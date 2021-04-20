Dawn Logo

SC seeks report from FBR on Sarina Isa’s offshore properties

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 20, 2021 - Updated April 20, 2021 09:06am
This file photo shows Sarina Isa, the spouse of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the offshore properties of Sarina Isa, the spouse of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, after she pointed out several loopholes in the board’s investigation.

A 10-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial was hearing the review petitions on the court’s decision to dismiss the presidential reference against Justice Isa.

Justice Faez Isa, while arguing before the bench, said he never sought an adjournment to delay the proceedings, adding that the sword had been hanging over him for the last two years.

Criticising Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Justice Isa said he (minister) had lied before the court.

He argued that the FBR had kept the inquiry report on his wife’s properties confidential.

Sarina Isa, on the other hand, said the Economic Reforms Act gave legal exemptions to those who had foreign currency accounts.

“People have the right to buy properties abroad,” she added.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar that said according to the FBR, Sarina Isa sent money abroad for the education of her children.

When Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked her if she had paid the fine imposed by the FBR, Ms Isa replied in the negative. However, she added that the FBR’s order had been challenged at an appropriate forum.

She said when foreign properties were bought, her children were adults. She then asked why Prime Minister Imran Khan had never disclosed the properties of his children and spouses?

