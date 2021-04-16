Hammad Azhar given energy ministry, Shaukat Tarin made finance minister in latest cabinet reshuffle

In yet another shuffle in the federal cabinet on Friday, Hammad Azhar has been removed from the office of finance minister less than a month after his appointment and replaced by ex-PPP minister Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin who was also given the additional portfolio of revenue.

Newly appointed Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the news of the cabinet reshuffle to Dawn.

Azhar, who was appointed as finance minister less than a month ago, has now been given the portfolio of energy.

Meanwhile, former energy minister Omar Ayub has been made the minister for economic affairs. Former information minister Shibli Faraz, who was replaced by Fawad Chaudhry a day earlier, has been made the minister for science and technology — the office previously headed by Chaudhry.

Khusro Bakhtiar has been made the minister for industries and production in place of Azhar.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had removed then finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and given the portfolio to Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar as an additional charge.

Faraz had said at the time that though Hammad Azhar was given an additional charge of finance minister, he (Hammad) would continue to serve as finance minister on a long-term basis as the prime minister was quite satisfied and happy with Azhar's performance.

Earlier this month, sources in the government had told Dawn that the government had made an offer to Tarin to join the federal cabinet as special assistant or adviser to the PM, but he linked his joining the federal cabinet with the decision on an accountability reference that he has been facing for nearly a decade.

He had said he would not accept the offer, which he claimed had been made for a second time, unless a case against him filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was disposed of.

The new finance minister is a cousin of senior PTI leader Jehangir Tareen, who is also facing inquiries in the sugar scandal of the present government.