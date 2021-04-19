Dawn Logo

Prime Minister Imran addresses the nation

Dawn.comPublished April 19, 2021 - Updated April 19, 2021 05:51pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation on Monday. — DawnNewsTV/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation on Monday. — DawnNewsTV/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan is speaking to the nation through a television address.

The premier said he decided to address the nation due to the "regrettable" incidents that took place in the country over the last week, referring to violence perpetrated by activists of the recently proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after their leader's arrest and the ensuing government crackdown.

"Our country is the only one which was founded in the name of Islam, what was its slogan? 'Pakistan ka matlab kia, La Ilaha Illallah'," he said.

Imran said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) lived in the hearts of the people of Pakistan. "That is why whenever any disrespect is attempted to his name anywhere in the world, it hurts us," he added, saying Muslims around the world are also pained by such acts.

Speaking about the events of the past week, he said "It appeared as if one party loves the Prophet (PBUH) more than other Pakistanis.

"I assure you that the purpose of the TLP for which they're bringing people out, that is my purpose as well and that of my government," he added.

Prime Minister Imran said like the TLP, the government too wanted that there was no blasphemy against the Prophet in any country.

"Only our methods are different," he said, noting that while the TLP wanted the French ambassador to be expelled and Pakistan's relations to be severed with France, his government had adopted a different strategy.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill earlier said the prime minister's message will be broadcast at 5:15pm.

The premier's address to the nation comes at a tense time as the government engages with the workers of the TLP — who have been holding anti-France protests for more than a week — after a clash with the police in Lahore on Sunday.

The TLP has put forth four demands: the expulsion of the French ambassador over President Emmanuel Macron's explicit backing of blasphemous cartoons, the release of party chief Saad Rizvi, the removal of the ban on the party and the release of activists arrested as well as the FIRs against them to be revoked.

A day earlier, the city of Lahore became a battleground as workers of the recently proscribed party and policemen clashed. TLP workers also took 11 policemen hostage, who were later released after the first round of talks with the government.

The second round of talks was due to be held after sehri, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said.

Earlier today, while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran lamented that political and religious parties in Pakistan "misused" Islam to deal damage to the country itself — in an apparent reference to the banned TLP's week-long protests.

"ln our country it is a great misfortune that many times our political parties and religious parties use Islam wrongly and use it such that they deal damage to their own country."

The prime minister said that violent actions did not benefit Islam in any way and no loss was dealt to the country in which the blasphemous act was committed. Instead, only Pakistan suffered a loss, he said.

"Violent protests in Pakistan will make no difference to the country where the blasphemous act has occurred."

He vowed to introduce a campaign that would seek to join Muslim countries so that the issue can be taken up on international forums, such as the European Union and United Nations.

Derek Miller
Apr 19, 2021 04:58pm
Stay strong Imran Khan - we are with you against these false religious leaders like fazl rehman and saad rizvi
Reply Recommend 0
yousaf
Apr 19, 2021 05:09pm
imran khan is a good orator but not good as a prime minister
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 19, 2021 05:16pm
If he addreses today than tomorrow is the day of U turns and roundabout.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 19, 2021 05:26pm
What an amazing leader. Speaks from the heart. Pakistan with you. As for Indians, their hate against him is totally expected.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Apr 19, 2021 05:31pm
@Abdullah, small minded person spotted..
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Imran Anjum
Apr 19, 2021 05:32pm
Eat the fruits of plants which you and establishment sowed collectively.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Apr 19, 2021 05:33pm
IK, a habitual liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Imran Anjum
Apr 19, 2021 05:35pm
Eat the fruits of plants which you and establishment sowed collectively.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 19, 2021 05:39pm
TLP should be unbanned
Reply Recommend 0
Shahmir Raza
Apr 19, 2021 05:39pm
@yousaf, Imran khan has more experience than your age so i think he knows what's he doing.
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Apr 19, 2021 05:42pm
@yousaf, “.. not good as a prime minister..” this is because we are so used to the big lies and mega-corruption from the likes of Sharif and Zardari that we don’t recognise honest PM like IMRAN Khan!!
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Apr 19, 2021 05:43pm
@Abdullah, his U turns just show flexibility and ability to listen and act!!
Reply Recommend 0

