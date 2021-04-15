Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2021

Pakistani, Indian officials held talks in Dubai over Kashmir

ReutersPublished April 15, 2021 - Updated April 15, 2021 10:03am
Attempts to get confirmation of the reports from Pakistan’s military and India’s foreign ministry drew a blank. — Reuters
Attempts to get confirmation of the reports from Pakistan’s military and India’s foreign ministry drew a blank. — Reuters

NEW DELHI: Top intelligence officers from Pakistan and India held secret talks in Dubai in January in a fresh effort to calm tensions over Kashmir, according to people with close knowledge of the matter in New Delhi.

But the two governments have reopened a back channel of diplomacy aimed at a modest roadmap to normalising ties over the next several months, the people said.

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, both of which claim all of the region but rule only in part.

Officials from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s external spy agency, travelled to Dubai for a meeting facilitated by the United Arab Emirates government, two people said.

Attempts to get confirmation of the reports from Pakistan’s military and India’s foreign ministry drew a blank.

But Ayesha Siddiqa, a defence analyst, said she believed Pakistani and Indian intelligence officials had been meeting for several months in third countries.

“I think there have been meetings in Thailand, in Dubai, in London between the highest level people,” she said. Such meetings have taken place in the past too, especially during times of crises but never been publicly acknowledged.

“There is a lot that can still go wrong, it is fraught,” said one of the people in Delhi. “That is why nobody is talking it up in public, we don’t even have a name for this, it’s not a peace process. You can call it a re-engagement,” one of them said.

“It’s better for India and Pakistan to talk than not talk, and even better that it should be done quietly than in a glare of publicity,” said Myra MacDonald, author of a book on the Kashmir hostilities.

“But I don’t see it going very far beyond a basic management of tensions, possibly to tide both countries over a difficult period. Pakistan needs to address the fallout of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, while India has to confront a far more volatile situation on its disputed frontier with China.”

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2021

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali Da Malanga
Apr 15, 2021 10:32am
Kashmir issue will have to be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiris before any permanent peace is possible in this region.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Diverging paths
Updated 15 Apr 2021

Diverging paths

It seems that Imran Khan is feeling the pain of the adjustment that he has had to undertake.
Judging the judges
15 Apr 2021

Judging the judges

In the end, like Joan of Arc, they were made to pay with their blood.
People to people
Updated 15 Apr 2021

People to people

By facilitating access, the governments of India and Pakistan can start to build trust and understanding between the two publics.
Hostage to extremism
Updated 14 Apr 2021

Hostage to extremism

Once again, the TLP has succeeded in bringing the administration to its knees.

Editorial

Afghanistan exit
Updated 15 Apr 2021

Afghanistan exit

Afghanistan has suffered for decades as powerful local players have refused to compromise and have insisted on hogging power.
15 Apr 2021

New census

EARLIER this week, the Council of Common Interests approved the controversial National Population and Housing ...
15 Apr 2021

With no place to go

No matter where one looks, one can’t escape the heartrending sight of scores of children of all ages begging, ...
TLP protests
Updated 14 Apr 2021

TLP protests

For the good of the country, and its image as a nation where extremism has no place, such groups must be strictly reined in.
14 Apr 2021

PPP’s formal exit

THE PPP’s formal resignation from all offices of the PDM comes as no surprise after weeks of tension and public...
14 Apr 2021

Natanz attack

AS the P5+1 and Iran try to breathe life back into the JCPOA, as the nuclear deal is officially known, it appears...