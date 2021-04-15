Dawn Logo

Pakistan launches drive to verify 1.4 million Afghan refugees

Anadolu AgencyPublished April 15, 2021 - Updated April 15, 2021 09:15pm
Afghan women arrive at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration centre in this file photo. — Reuters
Pakistan on Thursday launched a nationwide drive to verify the data of around 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees residing in the country, an official said.

Their data will be updated and smart identity cards will be issued after verification.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is assisting Pakistan’s Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees in the exercise, which is being undertaken after 10 years.

The move coincides with United States President Joe Biden's announcement regarding the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan before Sept. 11, which could end decades of war and lead to speedy repatriation of the refugees.

According to Muhammad Usman, a spokesman for the Commissionerate, as many as 600 government and UNHCR officials have been assigned to 35 areas across the country for the registration process. Mobile vans are also carrying out the exercise.

“This facility is not for unregistered refugees,” he told Anadolu Agency, adding that the drive will continue for six months.

He said a policy will soon be introduced to encourage unregistered refugees to register and benefit from the facility.

There are nearly three million documented and undocumented Afghan refugees in Pakistan, making it the largest refugee population in the world after the Syrians in Turkey.

Shaun
Apr 15, 2021 09:26pm
Need to take in more of our brothers and sisters.
Rafik
Apr 15, 2021 10:12pm
Many of them are not refugees anymore but running successful businesses- from transport, to peshawari karahi joints, tea stalls and ofcourse some dark art businesses. Will they ever be repatriated to Afghanistan ??? I doubt...
Nasir
Apr 15, 2021 10:43pm
To little to late
Erum Aziz
Apr 15, 2021 10:51pm
This is a big achievement for Pakistan and Pakistanis under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. Peace efforts was alone bought by Pakistan. Afghans will definitely return to Afghanistan because they are Afghans. Pakistan is secound home to many Afghanis. Even after the US Nato leave Afghanistan, Pakistan has to play an important role to maintain Peace in Afghanistan, which is possible only when no other country interfere except Pakistan.
Ahmed
Apr 15, 2021 10:55pm
Why can’t we send them back? Why keep them here
