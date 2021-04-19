Former KP IG Nasir Durrani passes away due to Covid-19

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Nasir Durrani passed away due to Covid-19 in Lahore on Monday, police officials confirmed to Dawn.com.

According to Lahore CCPO spokesperson Rana Arif, Durrani was on ventilator at the Mayo Hospital in Lahore for over a week after developing complications from Covid-19.

Durrani had assumed the office of inspector general of KP Police in 2013. The former police chief was most noted for taking strict action against officers accused of negligence in their duties, including Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and acting Superintendents of Police (SPs), who were removed from service on account of misconduct.

Durrani also introduced a Police Access System to address public complaints within the shortest possible time. He also introduced the I-Call system, establishing a round-the-clock direct link between himself and the public. He relinquished the charge of IG in 2017 after serving a little over three years on the post.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "saddened to learn of the passing of former IG Police Nasir Durrani."

"He was instrumental in reforming KP police when he was the IG. Pakistan has lost an outstanding police officer," he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also expressed grief, referring to Durrani as "a stellar officer who served our country & people with integrity."

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that "his outstanding performance in turning KP police around during the first PTI govt of KP ... will be remembered by all."

Senator Faisal Javed Khan condoled the loss, praying that "Allah give his soul eternal rest & the family the strength to bear the great pain."

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also expressed grief at Durrani's passing and paid tribute to him for his services for the police force.

KP police chief Dr Sanaullah Abbassi too expressed grief at Durrani's death, saying he was an "extremely capable, intelligent, hardworking and fearless man".

"The reforms brought under his leadership in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are unparalleled. His services for the police force will be remembered for decades," Abbassi added.