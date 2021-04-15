Dawn Logo

Cabinet approves summary to ban TLP, govt vows action against violent protesters

Dawn.comPublished April 15, 2021 - Updated April 15, 2021 06:34pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri address a press conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
The federal cabinet on Thursday approved a summary to ban the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), whose supporters staged three days of violent protests across the country this week after the arrest of their leader.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said a notification for TLP's proscription would be issued shortly.

The government will also take measures for TLP's dissolution, Rashid announced, saying a separate summary will be moved in the cabinet in this regard tomorrow. He said after the summary's approval in the next two to three days, a reference will be filed in the Supreme Court for the party's dissolution.

The minister said the government had "tried its best" to resolve matters through negotiations but TLP's "intentions were very horrifying. They did not want to step back from their agenda for April 20 at any cost."

He lauded the services of police and other law-enforcement personnel to restore peace, saying as many as 580 police personnel had sustained injuries and at least 30 cars had been destroyed during the violence.

The government had announced it would move to ban the TLP, whose leader had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador, on Wednesday. Saad Rizvi was detained hours after making his demands, bringing thousands of his supporters to the streets in cities across Pakistan.

Two police officers died in the clashes, which saw water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets used to hold back crowds.

Speaking alongside Rashid, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said he had been engaging with the TLP for the past two years and it was the government's effort to bring it into the system as a "mainstream political party".

He said the government had never backtracked from its commitment to present a resolution in the National Assembly, adding that it was proposing a draft whose diplomatic repercussions would be minimum and which would not push the country into an international crisis.

While negotiations were underway in this regard, Qadri said, the government found out through informed sources that the TLP was also making "full preparations" to stage a sit-in at Faizabad in Islamabad on April 20.

He said the party had issued a call to its workers to gather at its former chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi's grave and then stage a long march towards Faizabad. "They did not need or have the moral standing to issue such a [call] without the negotiations having concluded," the minister added.

He said the government had even offered to form a parliamentary committee that along with the TLP could produce a draft with consensus, but that the TLP leadership did not agree to this either and were insistent that only their demands be met.

"It is not the job of governments and states to plead and request but as an elected democratic government, we made full efforts through negotiations and requests to somehow make them understand and convince them."

Referring to Rizvi's arrest, the minister said political leaders, religious leaders and business personalities were regularly arrested but "the kind of reaction shown [by TLP] cannot in any way be called moral or religious."

"We understand that the protection of Namoos-i-Risalat is the responsibility of Pakistan being the most important member of the Islamic world and it will do the same on every forum of the world."

Answering a question, Rashid suggested the expulsion of the French ambassador could not be done because it would have "complicated" matters with the European Union.

He said action would be taken against the people who had been booked for violence and that there would be "no concessions".

Asked by a reporter about the possibility that the TLP could re-surface under a different name after the ban, Rashid said it was a valid concern. "We are trying to find a solution for this as well," he added, suggesting that the government would aim to target individuals as well.

In response to another question, Rashid said: "All French citizens are safe here. There is no threat."

He said a resolution will no longer be introduced in the National Assembly which the TLP had demanded.

Govt moves to ban TLP after reign of terror

During the past three days, half a dozen people including police officials have been killed and scores of people injured after protests broke out in different cities against Rizvi's detention.

Interior Minister Rashid had announced the decision to ban the TLP on Punjab government’s recommendation under the anti-terrorism law.

A senior police official had quoted sources in the government as saying that authorities had started backdoor talks with the TLP to reach a ‘settlement’ but said it would have a ‘devastating and demoralising effect’ on the police force that had sustained injuries and even deaths just to ensure the writ of law.

Most of the highways, motorways and thoroughfares blocked for the past few days were cleared by law-enforcement agencies in a joint operation by Wednesday evening, while police high-ups said a final operation would be launched during the night to clear all remaining roads as well.

Talking to media in Sargodha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was the responsibility of the state to ensure protection of public against riots and also establish the writ of the state. Therefore, he added, the government had decided to ban the TLP in the larger interest of the public and state.

More to follow.

Fastrack
Apr 15, 2021 05:04pm
This foreign funded group will not be able to blackmail Pakistan anymore. More details abour social media coming.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Apr 15, 2021 05:06pm
Good move now apply this to the remaining extreme outfits.
Reply Recommend 0
Gilzai
Apr 15, 2021 05:08pm
Excellent step in the right direction, seize their assets and from the proceeds compensate the police and public who suffered from their terrorist activities. Let Islam be a religion of peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Solomon The King
Apr 15, 2021 05:09pm
a move that focuses FATF: first get them protest against France, then ban them and if all goes as intended Pakistan will get some respite on the FATF front, and if not: who is NEXT Please. BUT what if they turn even more violent
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 15, 2021 05:27pm
“TLP intentions were very horrifying” I could have told you that 3 years ago - why has the govt just found out - these are extremists who sell HATE
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Apr 15, 2021 05:27pm
Who let the genie out?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 15, 2021 05:30pm
Will have to see how effective is this ban over time.How does the ECP and courts rule.It is so disgusting to see Sheikh Rasheed taking a 180 degree turn form his views in 2017 dharna when PMLN was in power.
Reply Recommend 0
FQ
Apr 15, 2021 05:37pm
That’s a wise decision!
Reply Recommend 0
Solomon The King
Apr 15, 2021 05:45pm
the decision is going to have a long term repurcursion for the government. it is intended to pls France for the sake FATF but will create more extremism at home, winning more sympathies for the right
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Apr 15, 2021 05:56pm
One down! Eleven yet to go! Step by step, get rid of these radical elements.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Apr 15, 2021 06:03pm
Cabinet can do whatever they want. They should also prepare a summary for PTI since ECP will be working on the case rather actively.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq tokyo
Apr 15, 2021 06:05pm
@Nasir , if we don't ban them now, we will suffer more.agree with you.they will destroy us.
Reply Recommend 0
fawadbhai
Apr 15, 2021 06:05pm
@F Khan, Its not disgusting, its politics. Sheikh Rasheed is a politician and was in no position to take on religious terrorists. Pakistan is full of ignorance where it is very easy to sell hate especially when it comes to religion. Religion is a weapon used by TLP and other mullahs.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 15, 2021 06:06pm
The roaches will change name and reappear.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 15, 2021 06:07pm
But, TLP is already registered as a political party and contesting election?
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq tokyo
Apr 15, 2021 06:08pm
@Solomon The King, no.it is in our own interest.they will destroy you and me.sooner the better, we should control these uncontrollable molvis who poke their noses in state's affair.
Reply Recommend 0
aziz
Apr 15, 2021 06:08pm
Another attempt like LAL Masjid of Mushraff era...
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Apr 15, 2021 06:09pm
For a truly free country wishing to progress unhindered they need to regulate all the madrassas, ban fake clerics, remove judges with unexplained wealth and essentially outlaw PPP & PML - with this in mind Pakistan will have a fighting chance.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 15, 2021 06:15pm
A very strict and strong law should be made to isolate religion from politics. Otherwise, such elements will continue to use the religious sentiments of people as their weapons and harm not only the national peace, but also the image of our religion in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
N H Rana
Apr 15, 2021 06:16pm
@Nasir , agreed.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 15, 2021 06:22pm
An excellent decision. This is a good time to ban other terrorist groups also.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Apr 15, 2021 06:23pm
TLP is worst and so are the members. They just know how to spread HATE and FEAR and think themselves to be champions of Islam .... ridiculous
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 15, 2021 06:25pm
These hate mongers will come out with another name, and we have officials who would help them.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 15, 2021 06:27pm
Never allow a worm to grow and become a monster. Kill the wrong before it kills you
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 15, 2021 06:30pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

