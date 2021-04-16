Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 16, 2021

Social media blocked in Pakistan until 3pm to ‘maintain public order’

Kalbe Ali | AP | ReutersPublished April 16, 2021 - Updated April 16, 2021 01:26pm
The Ministry of Interior on Friday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to temporarily block access to social media platforms from 11am to 3pm. — File
The Ministry of Interior on Friday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to temporarily block access to social media platforms from 11am to 3pm. — File

The Ministry of Interior on Friday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to temporarily block access to social media platforms — Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram — from 11am to 3pm.

"It is requested that immediate action may be taken on the subject matter," the ministry directed the PTA chairman.

A copy of the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.
A copy of the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Shortly after, the PTA released an official statement saying: "In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily."

Following the interior ministry's directives, Nayatel — an internet service provider — said in a message to its customers that social media platforms had been blocked on the directions of the PTA.

These platforms include Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok and Telegram. "The inconvenience is regretted," it said.

Although the notification issued by the interior ministry did not mention a reason for the suspension, the development comes after several days of unrest in the country due to protests by the recently proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Detained TLP chief Saad Rizvi, in a purported handwritten note shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill late on Thursday, had urged his followers to maintain law and order and avoid blocking roads and highways.

In the letter, Rizvi had asked TLP supporters to peacefully go back to their homes and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

However, some TLP supporters insisted they hear or see the words come from Rizvi himself before stopping.

Meanwhile, some rights activists criticised Friday's social media blackout, warning it could lead to more severe curbs on freedoms.

Editorial: A blanket ban on the TLP is a futile attempt to solve a complex problem

“These arbitrary decisions of blocking and banning have never done any good (and) instead opened ways to blanket bans,” said Nighat Dad, head of the Digital Rights Foundation on Twitter, shortly before the site became inaccessible.

Government bans TLP under anti-terrorism law

On Thursday, the government had slapped a ban on the TLP. A notification declaring TLP as a proscribed organisation was issued by the Ministry of Interior shortly after the federal cabinet approved a summary to ban the party.

The notification said: “The federal government has reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP is engaged in terrorism, [has] acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, [was] involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent by-standers, attacked civilians and officials, created wide-scale hurdles, threatened, abused and promoted hatred, vandalised and ransacked public and government properties including vehicles and caused arson, blocked essential health supplies to hospitals, and has threatened, coerced, intimidated, and overawed the government [and] the public and created sense of fear and insecurity in the society and the public at large."

Copies of the notification were sent to authorities concerned, including the secretaries of different ministries and divisions, State Bank governor, Election Commission of Pakistan secretary and director general passports.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority had also swiftly added the TLP to the list of banned terrorist organisations taking the total number of such outfits to 79.

In an effort to keep the ulema in the loop, the religious affairs minister had also hosted an Iftar-dinner in the honour of religious scholars where Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had briefed them on the reasons for banning the TLP.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F NAWAZ
Apr 16, 2021 12:02pm
block tiktok
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 16, 2021 12:02pm
Social media is the biggest fraud of the 21st century.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Apr 16, 2021 12:09pm
Martial Law?
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 16, 2021 12:26pm
The TLP is a blasphemous organization bringing a bad name to Islam, Muslims and the Message.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Apr 16, 2021 12:31pm
All these hooligans should be either sent to the gallows or made to do hard Labour
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Apr 16, 2021 12:31pm
Ab tu Vote nai dunga isko kabhi bhi.
Reply Recommend 0
commenter
Apr 16, 2021 12:32pm
YouTube is still available as of 12:30 PM.
Reply Recommend 0
commenter
Apr 16, 2021 12:33pm
YouTube is still available as of 12:30 PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Apr 16, 2021 12:34pm
Internet is the root of all evil. Wait... internet will not work without electricity. Why don't we simply remove all electricity infrastructure permanently? #ProblemSolved
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Apr 16, 2021 12:39pm
TLP has not created any fear or insecurity to the public. Public stands with TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Khan
Apr 16, 2021 12:40pm
Really bad precedent being set
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsen
Apr 16, 2021 12:40pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Why do I see your comment on every post if social media is so bad?
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Apr 16, 2021 12:43pm
If it means that we have to temporarily sacrifice parts of day-to-day life in order to fix this mess, I am in total support. But, the people of Pakistan want to see action against TLP. We want to strike fear in the hearts of anyone willing to harm the country for the sake of regressing back to the 7th century. It is high time that the leadership of the country abandons this folly of appeasing such characters, and instead implements policies similar to Kemal Ataturk's to safeguard our futures.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 16, 2021 12:44pm
Good initiative to call terror, a terror.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Apr 16, 2021 12:44pm
Forget social media, why is no one talking about suspension of mobile internet in Karachi for the last 3 days?!
Reply Recommend 0
Uzair
Apr 16, 2021 01:03pm
@F Nawaz, from what I've heard, the Ahmadis got declared non-muslims after they started calling all non-ahmadis as non-muslims. By that criteria, the same principle should now be applied to TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Apr 16, 2021 01:10pm
The same TLP was supported to weaken amd dislodge LN govt., by establishment. Now face the music ! Establishment has mever been loyal to thd country !
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women and autism
16 Apr 2021

Women and autism

Different assessment tools are needed to define and measure the subtle ways in which autistic women cope with the world around
Beyond the ban
Updated 16 Apr 2021

Beyond the ban

Formal bans do not translate into substantial dents.

Editorial

Ban is no answer
Updated 16 Apr 2021

Ban is no answer

The ban will not dilute the narrative that fuels the party, it may even fan it.
16 Apr 2021

Slow recovery

THE pace of growth in large-scale manufacturing output continues to slow down, with LSM production contracting by...
16 Apr 2021

Ramazan profiteering

WITH the month of Ramazan underway, people have begun to feel the effects of galloping inflation even more. Prices...
Afghanistan exit
Updated 15 Apr 2021

Afghanistan exit

Afghanistan has suffered for decades as powerful local players have refused to compromise and have insisted on hogging power.
15 Apr 2021

New census

EARLIER this week, the Council of Common Interests approved the controversial National Population and Housing ...
15 Apr 2021

With no place to go

No matter where one looks, one can’t escape the heartrending sight of scores of children of all ages begging, ...