banned party and then u also listen to them
Reply Recommend 0
sqar
Apr 20, 2021 09:14am
Mashallah another Uturn
Reply Recommend 0
Pancake
Apr 20, 2021 09:18am
TLP is the the produce of selectors to overtake Pakistan, and you are puppets of selectors to say what selectors tells you to say.
Reply Recommend 0
Tyrian_Black
Apr 20, 2021 09:18am
Who wants to invest in Pakistan? Raise your hand!
Reply Recommend 0
Haakim
Apr 20, 2021 09:20am
So anyone can. Protest, kill and then protected by law. Interesting!.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr
Apr 20, 2021 09:21am
Why?
Reply Recommend 0
french
Apr 20, 2021 09:22am
Who should French government start discussions with, the non-state actors like TLP or IK?
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Khawaja
Apr 20, 2021 09:26am
A new monster in the making.
Reply Recommend 0
It's me
Apr 20, 2021 09:34am
The camel is under the mountain.
Reply Recommend 0
sudhi
Apr 20, 2021 09:36am
Another U turn?
Reply Recommend 0
Anj
Apr 20, 2021 09:36am
Congratulations.. Finally the state’s writ is implemented.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaffar shah
Apr 20, 2021 09:44am
Strange policies do we pull out our hats! "First ban it then entertain it"
Reply Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Apr 20, 2021 09:46am
This u turn is absolutely crazy
Reply Recommend 0
Chotu
Apr 20, 2021 09:50am
What a U-turn in less than 12 hours.
Reply Recommend 0
Chotu
Apr 20, 2021 09:51am
Banning, arresting and claiming state writ, etc. to negotiating unbanning and releasing in less than 12 hours.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik’s
Apr 20, 2021 09:54am
The most macho, the garrulous minister who never get tired by delivering endless speeches, yielded to every TLP demand. Baat-cheet with this rogue organization and that too entering in third round—a shameful debacle for this inept government.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad Golu
Apr 20, 2021 09:55am
Expel all these ambassador we can do like what US does.. Proud to be Pakistani !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Paul Narinder
Apr 20, 2021 09:57am
Capitulation before radical elements.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarfraz Malik
Apr 20, 2021 10:03am
Short sightedness at its peak
Reply Recommend 0
Kersi
Apr 20, 2021 10:12am
This is called " Thuuk Kar Chatna"
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Apr 20, 2021 10:14am
PTI you just licked what you spat yesterday, your capitulation complete. Worse of all U turns.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Apr 20, 2021 10:16am
PTI has given an inch to terrorists, Pakistan will pay a mile.
Reply Recommend 0
Across the border
Apr 20, 2021 10:23am
Are you serious??? This is crazy !
Reply Recommend 0
Watchman
Apr 20, 2021 10:26am
Rashid is a big supporter of TLP,no wonder he has been brought in
Reply Recommend 0
Baba
Apr 20, 2021 10:29am
Watch wisdom of the latest "U" turn taken by IK
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 20, 2021 10:30am
Just as Jinnah would have hoped for.
Reply Recommend 0
PTI Lover
Apr 20, 2021 10:31am
U - Turn
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Apr 20, 2021 10:31am
This government will play behind the door and will try not to expel French and Danish envoys, its just a show off to cool down things.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Apr 20, 2021 10:33am
Please send out all foreigners and minorities out of Pakistan. Pakistan will be better place.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas kd
Apr 20, 2021 10:37am
Those criminals who tortured & murdered an on-duty police officer, must be identified from videos, brought to justice & not allowed to walk away laughing making mockery of justice system.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 20, 2021 10:39am
Government should not listen to TLP demand. This is blackmail by them.
Reply Recommend 0
Last Word
Apr 20, 2021 10:39am
Abject surrender!!
Reply Recommend 0
Himmat
Apr 20, 2021 10:43am
Huge U turn
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 20, 2021 10:43am
Are you guys insane?
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 20, 2021 10:53am
Caved again! Whatever hope that springs about the future of Pakistan, it is promptly snuffed out with stuff like this—caving in to a small violent minority of fanatics. If the state cannot step up and bravely do the right thing when a large majority of the population is supportive of it, then why should we expect the state to correctly make the difficult decisions where the population is more evenly split.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 20, 2021 10:56am
It's clearly visible that there's no plan here. They keep postponing
Reply Recommend 0
Jonathan
Apr 20, 2021 11:02am
He could have done this earlier to prevent all the mayhem.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Apr 20, 2021 11:06am
So government is ready to provide jobs to thousands of Pakistanis living in France. Also once French ambassador will be expelled then he will not be able to come back for years as TLP will never let it happen and no government will take that risk. Essentially we will end our relationship with France just like with Israel. Moreover France is a part of EU and this will have adverse reaction with all EU nations. Anyone in Pakistan has considered its Economic and Strategic implications?.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 20, 2021 11:16am
Not only are they 'negotiating' with a banned terrorist organisation, but also giving in to all their demands, including withdrawing the cases against the hoodlums who damaged public property and impacted public life. What message is this sending to the rest of Pakistanis? That you can do violence, you can be a terrorist, you can be part of banned organisation, but all will be well if you are 'powerful' enough to challenge the govt.'s writ and blackmail them.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 20, 2021 11:16am
Where is the government which said we will not be blackmailed? And what about the poor, peaceful protesters protesting at Mazar Quaid for 2 weeks now for their missing persons, yet no 'negotiations' with them nor a response? Is the government indicating to the masses that the only way their demands are going to be accepted is if they resort to violence?
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 20, 2021 11:18am
On one hand they are banned and on the other, they are also negotiating with them
Reply Recommend 0
PickettyPacky
Apr 20, 2021 11:20am
Negotiating with a bad terrorist organisation doesn’t get more desperate than that does it
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Apr 20, 2021 11:22am
IK has failed miserably ,whether parliament pass the resolution or reject it ,it will going to benifit TLP goons ,as they will emarged strong after this surrender of state called Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Apr 20, 2021 11:28am
When the going gets tough...then unfortunately the French Ambassador has to get going.
Reply Recommend 0
FASTag
Apr 20, 2021 11:32am
Coward IK termed the incidence of violence and arrest of its perpetrators as regrettable.!! How shamelessly he is taking another U turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Apr 20, 2021 11:32am
So, essentially giving to the demands of the banned TLP - even if it is just a resultion in the NA - which is likely to be rejected! Isn't that somewhat of an appeasement??
Reply Recommend 0
Disappointed
Apr 20, 2021 11:34am
Finally the state stand defeated! Welcome to darker Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Solomon The King
Apr 20, 2021 11:38am
so what was all the fuss about by the govt during past few days that got killed and injured so many people and according to PM inflicted heavy economic losses to th country. It was exactly the demand of TLP that you had promised them to present a resolution about French envy expulsion in the parliament. Now when PM has already given his verdict that country cannot afford to expell French envy fearing a backlash from EU, parliament obviously reject the resolution.
Reply Recommend 0
salamn
Apr 20, 2021 11:42am
Had the speaker not adjourned the session till Thursday? Just wondering
Reply Recommend 0
GVG
Apr 20, 2021 11:42am
Headless government. One day you ban TLP, next day engage in talks, following day succumb to their demands. What a joke on the people.
Reply Recommend 0
Muzamil Ali
Apr 20, 2021 11:49am
This means no chances for Pakistan to get rid from FATF 'grey' list.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 20, 2021 11:50am
Let there be light, hope, inspiration, unity, faith, dedication, devotion, discipline, aspiration and sunshine at the end of the tunnel.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 20, 2021 11:50am
Such nonsense act !
Reply Recommend 0
Shamshad
Apr 20, 2021 11:51am
this mean government gave in to the the pressure...now foreign policy will be decided on the street by destruction kidnaping of LEAs....In no other Muslim country such thing happening...this is very dangerous move..so many religious parties ,so many religious gathering but in morality Pakistan rank 106
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 20, 2021 11:52am
'O, what a tangled web we weave'!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 20, 2021 11:53am
Should be no problem ....like the vote of confidence etc the PTI should blindly vote in favour but here I think they will act responsibly. Why the love for Parliament IK usually you just get a presidential ordinance now you need to weasel out so you hope Parliament will bail you out
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Apr 20, 2021 11:56am
The Government is at it's knees infront of few anarchists who only want cheoas and anarchy in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab Qureshi
Apr 20, 2021 11:57am
Why even negotiate with these miscreants? How come you labeled them terrorists and still giving in to their demands?
Reply Recommend 0
vkp
Apr 20, 2021 11:59am
This is devestating for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
JanuKhan
Apr 20, 2021 12:01pm
Poor acumen manifested once again by the incompetent government.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf
Apr 20, 2021 12:03pm
I think Pakistanis are not realizing what it actually means. This will go down in history as the biggest blunder of Pakistan of 21st century. France is not just a nation. Its part of EU and a a major player too. Pakistan exports in billions to Europe and imports critical technologies from EU.
Reply Recommend 0
iqbal carrim
Apr 20, 2021 12:04pm
Sheikh Ahmad Deedat : "The biggest enemy of Islam is the ignorant Muslim,whose ignorance leads him to intolerance,whose actions destroy the true image of Islam,and when the people look at him they think that Islam is what he is ".
Reply Recommend 0
Abhey
Apr 20, 2021 12:08pm
Violent republic of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Facts
Apr 20, 2021 12:09pm
This is just Glorious. The government brings a resolution that goes totally against national interest but placates a fanatical group which plays no role of any kind officially. TLP is poised to get a mass platform due to this useless Government and will eventually rule Pakistan within a decade. Pakistan is on its way to become an Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
F/o Fasttrack
Apr 20, 2021 12:09pm
Chest thumping vanished in just two days.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Apr 20, 2021 12:12pm
So let me see the logic in this: You announced the party is being banned 4 days ago. Yet you kept negotiating with their thugs and are now have also accepted their main demand - at least on a procedural basis - to consider expulsion of the French Ambassador? A banned outfit matters not, yet you are trying to please their leadership? Makes no sense!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 20, 2021 12:14pm
Ok let's try and get this straight. You banned TLP because they were taking Law and Order into their hands Then you demonstrated high handedness and used state machinery to confront them, with many killed on both sides. Then you negotiated with a 'banned' organization. Then you accepted the demands of this 'banned' organization. Are you people insane or just retarded?
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Apr 20, 2021 12:14pm
Looks like the cancer is terminal.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibn Batata
Apr 20, 2021 12:16pm
The resolution will get rejected in the Parliament. Thereby Imran khan will be absolved that he tried but someone else rejected. What will be TLPs next move??
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 20, 2021 12:18pm
Spineless government makes a U turn again. Not surprising.
Reply Recommend 0
BK
Apr 20, 2021 12:25pm
Congratulations! Pakistan will shortly and formally be recognised as Country of Islamic terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Malik
Apr 20, 2021 12:25pm
Dont give into TLP terrorists Its time to send this group packing to China
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Apr 20, 2021 12:28pm
And govt was not blackmailed by TLP!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem
Apr 20, 2021 12:29pm
What this government is doing? The PM seems helpless or senseless.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad
Apr 20, 2021 12:29pm
Very very very very bad... writ of state nowhere to be seen.
Reply Recommend 0
Sg
Apr 20, 2021 12:29pm
Another U Turn
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Ghani
Apr 20, 2021 12:30pm
So the Government of Pakistan entered into an agreement with an organization that was declared banned by the same government under Terrorism Act? Not only that, but they are going to legitimize the demands of the banned terrorist organization declared by them by putting their demands forward in the National Assembly and effectually rubber stamp the legislation through as no party will have the courage to vote against a bill that is loaded with religious sentiment? The writ of Government is dead.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Apr 20, 2021 12:31pm
I have told my kids that there is no future for them in Pakistan. Sad day for Pakistan and the citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Z
Apr 20, 2021 12:33pm
And citizens of Pakistan wouldn’t mind going to France along with the ambassador
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Apr 20, 2021 12:35pm
Sh Rasheed must resign from the ministry as he has failed to keep the government writ.
Reply Recommend 0
Pnb
Apr 20, 2021 12:44pm
What a Nation. Shame. You ban an organization and next day succumbed to their all demands.. One can only laughs at Imran..
Reply Recommend 0
Kenai Pu
Apr 20, 2021 12:45pm
Niazi Surrendered again!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Onlooker
Apr 20, 2021 12:47pm
What a meek surrender! Unbelievable.
Reply Recommend 0
Humayun
Apr 20, 2021 12:47pm
Who wants to live in Pakistan anyways....
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 20, 2021 12:48pm
Never surrender to bigots,zealots and regressive forces?Why U turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 20, 2021 12:49pm
Where is writ of state.
Reply Recommend 0
Afgjk
Apr 20, 2021 12:49pm
@Z, please don’t go To France and ruin that country also
Reply Recommend 0
Nazir
Apr 20, 2021 12:50pm
Not a good decision...TLP should be declared as terrorists outfit and should be dealt accordingly.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Apr 20, 2021 12:50pm
Welcome to the Land of Pure, Violence.
Reply Recommend 0
Chris Roberts
Apr 20, 2021 12:57pm
The whole episode looks like it is the TLP that is in fact calling the shots and is almost holding the government hostage.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Apr 20, 2021 12:58pm
In order to earn back 1% respect, IK must resign today. The country has gone to the dogs. Pakistan must learn from BD
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Apr 20, 2021 01:00pm
WISHFUL THINKING!!!
Reply Recommend 0
YODA
Apr 20, 2021 01:01pm
With such politicians - you do not need any enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Apr 20, 2021 01:03pm
Coward IK Niazi is allowing Pakistan government to be blackmailed.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Apr 20, 2021 01:03pm
Sheikh Rashid has lost the PTI government, and the real victim will be IK. Sad, after all the claims about banning the TLP, writ of the state and not negotiating with terrorists, this is exactly what this government has done! Sorry, after this I will not be able to support PTI. They have succumbed to the pressures and gave in to the blackmail by religious zealosts. I am therfore, moving to France!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 20, 2021 01:03pm
I mean Khan messed up Pakistan..... He should be put behind the bar for the damage done to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Apr 20, 2021 01:03pm
What a step! When it suits them they act, and care a hoot for parliament. Now they need its nod! Actually their mindset is the same as that of TLP!
Reply Recommend 0
sultan jahan
Apr 20, 2021 01:06pm
what a regression the plutocratic government instead of making way for a democratic rule (rule by the commoners i.e Jamhoor) that can do all the wrongs right, is shaking hands with the unruly and violent pseudo theocrats who do nothing but revel in causing pandemonium by abusing religion and thereby challenging the government writ. the commoners must unite and organise to save the country, that is the only panacea.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Apr 20, 2021 01:08pm
Niazis are no good for the country. One Niazi surrendered in 1971 at the cost of half of the country. Another Niazi has surrendered in 2021 to a banned party. We are yet to know the price.
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Apr 20, 2021 01:09pm
Gen Zia's chickens coming home to roost!
Reply Recommend 0
Hazara Bro
Apr 20, 2021 01:09pm
Anyone notice difference in treatment of the Hazaras who were brutally murdered and TLP who were brutal? Good one IK!
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Apr 20, 2021 01:10pm
Seems,The government has decided to surrender. Who will take care of our homes and our lives if we do not surrender to these terrorists?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Nazi
Apr 20, 2021 01:15pm
In his speech IK made a case for choosing benefit over taking a stand on belief, reason why expulsion of French envoy was not in Pakistans best interest. Hypocritically doing exactly what he has been accusing KSA, UAE and the west of doing!
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Apr 20, 2021 01:17pm
@Aftab, if you wish to keep your children mentally sane& as well as educated with latest technologies- you sincerely need to leave Pakistan. Abroad,your hard work with a quiet &non-interfering ,non-nosy civilized attitude will ve rewarded& yu will earn as per ur skills as well as ur kids wil get proper education&can handle themselves much better. Leave this toxic place behind you for future of ur kids.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Apr 20, 2021 01:18pm
What a powerful and honest government led by PTI and IK!
Reply Recommend 0
Sabah
Apr 20, 2021 01:19pm
Have they considered implications for the Pakistanis living in France and the rest of Europe? How does wreaking havoc in Pakistan and disrupting the lives of people here make any difference to the French economy or image?
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Apr 20, 2021 01:19pm
@Brownman, If they abstain from voting, the PTI is trapped in the trap set by itself.
Reply Recommend 0
aThought
Apr 20, 2021 02:20pm
Bye-Bye to France from Pakistan. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Zaidhaq
Apr 20, 2021 02:22pm
Complete surrender by the government, worse than Dacca 1971.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Elite privileges
20 Apr 2021

Elite privileges

Elite bargains provide a powerful view of our political economy.
A conjurer of limitless hope
20 Apr 2021

A conjurer of limitless hope

Rehman Sahib came across as a battle-scarred soldier who was perpetually planning to regroup after a setback.
Cabinet lotto
Updated 20 Apr 2021

Cabinet lotto

To return to finance, the second change in the key ministry is interesting for how it differs from the first.
Election ex machina
Updated 19 Apr 2021

Election ex machina

Neither EVMs nor i-voting are new innovations, yet their use remains deeply controversial.

Editorial

Media blackout
Updated 20 Apr 2021

Media blackout

A free flow of information is the best way to counter rumour-mongering and fake news.
20 Apr 2021

Gas utilities’ reluctance

THE government has ‘ordered’ state-owned gas companies SSGC and SNGPL to remove impediments hampering the...
20 Apr 2021

Saudi-Iran talks

EVER since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, ties between Tehran and Riyadh have been increasingly strained,...
19 Apr 2021

Vaccine shortfall

THE hope that the slew of Covid-19 vaccinations approved for use since the end of last year would vanquish the ...
Another package
Updated 19 Apr 2021

Another package

Sindh has not seen much development worth the name during the PPP’s more than decade-long rule in the province.
19 Apr 2021

Cricket triumph

TEAM Pakistan have a number of reasons to rejoice after their 3-1 T20 series win over hosts South Africa on Friday....