Today's Paper | April 16, 2021

Record tests for Covid-19 conducted in a day

Ikram JunaidiPublished April 16, 2021 - Updated April 16, 2021 07:29am
A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nose-swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus in Karachi. — Reuters/File
A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nose-swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus in Karachi. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: While a record number of Covid-19 tests were conducted in a day since the beginning of the pandemic, the country reported another highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 10 months.

All federating units have issued different schedules for vaccination, bifurcating timings in morning and evening shifts.

Moreover, after confirmation of a number of Covid-19 cases, the Senate Secreta­riat has been closed for three days. It has also been decided to disinfect the Parliament House building.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 64,685 tests were conducted on Thursday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020.

Earlier, the highest number of tests stood at 50,186 carried out on April 2 this year.

The NCOC data showed that as many as 5,395 Covid-19 cases — the highest number since June 2020 — and 118 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

With 509 ventilators for Covid-19 patients occupied across the country, 88 per cent vents were in use in Gujranwala, 82pc in Lahore, 81pc in Multan and 51pc in Islamabad. Over 90pc oxygenated beds were occupied in Swabi and Charsadda.

The number of coronavirus cases has increased to 739,818 and that of active cases to 77,294. As many as 5,106 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country on Thursday.

Moreover, 646,652 persons have so far recovered from the virus across the country, making it a significant count.

Vaccination timings

All the federating units have shared Ramazan timing for vaccination with the NCOC. According to a document, available with Dawn, vaccination centres in Punjab will remain open from 10am to 4pm and from 9pm to 1am.

In Sindh, all vaccination centers will remain open from 9am to 1pm. However, major centers will remain open from 8.30pm to midnight.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, timing will be from 10am to 2pm and in urban areas vaccination centres will again open from 10pm to 1am.

In Balochistan, vaccination centres will remain open from 9am to 1pm. However, in Quetta the centres will again open from 8pm to midnight.

Timing for Islamabad is from noon to 4pm and from 8pm to midnight. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, timing will be from 9am to 2pm and from 8pm to midnight. In Gilgit-Baltistan, vaccination centers will remain open from 10am to 2pm, and in major cities the centres will again open from 9pm to midnight.

Meanwhile, due to increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Senate Secretariat has been closed for three days, from April 16 to 18, for disinfection of precincts.

“The Secretariat shall open on 19th April with minimum strength as per rotation policy in place. All staff has been directed to wear face mask, avoid hand shake and maintain social distance as per SOPs while on duty,” said a notification issued on Thursday.

According to another announcement, the building of the Parliament House will be disinfected.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2021

