Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2021

PM, Uzbek president agree to boost bilateral ties

Syed Irfan RazaPublished April 15, 2021 - Updated April 15, 2021 07:49am
Prime Minister Imran Khan at a virtual meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan at a virtual meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Trans-Afghan Railway Line Project, agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan earlier this year, would transform the geo-economic dynamics of the entire Central Asian region.

The project would be the first step in linking the Central Asian transport network with Pakistani seaports of Gwadar, Karachi and Bin Qasim, the prime minister said while speaking at the virtual meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the meeting, wide-ranging talks were held. The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues. They also reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with particular focus on political, trade, security and defence, and educational and cultural domains.

The two leaders reiterated their determination to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and enhance the upward trajectory of bilateral relations.

The prime minister underlined the importance of enhancing political and diplomatic linkages, fast tracking trade and economic cooperation, ensuring early finalisation of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Transit Trade Agreement (TTA), increasing security and defence cooperation, and taking steps to deepen mutual collaboration in the fields of education, culture and tourism.

He also underscored the importance of rail, road and air connectivity and highlighted the enormous potential which existed in diverse fields to build an expanded and mutually-beneficial partnership. The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s economic and security paradigm and its shifting focus to geo-economics.

The two leaders also discussed important global and regional matters of mutual interest and agreed to continue supporting each other at all international and regional forums, including the UN, OIC, SCO and ECO.

The prime minister apprised the Uzbekistan president of the latest situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process. Mr Khan stressed that this historic opportunity should be seized by Afghan parties to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in the war-torn country.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Arora
Apr 15, 2021 08:09am
Birds of same feather.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Diverging paths
Updated 15 Apr 2021

Diverging paths

It seems that Imran Khan is feeling the pain of the adjustment that he has had to undertake.
Judging the judges
15 Apr 2021

Judging the judges

In the end, like Joan of Arc, they were made to pay with their blood.
People to people
Updated 15 Apr 2021

People to people

By facilitating access, the governments of India and Pakistan can start to build trust and understanding between the two publics.
Hostage to extremism
Updated 14 Apr 2021

Hostage to extremism

Once again, the TLP has succeeded in bringing the administration to its knees.

Editorial

Afghanistan exit
Updated 15 Apr 2021

Afghanistan exit

Afghanistan has suffered for decades as powerful local players have refused to compromise and have insisted on hogging power.
15 Apr 2021

New census

EARLIER this week, the Council of Common Interests approved the controversial National Population and Housing ...
15 Apr 2021

With no place to go

No matter where one looks, one can’t escape the heartrending sight of scores of children of all ages begging, ...
TLP protests
Updated 14 Apr 2021

TLP protests

For the good of the country, and its image as a nation where extremism has no place, such groups must be strictly reined in.
14 Apr 2021

PPP’s formal exit

THE PPP’s formal resignation from all offices of the PDM comes as no surprise after weeks of tension and public...
14 Apr 2021

Natanz attack

AS the P5+1 and Iran try to breathe life back into the JCPOA, as the nuclear deal is officially known, it appears...