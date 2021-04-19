Sheikh Rashid, Noorul Haq Qadri to meet TLP workers tonight for third round of talks

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri will meet workers of the recently proscribed Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) at 10pm tonight for the third round of talks, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

The first round of talks between the Punjab government and workers of the banned party took place yesterday after day-long clashes between TLP workers and law enforcers. The second round concluded earlier today, Chaudhry said in a tweet.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat represented the government in the second round, according to Chaudhry.

The TLP has put forth four demands: the expulsion of the French ambassador over President Emmanuel Macron's explicit backing of blasphemous cartoons, the release of party chief Saad Rizvi, the removal of the ban on the party and the release of activists arrested as well as the FIRs against them to be revoked.

A day earlier, the city of Lahore became a battleground as workers of the recently proscribed party and policemen clashed. TLP workers also took 11 policemen hostage, who were later released after the first round of talks with the government.

FIR registered

Meanwhile, police registered a first information report (FIR) against 23 TLP workers for "kidnapping the DSP, causing damage to government property, spreading fear and terror in the area through firing, and throwing petrol bombs and acid-filled bottles inside the police station".

In the FIR, the complainant Mohammad Waqas said that he was present inside the Nawankot police station when workers of the banned TLP gathered outside in a large number and started chanting slogans.

"They set the gate on fire and pushed it so it fell inwards. They started pelting stones inside the premises of the station and throwing petrol bombs and acid-filled bottles. Around 250-300 workers armed with weapons and sticks entered the station and started damaging the motorcycles parked inside. They also vandalised the offices of the DSP and SHO."

The FIR said that when the DSP tried to talk to the workers, they tortured him instead of listening to him. They took the DSP and other employees hostage and moved them amid intense firing and the presence of 2,500-3,000 TLP workers, it added.

The FIR was registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act as well as Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person), 324 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 452 (trespassing after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy), 290 (public nuisance), 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 379 (theft) and 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.