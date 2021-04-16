Dawn Logo

Imran receives call from Erdogan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 16, 2021 - Updated April 16, 2021 09:05am
Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — PM Office/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. The two leaders exchanged felicitations on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, including further strengthening of bilateral relations in all areas.

In the regional context, the prime minister stressed the importance of a negotiated political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan ahead of recently announced planned US withdrawal. He said Pakistan had fully supported and facilitated the US-Taliban peace agreement and the subsequent initiation of intra-Afghan negotiations.

The prime minister stressed that the intra-Afghan negotiations provided a historic opportunity which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

Appreciating Turkey’s role, PM Khan said Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the efforts for a political solution for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

It was agreed that the momentum of high-level exchanges would be continued to transform Pakistan-Turkish bilateral relations into a strategic economic partnership.

Justice
Apr 16, 2021 09:12am
Interesting. No talk on Kashmir? Generally that used to be the first on the agenda for IK and Qureshi.
Data
Apr 16, 2021 09:21am
Issues of mutual interest- give our money back.
Omar
Apr 16, 2021 09:23am
Let’s expand trade, economic and commerce between the two friendly nations. Could definitely benefit from turkeys help in urban development as well. Glad to see our relations flourishing !
