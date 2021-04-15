Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2021

Biden presses Pakistan as he announces Afghan exit

AgenciesPublished April 15, 2021 - Updated April 15, 2021 08:34am
US Pre­sident Joe Biden warned the Taliban on Wednesday he would hold them accountable on Afghanistan after the US exit. — Reuters/File
US Pre­sident Joe Biden warned the Taliban on Wednesday he would hold them accountable on Afghanistan after the US exit. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: US Pre­sident Joe Biden warned the Taliban on Wednesday he would hold them accountable on Afghanistan after the US exit and pressed nations, including Pakistan, to play supportive roles.

“We will hold the Taliban accountable for its commitment not to allow any terrorists to threaten the US or its allies from Afghan soil. The Afghan government has made that commitment to us as well,” Biden said in a speech announcing the complete pullout of US troops before Sept 11.

“We will ask other countries in the region to support Afghanistan, especially Pakistan, as well as Russia, China, India and Turkey.”

Notably not naming Iran, Biden said that the countries in the region “have a significant stake in the stable future” of Afghanistan.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, said that Pakistan would always support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process based on consensus of all stakeholders.

During the conversation matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in the the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The US dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to enhance relations between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2021

Pak US Ties , Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Apr 15, 2021 08:52am
"..other countries in the region to support Afghanistan, especially Pakistan, as well as Russia, China, India and Turkey.." Sure Pakistan will support the real Afghan people.
Reply Recommend 0
Shami
Apr 15, 2021 08:52am
Pakistan will take care of Afghanistan. Don't worry USA you may go home!
Reply Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Apr 15, 2021 08:53am
No western country will allow their army chief to talk to a foreign secretary of another country on matters of policy. Why in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 15, 2021 08:54am
The last thing Biden needs is to give lecture on Afghanistan to any country.20 years and and trillions of dollars, and look what a mess they are leaving.So no lecture please.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Apr 15, 2021 08:59am
Do more mantra coming up !! Any problems coming up in Afg.we will be held responsible .
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Apr 15, 2021 09:01am
Trouble days ahead for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Art of lying
Apr 15, 2021 09:07am
Taliban is a curse in that region, I hope they will not come in power
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Apr 15, 2021 09:08am
@Hello Dave, you and India will never understand that!!!
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 15, 2021 09:09am
Don't we have a foreign minister? If we do then he should resign immediately. Why even pretend.
Reply Recommend 0
AM
Apr 15, 2021 09:10am
Why India?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 15, 2021 09:11am
@Arora, “ Trouble days ahead for Pakistan” Pakistan is much stronger, and the US is much weaker now than 10 years ago. US can’t create trouble for Pakistan. Those days are long gone.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Diverging paths
Updated 15 Apr 2021

Diverging paths

It seems that Imran Khan is feeling the pain of the adjustment that he has had to undertake.
Judging the judges
15 Apr 2021

Judging the judges

In the end, like Joan of Arc, they were made to pay with their blood.
People to people
Updated 15 Apr 2021

People to people

By facilitating access, the governments of India and Pakistan can start to build trust and understanding between the two publics.
Hostage to extremism
Updated 14 Apr 2021

Hostage to extremism

Once again, the TLP has succeeded in bringing the administration to its knees.

Editorial

Afghanistan exit
Updated 15 Apr 2021

Afghanistan exit

Afghanistan has suffered for decades as powerful local players have refused to compromise and have insisted on hogging power.
15 Apr 2021

New census

EARLIER this week, the Council of Common Interests approved the controversial National Population and Housing ...
15 Apr 2021

With no place to go

No matter where one looks, one can’t escape the heartrending sight of scores of children of all ages begging, ...
TLP protests
Updated 14 Apr 2021

TLP protests

For the good of the country, and its image as a nation where extremism has no place, such groups must be strictly reined in.
14 Apr 2021

PPP’s formal exit

THE PPP’s formal resignation from all offices of the PDM comes as no surprise after weeks of tension and public...
14 Apr 2021

Natanz attack

AS the P5+1 and Iran try to breathe life back into the JCPOA, as the nuclear deal is officially known, it appears...