TLP and govt have the same objective but our methods are different: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished April 19, 2021 - Updated April 19, 2021 06:48pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation on Monday. — DawnNewsTV/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said although his government and the recently proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had the same goal to end incidents of blasphemy around the world, their methodologies to deal with the issue were different.

In a televised address to the nation, the premier referred to the violence perpetrated by TLP activists over the last week after their leader's arrest and the ensuing government crackdown as "regrettable" incidents.

"Our country is the only one which was founded in the name of Islam, what was its slogan? 'Pakistan ka matlab kia, La Ilaha Illallah'," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) lived in the hearts of the people of Pakistan. "That is why whenever any disrespect is attempted to his name anywhere in the world, it hurts us," he added, saying Muslims around the world are also pained by such acts.

Speaking about the events of the past week, he said "It appeared as if one party loves the Prophet (PBUH) more than other Pakistanis.

"I assure you that the purpose of the TLP for which they're bringing people out, that is my purpose as well and that of my government," he added.

Imran said like the TLP, the government too wanted that there was no blasphemy against the Prophet in any country.

"Only our methods are different," he said, noting that while the TLP wanted the French ambassador to be expelled and Pakistan's relations to be severed with France, his government had adopted a different strategy.

He continued: "Around 1990, Salman Rushdie wrote a book in which he disrespected our Prophet. The public came out on Pakistani streets, the American embassy was attacked and people were martyred too.

"After that, you can see [in history] that after every few years, someone in any Western country does blasphemy against him. Muslims are hurt, there are reactions abroad too and demonstrations here in our country as well but the same process continues after every few years."

"Has this approach made any difference?" the premier asked, saying the TLP was protesting in the manner seen in the past as well.

"Now, I ask will sending the French ambassador back and cutting off all ties with them stop this? Is there any guarantee that no one will commit blasphemy after that?" he said.

The prime minister said even if Pakistan took steps against France, the same disrespect could be done in any other European country "in the name of freedom of opinion".

"There they've made it an issue of freedom of expression and on that basis, they will also commit blasphemy [if we take action against France]. So will we send the ambassador [of that country] back too?"

He noted that no such demonstrations or demands to expel the French envoy were seen in other Muslim countries. "So firstly, this will have no effect on France but let me tell you what difference it will make to Pakistan.

"The biggest effect will be that after great difficulty our economy is rising, the large-scale industry is getting up after a long time, people are getting jobs, wealth is increasing in our country, our exports are rising and after a long time, our rupee is strengthening. If we send the French ambassador back and end relations with them then this means we will break relations with the European Union," he explained.

Half of Pakistan's textile exports are to the EU, the premier noted, and if they are discontinued, it will result in unemployment and the closure of factories in the country. Because textile is the country's primary export sector, it will also put pressure on the rupee and give rise to inflation and poverty.

"So the loss will be ours, not of France," Imran emphasised.

He said his government had been engaged with and explaining the same to the TLP for the past two-and-a-half months. He added that although the government had agreed to their demand to take the matter to the National Assembly, "we saw that they were mobilising and preparing to come to Islamabad.

"Even as talks were continuing, it emerged that they have already announced that they will stage a sit-in in Islamabad if the French ambassador is not expelled. That is what broke off the talks and they were arrested," he added.

The premier's address to the nation comes at a tense time as the government engages with the workers of the TLP — who have been holding anti-France protests for more than a week — after a clash with the police in Lahore on Sunday.

The TLP has put forth four demands: the expulsion of the French ambassador over President Emmanuel Macron's explicit backing of blasphemous cartoons, the release of party chief Saad Rizvi, the removal of the ban on the party and the release of activists arrested as well as the FIRs against them to be revoked.

A day earlier, the city of Lahore became a battleground as workers of the recently proscribed party and policemen clashed. TLP workers also took 11 policemen hostage, who were later released after the first round of talks with the government.

The second round of talks was due to be held after sehri, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said.

Earlier today, while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran lamented that political and religious parties in Pakistan "misused" Islam to deal damage to the country itself — in an apparent reference to the banned TLP's week-long protests.

"ln our country it is a great misfortune that many times our political parties and religious parties use Islam wrongly and use it such that they deal damage to their own country."

The prime minister said that violent actions did not benefit Islam in any way and no loss was dealt to the country in which the blasphemous act was committed. Instead, only Pakistan suffered a loss, he said.

"Violent protests in Pakistan will make no difference to the country where the blasphemous act has occurred."

He vowed to introduce a campaign that would seek to join Muslim countries so that the issue can be taken up on international forums, such as the European Union and United Nations.

Worried sick
Apr 19, 2021 04:17pm
Perfect. More of his meaningless lectures. He clearly has a lot if time on his hanfds. Why does he not say these things in the National Assembly? Useless govt, utterly incompetent leader
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 19, 2021 04:42pm
He can address nation in a live TV broadcast with all the false propaganda whenever he likes but his government didn't allow justice Isa to tell truth in a live court hearing.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 19, 2021 04:44pm
Pakistani people are not going to believe IK any more.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 19, 2021 04:54pm
Punish the criminal fake mullahs who incite mobs and violence.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Apr 19, 2021 04:58pm
Stay strong Imran Khan - we are with you against these false religious leaders like fazl rehman and saad rizvi
Reply Recommend 0
yousaf
Apr 19, 2021 05:09pm
imran khan is a good orator but not good as a prime minister
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 19, 2021 05:16pm
If he addreses today than tomorrow is the day of U turns and roundabout.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 19, 2021 05:26pm
What an amazing leader. Speaks from the heart. Pakistan with you. As for Indians, their hate against him is totally expected.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Apr 19, 2021 05:31pm
@Abdullah, small minded person spotted..
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Imran Anjum
Apr 19, 2021 05:32pm
Eat the fruits of plants which you and establishment sowed collectively.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Apr 19, 2021 05:33pm
IK, a habitual liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Imran Anjum
Apr 19, 2021 05:35pm
Eat the fruits of plants which you and establishment sowed collectively.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 19, 2021 05:39pm
TLP should be unbanned
Reply Recommend 0
Shahmir Raza
Apr 19, 2021 05:39pm
@yousaf, Imran khan has more experience than your age so i think he knows what's he doing.
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Apr 19, 2021 05:42pm
@yousaf, “.. not good as a prime minister..” this is because we are so used to the big lies and mega-corruption from the likes of Sharif and Zardari that we don’t recognise honest PM like IMRAN Khan!!
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Apr 19, 2021 05:43pm
@Abdullah, his U turns just show flexibility and ability to listen and act!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastfriend
Apr 19, 2021 05:45pm
Imran Khan is an honest,selfless,courageous and visionary leader. He is 100% correct in dealing with TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Apr 19, 2021 05:46pm
This slogan “Pakistan ka matlab kia” was spoken in a Muslim league meeting and Quaid e Azam forbade people to use such religiously motivated slogans. Someone needs to correct the PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 19, 2021 05:48pm
Those involved in violence must not be spared. We also have to trace their source of funding and expose them.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Apr 19, 2021 05:50pm
There he goes again
Reply Recommend 0
Bob Hashmi
Apr 19, 2021 05:53pm
Free Countries think that Pakistan's brand of Islam impedes their freedom of speech. They have the same passion to their freedom of expression as Pakistan has to follow strict Islam.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 19, 2021 05:53pm
@Shahmir Raza, which means doing nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
atta rehman
Apr 19, 2021 05:54pm
“ln our country it is a great misfortune that many times our political parties and religious parties use Islam wrongly and use it such that they deal damage to their own country." Totally agree Sir you have forgotten a very important party; reminder who used religious party and TLP during your dharnas and during previous regime
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid
Apr 19, 2021 05:55pm
All talk, no walk PM
Reply Recommend 0
Bernard Grua
Apr 19, 2021 05:59pm
"The prime minister said that violent actions did not benefit Islam in any way and no loss was dealt to the country in which the blasphemous act was committed". The loss was done. Due to Imran Khan speech France faced a terrorist wave during autumn 2020. The first stabing attack was done by Zaheer Hassan Mehmood, a Pakistani man on September 25,2020 as a result of radicalisation thru TLP & Imran Khan communications. Expelling the ambassador is a strange request. It will only damage Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 19, 2021 06:01pm
Why Muslim not unite?
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid
Apr 19, 2021 06:03pm
All talk no walk PM
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 19, 2021 06:03pm
The most important counter would be to equate Jewish action about Holocaust under freedom of speech with Islamophobic insults to our religion. me must jointly with Muslim World, make much more noise about the issue than the Jews.
Reply Recommend 0
Seedoo
Apr 19, 2021 06:05pm
Sorry, IK you dug the hole for yourself here. Who told you to act as defender of faith? Your job as a PM is not to defend Islam, your job is to work toward the betterment of the country, which consists of Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, everyone. When you start acting like defender of faith, you embolden these religious groups. Now stew in your own juices
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Apr 19, 2021 06:12pm
We have to differentiate between the religious and political parties. Each has a different agenda and modus operands. But both want power, either under the guise of religion or to help maintain democracy. Their sincerity seems to be only skin deep. They are usually ready to disrupt or tear up the Country to achieve their motives.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Apr 19, 2021 06:16pm
Expel out the french and ban all their products. No relation with them until they apologize!!!! TLP will become the ruling party in few years and this will happen as well:)
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Apr 19, 2021 06:17pm
@Fastrack, PTI paid troll
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 19, 2021 06:17pm
U Turn is coming soon for this statement
Reply Recommend 0
PickettyPacky
Apr 19, 2021 06:17pm
Basically he admit defeat
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Apr 19, 2021 06:18pm
@Ahmad, “.. Quaid e Azam forbade..” were you personally there when Quaid said these words...
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 19, 2021 06:18pm
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr. Sindhi
Apr 19, 2021 06:19pm
It's like blowing a flute before the sheep.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 19, 2021 06:20pm
@Fastrack, Great leaders speak using their head, not emotional and from their heart. A great leader does not describe the destruction in the country by saying “ TLP and my government have the same objective” ? Seriously ? It’s time to use his head, and please, stop talking Imran Khan, time to walk the talk. And stop putting your foot in your mouth.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 19, 2021 06:23pm
@Fastrack, it’s been obvious fir a long time you are a IK troll, you just don’t see the realities, you are blinded by your support for Imran Khan, like the tools showing their support of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari. That is what will always be a problem for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 19, 2021 06:24pm
Each and every word is correct. I hope one day our nation realizes that the pen is mightier than the sword.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 19, 2021 06:28pm
When the leader of a country uses excuses for his failure of acting against religious parties, which exposes his lack of experience, and his ability to make decisions using his heart, instead of his head.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdool Quddoos
Apr 19, 2021 06:28pm
The Islamic Organization - need to be diplomatic just like Nabi ( SAW ) was .
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 19, 2021 06:29pm
@Slowtrack, “ Expel out the french and ban all their products.No relation with them until they apologize!!!!” Someone across the border spotted.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 19, 2021 06:31pm
@Slowtrack, “ Expel out the french and ban all their products.No relation with them until they apologize!!!!” Thank you for your advice. You have exposed yourself and your agenda.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 19, 2021 06:32pm
He did not speak of the unspeakable damage that the TLP has done to the image of Islam and Muslims. All these protests are achieving is more people looking for these cartoons to see what the fuss is all about. If they do not back down even now then there should be no holding back.
Reply Recommend 0
Bik
Apr 19, 2021 06:41pm
Mr U Turn Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 19, 2021 06:42pm
MR.Prime Minister,Pakistan does not need France,,France needs Pakistan.SEND THE FRENCH AMBASSADOR PAKCING NOW!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 19, 2021 06:44pm
@LAHORI KID, You really ARE a kid. Him and TLP having same objective means he's trying to bring everyone together because he is responsible to safeguard lives and properties- and the common objective is to do whats best for Namoos e Risalat. And yes, as long as there are enemies of Pakistan here, I will remain an IK proponent. Suit yourself.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 19, 2021 06:45pm
@LAHORI KID, "Walk the talk"? How many more policemen do you want dead, how much more anarchy in Pakistan, Mr disguised Indian?
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid H. Khan
Apr 19, 2021 06:46pm
Exactly the nation is with you not with TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 19, 2021 06:48pm
@Raheel sharif, I love roasting trolls, and at least I don't hide behind the enemy country's COAS' name. ;)
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid H. Khan
Apr 19, 2021 06:49pm
@Seedoo, PM and Pak has defend of all faith and religious harmony.
Reply Recommend 0
saleh akram
Apr 19, 2021 06:50pm
Few ignorant people of pakistan don,t undetstand the value of this honest man..very sad..( from bangladesh)...Honest leaders are really very few..in our region....so,,take care of this man..guys.
Reply Recommend 0

