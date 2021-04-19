Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2021

Unfortunate that political, religious parties misuse Islam: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished April 19, 2021 - Updated April 19, 2021 01:06pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan said that political and religious parties in Pakistan misused Islam and he had started a campaign for honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan said that political and religious parties in Pakistan misused Islam and he had started a campaign for honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented on Monday that political and religious parties in Pakistan "misused" Islam to deal damage to the country itself and said he had started a campaign which joined together heads of state of Muslim countries to present the case for honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on international forums.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Margalla Highway in Islamabad, the prime minister said: "ln our country it is a great misfortune that many times our political parties and religious parties use Islam wrongly and use it such that they deal damage to their own country."

He said that the people of Pakistan loved the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and nowhere in any country had he seen "the kind of attachment with religion and love for Prophet (PBUH) as in our country".

"So I am saddened that many times this love is misused. Does the government not worry about this? That when there is disrespect of Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) honour then aren't we pained?" he questioned, adding that who could decide how much or how less someone loved the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The prime minister said that such actions did not benefit the religion in any way and no loss was dealt to the country in which blasphemy was committed instead only Pakistan suffered a loss. "There will be no difference in the western countries where this blasphemy happens from doing protests and breaking and tearing in our country."

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

New engagement
Updated 19 Apr 2021

New engagement

Better Pak-India ties mean a better regional outcome.
Inequality and ideology
19 Apr 2021

Inequality and ideology

Hunger and want, and the constant reminder of inequality,may condition religious mobilisation, but they are not solely sufficient.
Ties of sentiment
19 Apr 2021

Ties of sentiment

Pakistan-UK relations have been remarkably stable and increasingly energised by the Pakistani diaspora.

Editorial

19 Apr 2021

Vaccine shortfall

THE hope that the slew of Covid-19 vaccinations approved for use since the end of last year would vanquish the ...
Another package
Updated 19 Apr 2021

Another package

Sindh has not seen much development worth the name during the PPP’s more than decade-long rule in the province.
19 Apr 2021

Cricket triumph

TEAM Pakistan have a number of reasons to rejoice after their 3-1 T20 series win over hosts South Africa on Friday....
18 Apr 2021

More cabinet changes

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has reshuffled his cabinet yet again in what is obviously another attempt to shore up his...
Blocking social media
Updated 18 Apr 2021

Blocking social media

FOR four hours this week, all social media platforms in the country were shut down, a measure the government said ...
18 Apr 2021

Peasant rights in Sindh

IN a seminar held in Nawabshah recently, the Sindh Human Rights Commission and Hari Welfare Association reiterated a...