UAE is mediating between India and Pakistan, says senior diplomat

ReutersPublished April 15, 2021 - Updated April 15, 2021 01:12pm
This photo shows UAE's envoy to Washington Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba. — AP

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) envoy to Washington confirmed the Gulf state is mediating between India and Pakistan to help the nuclear-armed rivals reach a “healthy and functional” relationship.

Top intelligence officers from India and Pakistan held secret talks in Dubai in January in a new effort to calm military tension over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, people with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters.

Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said in a virtual discussion with Stanford University's Hoover Institution on Wednesday that the UAE played a role “in bringing Kashmir escalation down and created a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level”.

“They might not sort of become best friends but at least we want to get it to a level where it's functional, where it's operational, where they are speaking to each other,” he said.

Ties between India and Pakistan have been frozen since a suicide bombing of an Indian military convoy in occupied Kashmir in 2019 was blamed on Pakistan, leading to India sending warplanes to Pakistan.

Later that year, India's prime minister withdrew the occupied region's autonomy in order to tighten his grip over the territory, provoking outrage in Pakistan and the downgrading of diplomatic ties and suspension of bilateral trade.

Otaiba also said that Pakistan should play a helpful role in Afghanistan, where the United States plans to start withdrawing US troops on May 1 to end America's longest war.

The Emirati official voiced concern that an abrupt US withdrawal would constitute “reverse progress” by serving the interests of “the more illiberal forces” in Afghanistan.

“The question is if the three parties (the US, Taliban and Afghan government) can reach an agreement that they can all live with,” Otaiba said.

“It's hard for us to see a way to stabilise Afghanistan without Pakistan playing a helpful role,” he added.

Turkey is due to host a peace summit for Afghanistan from April 24 to May 4 meant to jump-start efforts to end the war and sketch out a possible political settlement.

Bipin
Apr 15, 2021 01:45pm
It's an open secret. Trade and economy is the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Apr 15, 2021 01:47pm
Has anyone told IK about it?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice for Kashmiris
Apr 15, 2021 01:50pm
Atleast someone is trying. Bilateral is a non starter, as Pakistan has been saying all along - due to India’s intransigence
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi Tauqeer Ahmed
Apr 15, 2021 01:50pm
Good move I think. Our region should be peaceful.
Reply Recommend 0

